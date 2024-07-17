These were the main headlines from yesterday

48 hours after being shot through the ear at a campaign event, Donald Trump has announced J.D. Vance as his running mate.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump posted on Truth Social.

But there has been lot said about his zionism and early support of the covid jabs.

Whatever - Israel is going to get their man (or woman) in the White House

United States District Court Judge Aileen Cannon has dismissed the Trump classified documents case, ruling that Jack Smith’s appointment as "Special Prosecutor" by Biden’s DOJ was unconstitutional.

In a 93-page ruling, District Judge Aileen Cannon said the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith violated the Constitution. She did not rule on whether Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents was proper or not.

“In the end, it seems the Executive’s growing comfort in appointing ‘regulatory’ special counsels in the more recent era has followed an ad hoc pattern with little judicial scrutiny,” Cannon wrote.

The ruling by Cannon, a judge Trump appointed in 2020, comes on the first day of the Republican National Convention and as the nation reels from the failed attempt on Trump’s life over the weekend. Even though a trial before the presidential election was considered highly unlikely, many legal experts had viewed the classified documents case as the strongest one of the four cases that were pending against the former president.

Trump on Truth Social said the dismissal “should be just the first step” as he called for the other cases facing him also to be dismissed, claiming that the charges were “political attacks.”

Now, Susan Crabtree of Real Clear Politics has revealed more infuriating details about that fateful day. It turns out the Secret Service decided to shift critical resources to guard Jill Biden’s campaign event in Pittsburgh and away from the 45th President’s rally. Both were held on Saturday

Two sources told her this was because they were following the agency’s protocol of treating Trump as a former president. This is despite the fact this “former president” is the frontrunner to become the next president of the United States and has the largest political following in the country.

Tucker Responds to Trump Assassination Attempt and JD Vance for VP | Milwaukee, WI Speech

BREAKING: Man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump was spotted on a roof nearly 30 minutes before the shooting - WPXI-TV

BREAKING: NBC News now reporting that the roof of Trump’s shooter was a well known vulnerability and snipers needed no permission to take out the would be assassin

From the NY Post

Trump gunman Thomas Crooks was spotted on the roof a building with a clear sightline to the former president nearly 30 minutes before he opened fire — but they failed to confront him, according to a report.

Crooks was seen at least twice by members of the emergency services unit team from Beaver County 26 minutes before he rained bullets on the Pennsylvania rally crowd, wounding former President Trump and two others and killing an ex-fire chief.

According to WPXI sources, the Beaver County cops noticed a suspicious man on the roof and took a picture of him and reported it around 5:45 p.m. The man in the photo was later determined to be Crooks. It was not immediately known if he had his rifle in the photo.

Another source told the outlet that a law enforcement officer spied Crooks on the rally grounds and called it in as a suspicious person, the officer including his own photo with the report.

Three Beaver County police snipers were reportedly stationed inside the building used by the shooter in Saturday's assassination attempt on Donald Trump, a local law enforcement officer with 'direct knowledge' of the incident tells CBS News' Anna Schecter, and as first reported by the Beaver Countian.

It gets worse...

A sniper, stationed on the second floor providing overwatch, saw the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, outside the building and looking up at the roof. He then walked away, returned, whipped out his phone, when one of the snipers took the first of two pictures of him.

Crooks then took out a rangefinder - at which point the sniper radioed to a command post. Crooks then disappeared again and came back a third time with a backpack. The snipers called in once again with information that he had a backpack and that he (Crooks) was walking toward the back of the building.

By the time other officers came for backup, he had climbed on top of the building and was positioned above and behind the snipers inside the building, the officer said. Two other officers who heard the sniper's call tried to get onto the roof. State police started rushing to the scene, but by that time, a Secret Service sniper had already killed Crooks, the officer said. -CBS News

So - law enforcement had eyes-on the shooter the entire time, took pictures of him, notified their command post - and nothing was done until Crooks shot Trump, at which point Secret Service snipers returned fire and killed him.

According to local TV station WPXI, officers on the ground spotted Crooks nearly 30 minutes before he fired at Trump.

Channel 11′s Nicole Ford confirmed that Beaver County’s ESU team had eight members at the rally, including snipers and spotters. According to Ford’s sources, one of them noticed a suspicious man on a roof near the rally at 5:45 p.m., called it in and took a picture of the person. We have learned from our sources the person in that picture is Thomas Crooks. We’re told it’s not clear if Crooks had a gun with him at that point. According to multiple sources, a law enforcement officer had also previously seen Crooks on the ground and called him in as a suspicious person with a picture prior to 5:45 p.m. Our sources tell us an officer checked the grounds for Crooks at that point, but did not see him where the first picture was taken. 26 minutes after the second picture of Crooks was taken by law enforcement and the information called in, shots were fired from the roof of the American Glass Research building. Seconds later, a Secret Service sniper returned fire and killed Crooks.

So the local police command had roughly 30 minutes to coordinate with the US Secret Service on the suspicious guy with a rangefinder, who they then let climb the roof and attempt to assassinate Donald Trump.

Blame Game

The assassination attempt has pitted the USSC against local law enforcement - with agency director Kimberly Cheatle telling ABC News on Monday that it was the local police's responsibility to secure the building that was outside the USSC perimeter.

"There was local police in that building – there was local police in the area that were responsible for the outer perimeter of the building," said Cheatle.

One former Secret Service agent, however, took issue with Cheatle placing so much blame on local law enforcement - telling CNN: "The Service is responsible for everything, not just the inner perimeter. They should make sure all of this is covered."

"Officers inside a building – that’s not mitigating a high-ground vulnerability," the former agent continued.

According to Patrick Yoes, national president of the Fraternal Order of Police, this isn't the snipers' fault.

"Whatever happened in Butler, this was not a failure of the local, state or federal officers on the ground who responded to the shots fired at former President Trump. They acted heroically and put their lives on the line to protect everyone at the event and we must recognize that," he said. "This is a failure at the management or command level who failed to secure an obvious weakness in the security of this event."

About 26 minutes after the ESU member’s photo was presented to law enforcement, Crooks opened fire from the building’s rooftop before being killed seconds later by a Secret Service sniper.

A veteran whose team holds the world record for longest confirmed sniper kill claims Donald Trump's shooter 'had help' in his attempted assassination attempt.

Dallas Alexander, who spent 14 years in a sniper team for the Canadian military doing close protection for major world leaders including the Canadian prime minister, suggested in a video Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who opened fire at the former president's rally Saturday night, may have had help from the inside.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13634219/Veteran-longest-confirmed-sniper-kill-Trump-assassination-attempt.html

Sniper, Dallas Alexander , is interviewed here

The Trump Shooter Didn't Act Alone" Sniper Dallas Alexander Reveals | Redacted w Clayton Morris

Some more from Redacted

Shocking Revelation: Were Trump's Guards DEI Hires? Secret Service Scandal Uncovered! | Redacted

This video of Trump's Assassin CHANGES EVERYTHING | Redacted with Clayton Morris

Alex Jones prediction yesterday.

I cannot download this.

BREAKING: Deep State May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapon To Kill Trump— Elon Musk, Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson, & Joe Rogan To Be Hit Next

Watch HERE

ALEX JONES: Breaking: Secret Service Admits To 26 Minute Standdown During Trump Assassination Attempt.

This is the only source for this

Former president Donald J. Trump’s Secret Service permanent detail were stood down for the Butler, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, according to an admission by Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

In place of Trump’s permanent detail, “supplemental special agents” were sent from the Pittsburgh field office to provide all of the security measures for the rally on Saturday.The site agent, who was in charge of putting all security measures for a particular event in place, was a “relatively new agent” from the Pittsburgh office with “limited experience,” a Secret Service source told Real Clear Politics.

According to the Secret Service, Trump’s permanent detail were stood down for the Butler rally on Saturday because they were “overburdened” and had been working consecutive seven-day weeks and needed a break.

“Trump has a permanent detail, however, it’s much smaller in the number of bodies than the president’s,” the source explained. “His detail has been worked so hard with all the travel that they’re working seven days a week with shift changes, so headquarters sends in temporary agents to supplement. Not a good scenario.”

The Secret Service faced sharp criticism for skipping a press conference Saturday night after the deadly shooting, which local officials and FBI officials attended just hours after Trump was shot.

It wasn’t until Sunday that the Secret Service held a press briefing at Centennial Hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ahead of the Republican National Convention.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle eventually released a statement on Monday addressing the shooting, claiming that “Secret Service personnel on the ground moved quickly during the incident, with our counter sniper team neutralizing the shooter and our agents implementing protective measures to ensure the safety of former president Donald Trump.”

Via Real Clear Politics:

Elon Musk called for Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign over the failure to protect Trump from gunfire at the rally. Musk reposted a tweet from Jack Posobiec, who asked, “How was a sniper with a full rifle kit allowed to bear crawl onto the closest roof to a presidential nominee?”

“Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate,” Musk wrote. “Either way, the SS leadership must resign.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, called the assassination attempt “the worst security failure for a president since JFK.”

Inside job

Former acting DHS Director Chad Wolf is also questioning why the Secret Service is using similar resources that it would use for past presidents Obama or Bill Clinton, instead of a more robust protective detail.

“At the end of the day, this is a complete security failure,” Wolf told Fox News Sunday afternoon.

“Is it because of a lack of resources? They are using what they normally would for a former president, but President Trump is not a normal former president.”

Secret Service officials in charge of the event provided only two counter-sniper officers when such an exposed outside rally would normally call for the use of two to three two-man teams, the source continued.

Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz, a former Green Beret, insisted Sunday that Trump’s advisors repeatedly requested more security for the former president.

Secret Service spokesman Guglielmi has denied that claim, but Waltz stands by his assertion, citing “very reliable sources.”

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/bombshell-secret-service-replaced-trumps-permanent-detail-with-temporary-agents-for-butler-rally/

BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. approved for Secret Service protection, DHS says

Some are still questioning the identity of the shooter/patsy

Controversy has made it to Down-Under

During a concert in Sydney, Australia, Jack Black and the Rap Group "Tenacious D" sang Happy Birthday to a band member and the Birthday boy made a wish: "Don't miss Trump Next time." Now, they're out of business!

Jack Black went on stage with his band over the weekend and his bandmate said "don't miss Trump next time" to laughs from the audience. A month ago, he was a featured speaker at Biden's fundraiser in Los Angeles.

Today, Jack Black posted this on social media:

And a conversation between Trump and RFK Jr has been leaked by his son.

Donald Trump's private phone call with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been sensationally leaked and in it the former president reveals new details about the shocking attempt on his life.

In what he thought was a secret conversation Trump also dished on what Joe Biden had said to him in a separate call, and laid bare his views on vaccines.

'It felt like the world's largest mosquito,' Trump said about the bullet that whizzed by and clipped his ear on Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump is also heard trying to coax RFK Jr. to join his team, suggesting the independent candidate and vaccine skeptic could do something with immunization in his second administration.

Incredibly, a video clip of RFK talking to Trump on speakerphone was initially posted online by the candidate's son, Robert F. Kennedy III. It has since been deleted

Authored by Stephen Katte via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle says she plans to stay on in her role in the wake of the assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump at his Pennsylvania campaign rally on July 13.

It’s still unclear how 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to carry an AR-15 rifle to a rooftop at the Butler Farm Show Grounds and fire multiple rounds at the former president.

In a July 16 interview with the ABC, Ms. Cheatle said that while she agreed that an individual managing to fire multiple shots at a former president under the protection of the Secret Service was “unacceptable,” she is “absolutely” going to stay on, with no plans to resign.

The incident left one person in the crowd dead, two wounded, and former president Trump—the now-confirmed GOP nominee for president—with a bullet wound in his right ear. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was also killed.

According to Ms. Cheatle, as the person in charge of the Secret Service, she will investigate this incident to ensure there is no repeat.

“The buck stops with me. I am the director of the Secret Service, and I need to make sure that we are performing a review and that we are giving resources to our personnel as necessary,” she said.

“It was unacceptable and it’s something that shouldn’t happen again.”

Shooter Seen Before Assassination Attempt

Multiple videos posted to social media show people gathered outside the rally event, listening to former President Trump speak, while they pointed to Thomas Matthew Crooks as he lay with his rifle on the rooftop. In the recordings, several people can be heard calling for the attention of law enforcement minutes before the first shots were fired.

At least one officer with Butler Township attempted to approach Thomas Matthew Crooks by climbing onto the roof where the shooter had positioned himself, but retreated when the shooter aimed the rifle at him.

Ms. Cheatle says the shooting then started.

“I don’t have all the details yet but it was a very short period of time. Seeking that person out, finding them, identifying them, and eventually neutralizing them took place in a very short period of time, and it makes it very difficult,” she said.

Ms. Cheatle said that local authorities were tasked with securing the building where the shooter had positioned himself, as it was just outside the perimeter of areas guarded by the Secret Service. She also said that local police were present inside the building.

“In this particular instance, we did share support for that particular site and that the Secret Service was responsible for the inner perimeter,” she said.

“And then we sought assistance from our local counterparts for the outer perimeter. There was local police in that building, there was local police in the area that were responsible for the outer perimeter of the building.”

Ms. Cheatle is expected to testify before a House Oversight Committee about the incident on July 22. President Joe Biden has also called for a review.

Biden, Mayorkas Stand by Secret Service Director

In a July 15 White House press briefing, the first since the assassination attempt, press secretary Karine Jean Pierre said that President Biden still has confidence in Ms. Cheatle to perform her duties as head of the Secret Service.

Ms. Cheatle is “working hard to examine what happened” and to ensure all the people under the Secret Services protection have the “needed security,” the press secretary said.

At the same time, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said he has every confidence in the Secret Service to continue protecting those under its charge.

“I have 100 percent confidence in the United States Secret Service, and what you saw on stage on Saturday, with respect to individuals putting their own lives at risk for the protection of another, is exactly what the American public should see every single day,” he said.

Mr. Mayorkas also said he is committed to looking outside his department and the federal government for someone to lead an independent review of the service to ensure the process is fair and unbiased.

“The findings will indeed be made public. It is very important that we achieve transparency so that the American people have confidence in the work of the review and its findings and recommendations,” he said.

“We need to move with swiftness and urgency because this is a security imperative.”

https://www.disclose.tv/id/p05bbm8f2j/

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/trumps-vice-president-pick-jd-33252048

Senior Labour figures have rejected comments by Donald Trump’s vice-presidential pick, JD Vance, that the UK could become the first “truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon” under the party..., The Treasury minister James Murray said: “I don’t know what he was driving at in that comment, to be honest. I mean, in Britain, we’re very proud of our diversity.”

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jul/15/trump-vp-pick-jd-vance

“This might sound like a joke to some, but it may be nearer to the truth than many realise”

Vladimir Zelensky has a motive to see Donald Trump dead, Viktor Medvedchuk has said

The assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump may have been tied to Ukraine, Viktor Medvedchuk has said in a letter to the former US president and Republican candidate.

The price is over $NZ4000 in New Zealand.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of gold has increased by 1.5% and reached new all-time high, the trading data showed on Tuesday.

As of 03:42 pm GMT, the price of August gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by 1.46% to $2,464.5 per troy ounce. Moments earlier, the price hit all-time high of $2,467.15 per troy ounce.

This is from today

BREAKING! THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING, NEW DETAILS IN TRUMP ASSASSINATION | Redacted w Clayton Morris

From the Health Ranger

There is now a very credible explanation emerging that says US Secret Service agents, on orders from Kimberly Cheatle and Alejandro Mayorkas, placed a Secret Service team INSIDE the building where the "shooter" was crawling on the roof, and that the actual shots targeting #Trump may have been taken by the US Secret Service from INSIDE the building. This would be consistent with the audio forensics of the shooting recordings, since the distance would be nearly identical to the rooftop "shooter." This also explains why counter-sniper teams held their fire until AFTER the "shooter" killed Trump. Their job was to eliminate the patsy. Note that US Secret Service had eyes on this young man for at least 30 minutes, watching him with an actual rangefinder, scoping the range of the shot, then with a backpack, then scaling the ladder and going onto the roof. They watched him and reported on his progress. They did nothing to stop him. They did everything but load his rifle and pull the trigger. We need an immediate criminal investigation into Kimberly Cheatle and a hard look at all US Secret Service counter-snipers deployed that day. This stinks to high Heaven. Note that in the assassination of JFK, they also had a patsy, while the real shot was taken by a CIA-run sharpshooter. Cheatle's bizarre "sloped roof" excuse doesn't pass the smell test. She's covering up something.

Before the Trump assassination attempt Victoria Nuland said this:- “I don’t think Donald Trump is going to become President” “If that’s what Putin’s betting on, he’s going to get a nasty surprise, I think” She knew.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle explains why personnel weren’t on top of building that shooter fired from

The director of the Secret Service is facing blistering criticism Tuesday after claiming during an interview that personnel were not positioned on top of the building where the Trump rally shooter opened fire because of a "sloped roof," despite images showing snipers set up on a sloped roof behind the former president’s podium.

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle made the remark during an interview with ABC News, in which she said the agency was aware of the security vulnerabilities presented by the building Thomas Matthew Crooks took a sniper's position on to aim at Trump.

"That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there's a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn't want to put somebody up on a sloped roof. And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside," she said.

Here’s the official story so far:

A random 20 year old acting completely alone walked within 150 yards of a presidential campaign rally with a rifle, climbed onto a rooftop in full view of Secret Service snipers, set up his shot and fired without anyone intervening and with no help from anyone. This 20 year old is also so politically radical as to attempt an assassination and yet not radical enough to have ever posted any political writings or commentary on any social media site ever in his life. He also wrote no manifesto and left behind no indication about why he did it. His last and only political act, before attempting to kill the Republican candidate, was to register as a Republican. You must believe this and ask no questions about it or else you are a conspiracy theorist. And one thing we know about assassination attempts is that there’s never any conspiring involved.

POLICE JUST SHOT A POTETIAL SHOOTER NEAR THE RNC