I came across this article from Thorsten Viddal, a Norwegian who was, last I knew living in Greenland.

Having spent a couple of years monitoring Arctic sea ice I can say that what he says in this article is in part true, even worse than what he was admitting at the time. Sea ice during the melt season was very thin and mushy, even close to the North Pole.

The important information (never mentioned by climate change deniers) is not sea ice extent but sea ice volume (specifically thickness) which is no longer measured by the US Navy.

I hasten to add I take strong exception to the language used in this article.

Here is the article

Facts don’t care about your feelings, and on a factual basis, the turn of the century - or millennium - had 19,900 km³ of sea ice in the Arctic. How much did 2024 have? Oh, only 13,600 km³. And so we have a decline, Schellenberger. A decline in ice of 6,300 km³. We’ve lost over 35% of that sweet millennium ice.

Let’s compare that ice loss to other losses in other decades.

The year 1979, first in the satellite era, had 25,400 km³ Arctic sea ice. The loss by the turn of the century was 5,500 km³, but that’s not directly comparable to the 2000-24 loss. We’ll therefore calculate per decade losses:

1979–2000: 2,600 km³/decade (5,500 km³ total)

2000–2024: 2,700 km³/decade (6,300 km³ total)

Turns out the ‘No Decline’ was the Biggest Decline on Record since records began. Which is not just the opposite of what Schellenberger claimed, which would have been “oh yes, turns out there was a decline after all”, but the biggest decline in the satellite era. It’s declining faster since 2000 than it did before 2000.

Oh, and the overall decline 1979–2024 is also about 2,600 km³/decade, same as 1979–2000, so it’s the After 2000 period that stands out and is pushing current AND overall losses higher.

Annual Mean sea ice from PIOMAS at UW

Michael Schellenberger of course made his (now falsified) claim about the 2000 to 2024 period, but this is 2025 and we’re lower still. Loss since the Millennium is now a full 7,000 km³, and the updated loss rates are 2,900 km³/decade. Compare this to 2,600 1979-2000 and 2,700 1979-2025.

This current year raised the full-record loss-per-decade to 2,700 km³ — so rather than ‘not declining’ the short AND long term declines are coming harder and increasingly so! This ice is truly Going South.

Schellenberger’s ice gobbledygook: Debunked!

PS: Michael Schellenberger’s reference (to science papers) here is uncertain, but he seems to be talking about Arctic sea ice, yet got all his years (start & end) and all his facts wrong, of course, which is what you do when you’re a worthless piece-of-crap shill (allegedly) who only wants to communicate a so-called “positive message” to your shareholders. But, we run with his years and have fun with it while DEBUNKING his posterior to pieces.

Something seems to have changed since I last looked at this in 2018-19

Predictions of a decade ago were clearly wromg although there is a defiinite trend.

This is disingenuous nonsense.

The map is of sea ice in mid-winter. The changes are occuring duting tje melt season (May-August)

This is the graph provided by Viddal.

My general conclusion is that there is something going on with both the weather (although we do not know the extent to which this is due to weather modification activities) and to Arctic sea ice.

There is a definite correllation between CO2 levels and world temperatures. There is some evidence that causation has been reversed - warming occurs with increased CO2 levels following.