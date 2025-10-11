Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Honeybee's avatar
Honeybee
3h

What an impressive array of articles, Robin!! I'm familiar with a great many as the spiritual consequences of the vaccine became a foremost consideration in my mind.

I'm afraid I haven't had the benefit of associating with people whom I did before Covid hit since they were all Buddhists within my former organization. As the organization uncharacteristically vigorously promoted the vaccine, I had to break off from them. It was a deal breaker. They had never in the entire multi-decades I had practice with them recommended any medical treatment and had always left the entire decision for the individual to determine through meditation and spiritual connection.

I've come to believe (perhaps I'm in error) that those who have chosen to safeguard their spiritual connection first and foremost will be diverging on another evolving path. All paths lead to the same destination; some are just more arduous than others. I suspect different reincarnations will be chosen to, once again, confront the decision to protect spiritual connection in those who chose vaccination this time.

I'm reminded of E. M. Nicolay's books in which he writes that all levels of souls are reincarnated today in this world. I don't know if he's correct or not, but I always consider everyone's ideas. The younger souls need the strife and turmoil for growth. The older souls need more spiritual worlds. Neither is good or bad. Everybody develops at their own pace and in their own space.

I , too, remember that we're at the end of a cycle--if I'm correct, both the precession of the equinoxes 26,000-year cycle and the yuga cycle of 432,000 years have ended or are in the process of ending. So, some souls may have not had many Earth lives up to this point and need more.

Cheers, Robin!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathleen Nathan's avatar
Kathleen Nathan
4h

EXACTLY....This injection was not a "vaccine"...it was a bioweapon as revealed by experts such as Sucharit Bhakdi and others especially expert Dr. Frances Boyle....who confirmed the the mRNA platform is a bioweapon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture