Who are the archons, and are archontic forces using artificial intelligence as their endgame? The ancient Egyptian texts of Nag Hammadi, simulation theory and how to escape the matrix. David Icke says about a fifth of those Gnostic texts describe an archontic force that manipulates human society, and he believes AI is that force, built to absorb the human mind. He explains why he calls the program the village idiot, why a hologram should not need to breathe or age, and the morning at the funeral parlour when he touched his mother's hand and found her photograph more alive than her body. In conversation with Regina Meredith on Open Minds. His views, shared for discussion.



0:00 Who Are The Archons? A Gnostic Warning

2:13 The Archons' Endgame Is AI

5:20 Is AI The Archontic Force?

8:08 The Program Is The Village Idiot

10:19 His Mother's Body And The Living Photo

12:35 Synchronicity, Fire Walking And Frequency

20:03 Why Does A Hologram Need To Breathe?

22:32 Break The Program In A Month

