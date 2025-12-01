The Apollo Moon landings - the last taboo?
For me this is the last taboo.
I was brought up on the Apollo Moon landings and it is hard to give up what I have believed for a lifetime.
There are a lot of claims, soem of which seem quit convincing and the responses seem rather glib.
What is the truth?
Moon landings - Greatest Hoax?
The Truth About The Moon Landings
There are honestly some decent and common questions about the Apollo program’s moon landings that I figured we should check out ourselves. Because there’s no denying things from the Apollo program look unusual and are quite literally foreign to us in all other contexts
Four words...Van Allen Radiation Belt...NASA knew these made it simply not possible "for real".... Any moom or Mars trips that leave low earth orbits will be one way kamikaze trips...