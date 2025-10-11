Seemorerocks

For quite some time I have been concerned about the effect of the mRNA jab on the human soul. It has become apparent to so many of us that many people we know and love have had personality changes since being vaccinated.

One can never put one's finger on it but the impression is indelible.

We have seen how children have become decidedly more aggressive and in the words of one teacher, “there is no off-switch”.

We have seen attitudes and levels of literal insanity and violence off the charts.

Take, for example, the Israeli IDF.

There has always been violence in Israeli society and attitudes that go some way to explaining this.

But, we have to remember that Israel is one of the most completely vaccinated countries on earth.

Is it beyond the realms of possibility to suggest that the jab might have something to do with all this? Not to mention the complete absence of any common sense in the face of the evidence and a total inability to engage in rational debate based on the facts.

I live a fairly isolated life and that is partly because of isolation caused by illness in the midst of a covid “pandemic” but also because the social fabric has been torn apart.

Whereas before you could just “pop in” on friends now evolved everything is done, either online or you have to arrange meetings far in advance. Is that just normal old age and folk becoming less flexible?

Or is it something else?

I would like to tell a couple of personal stories.

Pam and I have a couple of friends that we used to call on quite spontaneously. It was always quite an informal relationshio with quite a bit of humour around it all.

I recall the last time we met; we had quite a debate around climate change and the message was that they didn’t mind disagreement in the slightest and enjoyed the debate.

That was the last time I saw them.

Wind forward and things have changed quite a bit. Pam has continued to see her friend and has a good relationship but when it comes to a meeting up with me present it is quite a different story.

Some time ago the suggestion was met by a non-commital “yes, we must meet” but morerecently I have had the sense of distinct coldness around the idea.

The best explanation we can come up with is that firstly, they know my attitude around the whole covid thing but more specifically that they might have been offended by a perfectly rational and fact-based article on New Zealand’s vulnerability in the face of a possible closure of the Straits of Hormuz in the case of war as well as comments on the closure of Marsden Point oil refinery.

I know that one of our friends is very caught in an anti-oil ideology and is therefore very in favour of the closure of New Zealand’s only oil refinery.

He has more than once railed against a neighbor, a well-known environmental campaigner, driving into work instead of taking an unreliable train journey followed by a bus trip.

Clearly something has changed.

The other story involves another friend of ours, a meditation teacher who we have always known as a flexible and always witty “out-of- the box” thinker.

During covid he has completely and utterly swallowed the official covid narrative to the extent that another mutual friend who was literally screamed when he tried to change his mind.

I have only seen our meditation teacher friend once in the past 5 years, when he visited and interrupted his discussion with Pam to take me down to the other end of the house to force his clearly obsessive thoughts that, as I remember, involved Putin and that “there will never be a nuclear war”..

What happened to our friend?

It could be just the effects of advancing age of course but I suspect something else because it falls into a pattern observed by myself and many others.

I think it is that - a concern (and a grief really) about people we are losing one way or the other - along with what the next few years might bring that has driven me to take up a regular spiritual and meditation practice.

I am fearful of what is happening to the human soul.

The destruction of the pineal gland

This morning one of the first things I saw was a retweet by David Icke of this short video

I would like to go through the evidence of this along with discussion of the VMAT2 “God gene” below.

Here is an article relating to the above video .

04/23/2025

By Infowars

People who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines may be experiencing mood swings and hormonal imbalances due to spike protein damage to the pineal gland, a top researcher claims.

Fabio Zoffi, the founder of Zero Spike – an organization researching spike protein toxicity and detoxification – described an Italian pathologist’s discovery showing spike proteins damage the pineal gland, a pea-sized organ inside the brain that regulates sleep, mood and hormones, causing erratic personality changes in vaccinated people.

“I want to add also a comment…about the change in personality, depression, and all these things,” Zoffi told a group of researchers during a People’s Health Alliance roundtable in August 2023.

“This is very real. And we have identified the reasons from the theory,” Zoffi said, “and some doctors in Italy have, some pathologists have confirmed that the spike protein, unfortunately, attacks and destroys also the endocrine system. So the glands producing hormones, and hormones are what make our emotions and feelings and all these things.”

Zoffi continued: “And so an Italian pathologist near Venice, he went on a newspaper telling that all the brains he had investigated, he found the pineal gland completely destroyed on all the people who were vaccinated.”

“So, the spike protein is also very dangerous for the endocrine system. That’s why people have these changes in personality.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, Zoffi discussed findings from lab tests showing Augmented NAC (N-Acetylcysteine) was highly effective – up to 99.8% – at helping detoxify spike proteins.

This is great news for anyone who has suffered mood disorders after taking the jab – or who regret getting it altogether.

Watch the full roundtable below:

Watch HERE

This also has been written up here.

See also this.

An alarming study has provoked major new concerns about mRNA “vaccines” after researchers confirmed that Covid injections change the personalities of those who receive them.

The shocking study into Covid mRNA “vaccines” has sent shockwaves through the scientific community.

Leading researchers in South Korea confirmed that the injections are altering human behavior.

The troubling study found that people’s emotions, personalities, feelings, fears, stress levels, mental well-being, and general outlook changed after they were injected with the “vaccine.”

The peer-reviewed study, which included over 2 million participants, was published in the renowned Nature Journal.

https://slaynews.com/news/major-study-confirms-covid-vaccines-change-people-personalities-emotions/

The Third Eye: The Pineal Gland and our spirituality

The Italian scientists related the destruction of the pineal gland with the endocrine system and emotional problems .

However, even mainstream makes a connection with spirituality and the Third Eye of Indian spirituality.

The pineal gland is linked to spiritual connection through the concept of the “third eye,” a term from spiritual traditions that associates this gland with intuition, inner wisdom, and a bridge between the physical and spiritual worlds. While its known physiological function is to produce melatonin to regulate sleep cycles, spiritual practices like meditation are believed by some to stimulate it, leading to heightened states of consciousness and spiritual awareness. This spiritual association is reinforced by its central location in the brain and its light-sensitive nature

https://www.google.com/search?q=pineal+gland+and+spiritual+connection&oq=pinealgland+and+spiritualiry+&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCAgEEAAYFhgeMgYIABBFGDkyCAgBEAAYFhgeMggIAhAAGBYYHjIICAMQABgWGB4yCAgEEAAYFhgeMggIBRAAGBYYHjIICAYQABgWGB4yCAgHEAAYFhgeMggICBAAGBYYHjIICAkQABgWGB4yCAgKEAAYFhgeMggICxAAGBYYHjIICAwQABgWGB4yCAgNEAAYFhgeMggIDhAAGBYYHtIBCTM1MDg1ajFqNKgCDrACAfEFlblDnnW0iW8&client=tablet-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8

Here is more.

https://www.gaia.com/article/pineal-third-eye-chakra

Ways to Access Transcendent Reality via the Pineal Gland | Dr. Joe Dispenza

Rudolf Steiner’s prediction: Elimination of the soul with medicine

The Austrian anthroposophical thinker, Rudolf Steiner made a prediction which especially resonates in the era of the mRNA vaccine.

“In the future, we will eliminate the soul with medicine. Under the pretext of a ‘healthy point of view’, there will be a vaccine by which the human body will be treated as soon as possible directly at birth, so that the human being cannot develop the thought of the existence of soul and Spirit. To materialistic doctors, will be entrusted with the task of removing the soul of humanity. As today, people are vaccinated against this disease or disease, so in the future, children will be vaccinated with a substance that can be produced precisely in such a way that people, thanks to this vaccination, will be immune to being subjected to the “madness” of spiritual life. He would be extremely smart, but he would not develop a conscience, and that is the true goal of some materialistic circles. With such a vaccine, you can easily make the etheric body loose in the physical body.

Once the etheric body is detached, the relationship between the universe and the etheric body would become extremely unstable, and man would become an automaton, for the physical body of man must be polished on this Earth by spiritual will. So, the vaccine becomes a kind of arymanique [Ahrimanic] force; man can no longer get rid of a given materialistic feeling. He becomes materialistic of constitution and can no longer rise to the spiritual “.

Rudolf Steiner (1861-1925)

Here’s more

More than a hundred years ago, Rudolf Steiner wrote the following:

” In the future, we will eliminate the soul with medicine. Under the pretext of a ‘healthy point of view’, there will be a vaccine by which the human body will be treated as soon as possible directly at birth, so that the human being cannot develop the thought of the existence of soul and Spirit. To materialistic doctors, will be entrusted the task of removing the soul of humanity. As today, people are vaccinated against this disease or that disease, so in the future, children will be vaccinated with a substance that can be produced precisely in such a way that people, thanks to this vaccination, will be immune to being subjected to the “madness” of spiritual life. He would be extremely smart, but he would not develop a conscience, and that is the true goal of some materialistic circles. With such a vaccine, you can easily make the etheric body loose in the physical body. Once the etheric body is detached, the relationship between the universe and the etheric body would become extremely unstable, and man would become an automaton, for the physical body of man must be polished on this Earth by spiritual will. So, the vaccine becomes a kind of arymanique force; man can no longer get rid of a given materialistic feeling. He becomes materialistic of constitution and can no longer rise to the spiritual “.

Rudolf Steiner (1861-1925)

https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2020/12/rudolf-steiner-vaccine-elimination-of-the-soul-3737161.html

Vaccines removing the God Gene

This brings us to the “God gene”.

Back in 2005 the following video, at the time falsely linked to Bill Gates.

It turned out this was linked to a molecular biologist, Dean Hamer. This was discussed by Greg Reese and Dr Aryana Love of whom I know little.

Here is Greg Reese's video.

Destroying Our Connection to God with Gene Editing Injections

And there is an article by Dr Love which I have included in full below.

The materialist views of Dean Hamer and other s

Both Greg Reese and Dr.Love describe how there is an attempt by scientists to eliminate the VMAT-2 gene, which is simple and involves CRISPR technology. and which has numerous patents and has had disastrous result such as schizophrenia in mice, Parkinson’s Disease and autoimmune disease

https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/the-god-gene-vmat-2/

All this is straight out of reductionist, materialist science, which holds that all consciousness comes out of the brain. It is no wonder that tinkering round with the human genome in this way can only result in disaster.

This is from Time magazine.

“In the new book, The God Gene: How Faith Is Hardwired Into Our Genes, molecular biologist Dean Hamer, chief of gene structure at the National Cancer Institute, claims he has located one gene responsible. Our most profound feelings of spirituality, according to a literal reading of Hamers work, may be due to little more than an occasional shot of intoxicating brain chemicals governed by our DNA. Im a believer that every thought we think and every feeling we feel is the result of activity in the brain, Hamer says. I think we follow the basic law of nature, which is that were a bunch of chemical reactions running around in a bag.

Here’s more from Dean Hamer

FunVax : The Program The Government Doesn’t Want You To Know About

Here’s a program which “doesn’t exist”,

The primary goal of OPERATION COVID-19 was to significantly diminish religiosity throughout the world community of nations, especially in those countries that are integral to the formation of a totalitarian One World Government. Those nations are primarily the Western military powers of the Anglo-American Axis that are members of both NATO and G20

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2023/10/18/funvax-it-doest-get-more-devious-than-this-nwo-conspiratorial-plot-to-inject-every-human-being-with-a-bioweapon-that-will-effectively-cancel-their/

https://stateofthenation.co/?p=13552

Here is the program that doesn’t exist

https://www.wanttoknow.info/health/funvax070601.pdf

https://www.scribd.com/document/477559423/They-Ve-Killed-God-I-Can-t-Feel-God-Anymore-My-Soul-is-Dead-After-the-Vaccine

“They’ve killed God”

Back in 2020 there alarming reports related to the testing of the Astra Zenica “vaccine”-

https://archive.md/c0mjV

Most of the material exposing this comes from a Christian viewpoint such as this.

Killing the God Gene with respiratory viruses - leaked Pentagon video with supporting documentation

First comes a ‘reason’ to destroy the God gene and then it will be forced upon us to remove our connection with God.

“Satan, who is the god of this world, has blinded the minds of those who don’t believe. They are unable to see the glorious light of the Good News. They don’t understand this message about the glory of Christ, who is the exact likeness of God”

- 2 Corinthians 4:4.

And this….

https://awakenedgb.wordpress.com/2018/10/05/are-nanoparticles-preventing-ascension/

In this video, Dean Hammer reveals his desire to reduce the VMAT2 gene in humans .

Here is Dr Love’s article in full.

Erasing Humanity: Evidence of VMAT2 Deletion

Make this go viral!

May 19, 2024

by Dr. Ariyana Love

In my latest interview with Greg Reese on InfoWars, I mentioned the AstraZeneca trial in September of 2020, where COVID-19 mRNA vaccine recipients reported that they could no longer feel God.

“They’ve killed God; I can’t feel God anymore – my Soul is dead,” a trial participant reported.

This phenomenon of disconnect is an all too common observation after COVID-19 vaccination. Since early 2021, clients have repeatedly told me they can no longer feel God. They also could not feel their connection to other people. They felt the same disconnect when immersed in nature, which was the most terrifying thing. One client told me the extreme physical pain he was in was nothing compared to the loss of contentedness that he felt. Another client told me she would rather die than live without feeling her humanity and connectedness.

The VMAT2 gene is located on chromosome 10. The scientific name for VMAT2 is “vesicular monoamine transporter 2.” This protein carries key neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin, which play a vital role in neural activities and social behaviors.

Serotonin production is almost exclusively produced in neurons originating in the brain stem, the root of our VMAT2 system. It controls the largest and most complex efferent system in the human brain. VMAT2 controls the main functions in the central nervous system, from sequestering toxins to providing conditions for the release of monoaminergic neurotransmitters, which are (1) serotonin, (2) dopamine, (3) norepinephrine, (4) epinephrine, and (5) histamine.

(1) Serotonin and (2) dopamine are tiny molecules produced in our brain that make us happy. (3) Norepinephrine is a neurotransmitter or chemical messenger and a hormone that helps transmit nerve signals across nerve endings to another nerve cell, muscle cell, or gland cell. It increases arousal and alertness, promotes vigilance, enhances the formation and retrieval of memory, and focuses attention. (4) Epinephrine is also a neurotransmitter and hormone that plays a key role in your body’s “fight-or-flight” response, otherwise known as adrenaline. (5) Histamine regulates your sleep-wake cycle and cognitive function. Histamine regulates immune response communication, regulating gut physiological functions and acting as a neurotransmitter for the brain, spinal cord, and uterus. Histamine exerts regulatory functions in innate and adaptive immune responses. Histamine activates intracellular pathways for cellular communication and returns to homeostasis after injury. Histamine plays a critical role in inflammation regulation.

VMAT2 safeguards B-cells from dopamine cytotoxicity. B-cells (lymphocytes) are a key player in the adaptive immune response. VMAT2 is responsible for packaging these neurotransmitter molecules and delivering them to synapses in your brain. VMAT2 is the only vesicular monoamine transporter expressed in central nervous system neurons, which controls your CNS entirely. Knockout of the VMAT2 gene reduces these five neurotransmitters, which leads to an array of devastating bodily injuries.

The VMAT2 gene regulates the monoamine systems of the brain. These systems are crucial for normal brain function, arousal, mood, movement, and motivation, and their dysfunction or deletion is highly correlated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. This explains why COVID-19 vaccine-injured persons have a loss of motor function.

VMAT2 knockout

VMAT2 deletion is accomplished using the “SLC18A2 cDNA ORF clone, Homo sapiens (human)”. “ORF” means open reading frames for no-stop codons. Non-stop codons mean that target cells are genetically modified for continuous replication. “cDNA” is complimentary DNA used for human cloning and genetically modifying an organism.

Here’s the SLC18A2 cDNA gene patent for transfection of the human genome. Here’s the SLC18A2 ENSG00000165646 synthetic patent for editing the human VMAT2 genes and for the knockout by synthetic “protein encoding.” Here’s the SLC18A2 mRNA gene for VMAT2 deletion and external regulation found on the NIH website.

Here are the SLC18A2 “human gene” mRNA vector kits using CRISPR.

Here’s another SLC18A1 (Solute Carrier Family 18 (Vesicular Monoamine) Member 1) vector sold online. Here’s a VMAT2 Human vector kit called Q05940 · VMAT2_HUMAN for human transfection. That page explains how the cDNA vector will be externally controlled and regulated by “impulse-dependent release.” So, the neurotransmitters from the VMAT2 gene can be externally regulated with this technology.

cDNA (complementary DNA) is used to modify animals or humans genetically for patent eligibility. According to a 2013 US Supreme Court ruling, altering humans with cDNA makes them patent eligible. The court documents show that cDNA is made using modified bacteria. The Supreme Court judges ruled that cDNA added to target cells in the human genome makes a person patent eligible. This would explain why the “antigen” in COVID-19 vaccines is a DARPA hydrogel called Alyhydrogel, which is genetically modified Anthrax and E. coli-based cDNA.

Read more: Covid-19 Patent Horrors

A study was performed in 2020 where genetic knockout of the VMAT2 gene in the brain using mRNA technology was tested on mice. VMAT1 is also a protein regulator like VMAT2. Knockouts of the VMAT1 and VMAT2 induce schizophrenia. Knockout of the VMAT1 induces schizophrenia and bipolar depression, autism, anxiety, and neuroticism.

A 2022 study conducted a 50% knockout of the VMAT2 in the brain of mice induced Parkinson’s disease. In humans, the VMAT2 deletion induces autoimmune dysregulation, cerebral palsy, and hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy.

In the American Journal of Human Genetics, a study using Loss-of-Function gene deletions targeting the VMAT2 gene showed that this induces what has been dubbed an “Intellectual Disability Syndrome” in humans.

A study was done on children in 2022 using Loss-of-Function knockout of the VMAT2 gene-induced “brain monoamine vesicular transport disease.” This is an infantile-onset movement disorder that mimics cerebral palsy. Among the 58 affected children from the study, 16 (28%) of them died before the age of 13 years.

In another study, VMAT2 gene knockout induced Parkinson’s and type 1 diabetes, expressed in neurons in the brain. Genetic knockouts of the VMAT2 gene on chromosome 10 lineage are how pharmaceutical companies create type 1 diabetes. This begs the question: Just how long has this technology been deployed against humans through vaccinations without our Informed Consent? How long have pharma and the government been reducing our humanity through VMAT2 knockouts?

Other studies confirm that SLC18A2 (VMAT2 knockout) induces diseases such as Parkinsonism-Dystonia 2, Infantile-Onset, and Infantile Parkinsonism-Dystonia 2.

Here’s the SLC18A1 mRNA gene kit from GeneCards, a human gene database.

A CRISPR/Cas9-mediated VMAT2 knockdown and knockout study from 2021 induced Alzheimer’s in mice.

CRISPR/Cas9-mediated VMAT2 knockdown studies have also been performed to investigate the effects on behavior. VMAT2 deletion causes neuronal loss, which may explain why vaccine-injured patients present with severe neurological issues.

A 2017 study demonstrates that with VMAT2 deletions and regulation of neurotransmitters, Parkinson’s disease motor symptoms can be induced without neuronal degeneration by eliminating dopamine vesicular stocks in the nigrostriatal pathway.

VMAT2 gene knockout increases fearfulness. I have witnessed all of my vaccinated clients being highly fearful.

VMAT2 knockout also induces psychiatric disorders, which have been widely reported. A recent review of the literature shows psychiatric manifestations after the COVID-19 vaccinations, with psychosis being the most common manifestation, followed by altered mental states, functional neurological disorder, mania, depression, and schizophrenia, following COVID-19 vaccination with the Covishield vaccine.

VMAT2 knockout induces aging and cardiac arrhythmia.

China did a study using SLC18A1 mRNA deletions on the VMAT2 gene, demonstrating this will induce cancer.

Here is a VMAT2 (SLC18A2) Human Gene Knockout Kit with CRISPR.

GeneCode offers a SLC18A2 (Solute Carrier Family 18 Member A2) Protein Coding gene specifically targeting the VMAT1 gene. This vector targets the amygdala and prefrontal brain regions related to emotional processing in response to environmental stimuli. VMAT2 deletion in these regions of the brain induces schizophrenic tendencies.

Here’s a VMAT2 (SLC18A2) Human Gene Knockout Kit using CRISPR.

Here’s a P54219 · VMAT1_HUMAN to alter gene expression in the amygdala and prefrontal brain to modulate human emotions and processing.

Here’s a Q05940 · VMAT2_HUMAN for gene regulation of the serotonin and histamine neurotransmitters using the pharmaceutical drugs reserpine and tetrabenazine. Reserpine is an antipsychotic drug that is an uptake inhibitor. The Resperine patent says it’s an “environmental contaminant,” so how can it be good for your brain cells?

Here is an Anti-Vesicular Monoamine Transporter 2 carrier from a goat that targets the VMAT2 gene in humans. “Peptide blocking” means knocking down or knocking out the VMAT2 gene. Polyclonal antibodies are used to target the B-cell Lymphocytes. This carrier is used in “monoclonal antibodies” to target the VMAT2 gene in humans.

Here’s an Anti-Slc18a2/VMAT2 Antibody (N449/73) that targets the VMAT2 gene in the human brain, specifically the hippocampus, cerebral cortex, and cerebellum.

Testing was done for “genetic medications” targeting the VMAT2 gene in 2016, enabling pharmaceutical companies to include VMAT2 knockout technology in their products.

Here’s a VMAT2 antibody in Tris saline, 0.02% sodium azide, pH 7.3, with 0.5% bovine serum albumin for humans. Pharma is calling its Loss-Of-Function bioweapons “antibodies” to fit in with Vaccinology terminology.

Anti-SLC18A2 Antibody Products sold by Biocompare are genetic tagging kits that target the VMAT2 for genetic deletions. Thus, the SLC18A2 vector is being called an “antibody.”

In conclusion to this horrifying information, my advice is to boycott Pharma entirely and learn natural cures to disease imbalances. While genetic knockouts have affected the masses without Informed Consent, it is possible to detox the spike protein and reverse cellular injury caused by the mRNA technology.

In an interview with James Delingpole, I explained how the human body’s intelligent design reverses mRNA damage.

CONCLUSION

The above material discusses:

From Italian studies on the effect of the mRNA vaccine on the pineal gland which plays such an important role in the human endocrine system and

Spirituality to attempts to remove the VMAT2 gene which materialist scientists such as Dean Hamer, hold to be a “God gene” connected in their reductionist minds to be connected to religious views which they evidently want to eliminate with disastrous results

All this, in my mind, represents strong evidence pointing to a catastrophic effect on humanity, the results of which we are watching in real time both in our personal lives and on the political and geopolitical level.

My advice is to get right with God however you perceive Him to be.

For me it is a matter of urgency.

In this spiritual war that is being waged I care little about the fate of my body but hold what we may call the human soul to be of paramount importance.