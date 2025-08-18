https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2025/aug/18/ukraine-war-live-update-russia-zelenskyy-washington-trump-europe-meeting-talks-latest-news

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears to have already rejected President Donald Trump's terms for a peace plan with Russia as the two leaders prepare for an Oval Office showdown.

Trump laid out his demands on Sunday night by telling Zelensky to sacrifice Crimea and give up his desire to join NATO in advance of Monday's blockbuster meeting in the White House. Zelensky returns to Washington DC for the first time since their famous bust-up in February.

Unlike on his previous visit, Zelensky will be backed by the UK's Keir Starmer, France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Friedrich Merz and Italy's Giorgia Meloni, who will all join him in Washington. Trump posted a dramatic statement that claimed Zelensky could 'end the war with Russia almost immediately' - which the Ukrainian leader rebuked within 90 minutes.

'President Zelensky of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight,' Trump wrote on Truth Social about 9.20pm.

'Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!'

In response, Zelensky took to X to insist 'Russia must end this war, which it itself started,' railing against Trump's suggestion that he was solely responsible for ending the conflict.

'Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence. Now, our soldiers have successes in Donetsk and Sumy regions,' he wrote.

Zelensky also indicated he would not acquiesce to Trump on Crimea, territory which Russia annexed in 2014 and has been furiously defending during the three-year war.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15009351/trump-zelensky-ukraine-russia-war-peace-terms.html