Registered Nurse Gail Macrae: Registered Nurse Gail Macrae: “The antiviral that they were giving [for Covid], Remdesivir,... had a 53% death rate in clinical trials...those patients died from... liver failure and renal failure...[and]...my [Covid] patients... were dying from liver failure or renal failure” This clip of Macrae (@Gail13007674), RN, BSN, NP is taken from an interview with Apollo the Original (@apollotheorigin) posted to YouTube on October 9, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

“The hospital protocols were— for Covid. We went over that. They made no rational sense. I told you two of the factors. There were more. The medication, the antiviral that they were giving, Remdesivir, they’ve changed the name of it since then, but that medication, it’s so insane when I talk about. I’m just like, how could we do this? That medication had a 53% death rate in clinical trials.

“So what they did is they reformatted it, they lowered the dose, and then they did a new clinical trial so they could try and show that it was safe and effective for COVID patients. So it didn’t kill as many people with the COVID clinical trials as it did with the Ebola clinical trials.

“But get this. That medication, the reason. So in the Ebola clinical trials where they used Remdesivir, that drug had a 53% death rate. All those patients died from, guess what?

Two conditions. Liver failure and renal failure. Do you know what all my patients from COVID were dying from? They were recovering from COVID and then they were dying from liver failure or renal failure.”