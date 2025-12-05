Following up on this…

This was commentary from Jason Bermas who made the film, Loose Change on 9/11.

Because of my aversion to Bart Sibrel and his aggression towards Charles Duke I saw it as some form of elder abuse.

Bermas demonstrates just how coherent (for a 90-year-old) Charlie Duke was while telling his story but became quite “robotic” in his replies when challenged.

I didn’t see it at the time.

Perhaps the conversation needs to turn to mind control (a la the Manchurian Candidate)

The Apollo Astronaut Vs The Skeptic...I Watched All 4 Hours So You Don’t Have To

Here is the fragment of the interview with Glenn Beck that Jason Bermas is referring to.

Here is a collection of Mr Sibrel’s encounters with astronauts including Edgar Mitchell kicking Sibrel in the backside and his son making a threat.

https://x.com/UAPReportingCnt/status/1973153587778953357

I found this analysis of the body language of Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins during a rare 1969 press conference.

Apollo 11 Moon Landing: Hoax or History? Body Language Analysis