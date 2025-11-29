https://nzherald.co.nz/nz/politics/social-media-ban-b416s-advocacy-efforts-to-prime-minister-christopher-luxon-anna-mowbray-disappointment-amid-legislation-reveal/premium/WGULKK24YREBDNB6D2HP5SR4RU/

This is sickening!



The B416 rich list control clowns and Luxon fought over who was going to be credited with ushering in digital ID.



B416 pissed off at Luxon for announcing legislation to ban social media for under 16’s (really mass digital ID) before B416 did the official launch : apparently rich listers get say over legislation and timing - who woulda thought !



The hilarious part of this is that B416 and Luxon were obviously in cahoots over this dystopian garbage, but also a race to claim credit for this crap.



B416 claims it’s a “grass roots movement” - one made up of billionaires who helicopter the kids to school, and big tech players who have direct links to global digital ID roll outs ( see Anna Curzons). They also it seems have control over pigmy Luxon - and scolded him for stepping out of line … quite alarming.



Also today it is leaking out that Australia might be delaying the social media ban until mid next year because of the myriad of privacy concerns and law suits mounting up. ie they are now scared that people are too informed and more people

have realised how dangerous Digital ID is, Albo is worried he’ll be smashed to pieces over the issue ala Keir Starmer.



From the article :



OIA’s reveal Anna Mowbray personally messaged the PM to express disappointment about him announcing legislation to ban social media for under-16s just days before an event to launch a campaign on the issue.



Luxon wasn’t available for the first proposed date – despite Cecilia Robinson asking him if “there’s any magic that can happen” to make it work – but they eventually settled on Sunday, May 11, for the event in Ōrākei, Auckland.



Days later she text Luxon again “just a nudge any magic able to happen?”

Luxon announced the ban on the 6th beating B416 to the punch.



“A pretty disappointed team over at B416 after all the effort put into this project, funds raised and support garnered to not be going out united on Sunday,” she said, referring to the day of the campaign launch.



“That said, it seems the (*Trojan) horse has bolted and as such, can you point some messaging to B416 referencing the organisation being in the wings and supporting on this matter. We will then follow suit with you as closely as we can.”

To which Luxon replied “ Yes will do so!”



B416 had recommended the Government introduce legislation next term with “obligations on certain social media platforms in relation to children under 16 years of age”, modelled on the upcoming Australian regime, with a broad definition of social media and an independent regulator, adding that it will make for a great 2026 election campaign and Robinson said I’ll chat more to you about the strategy - to which Luxon responded “great! sent to personal email?”



Luxon then sent Cam Burrows (his chief of staff) a joint text : “Just connecting two of my favourite people as I’ve discussed with both of you. Cam meet Cecilia. Cecilia meet Cam!, Will leave for you two to liaise directly about the event. I’m super excited about this work.” : - what a sickening, led by the nose gimp.



Robinson then sent Cam Burrows a text talking about their petition and a meeting with stakeholders about how to deal with “expected push back” .. she the. Sent a text to another Luxon staffer “please hold the PM’s 6pm slot clear I’m organising with Cam”



Cecilia Robinson heads up TEND which national made a primary health provider. It is set to make billions from controlling our digital medical records - how can they make even more money ? Load up as many kiwis as possible onto the new Difitsl ID framework, that’s how.



Seems in NZ if you have money not only can you push kiwis into a giant digital control grid, but you get to run the office of the PM too. Corporate fascism much ?



