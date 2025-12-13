Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
duck's avatar
duck
26m

The question being that now that option to control or slow "de-dollarisation" (silver being at the fore of the new trade regime that will crush the dollar finally and for All Time), the question is what will they do now..?

As was so helpfully explained recently Silver lies at the heart of the non dollar (India/Russia/China) oil trade and has kept the "global" market stable..

drumpf (who codes to "mabus" (third antichrist) ) has only the weapon of war left open to save his crumbling rule (more a delay until it is desired to be wrecked anyway).

Knowing how a peak oil affected the timing of "covid" and knowing too that all it did was kick the can for a while We can but consider how things might manifest.

If You view the "1D", "1M", "1Y" graph near the top of the page here:

https://oilprice.com/

You glean that "confidence" is high, are We to assume then that drumpf will succeed in his high stakes act of aggressive piracy and "win" Venezuelas oil?

The boats, guns and grunts are merely there to coerce "mr" maduro to seek safe "haven", no doubt he has the oil fields well "rigged" ... with a few surprises that might spoil the broth?? So actually bombing him isnt the smart move..

Will such "success" hold things together for a few more months until the next existential crisis "ukraine", "taiwan"... or perhaps "korea"

Baba Vanga once said that the mid 2020`s would see the rise of the "three headed dragon" she meant "Russia/India/China"

Will such occurrence save us from the impending zio-nighmare? or merely serve us the other side of the coin?

That being a reign of judaic inspired communism that holds All in its grip for milenia to come..

Its a fairly fucked up picture isnt it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
neville Pearson's avatar
neville Pearson
1h

Thanks for the update and explanation on fluctuating Silver Prices.

The steps they will go to keep the Silver price down???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture