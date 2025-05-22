A major new study has warned of a looming AIDS-like epidemic of Vaccine-Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (VAIDS) among children who received Covid mRNA injections.

By Frank Bergman May 22, 2025

The study sought to investigate surging reports of children being diagnosed with AIDS since the pandemic.

The researchers examined cases of AIDS in children before and after the pandemic.

They also investigated the possibility that soaring autoimmune diseases could be related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

However, the massive study of almost half a million children confirmed that the surge in AIDS among children is caused by Covid mRNA “vaccines,” and not the virus.

The findings offer definite proof that the surge of AIDS in children is, in fact, VAIDS.

The study titled, “Investigating the association between SARS-CoV-2 infection, COVID-19 vaccination, and autoimmune diseases in a pediatric population: a comprehensive analysis,” was conducted by a group of leading Israeli medical researchers led by Dr. Cynthia Freidberg.

The results of the study were published in the Springer medical journal Pediatric Rheumatology.

The study included 493,705 children and adolescents, ages 1–21.

The data was obtained from the Israeli government’s Maccabi Healthcare Services.

The researchers analyzed data from the period of 2014 to 2022.

The study compared “vaccinated” and unvaccinated children after controlling for age, sex, and socioeconomic status.

In the “Background” section of the study’s paper, the researchers write:

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were reports of an increased association between COVID-19 and various autoimmune diseases (AID) in adults.

“This study aims to investigate the incidence of AIDS in children before and during the pandemic and explores potential links to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.”

In the “Methods” section, the researchers continue:

“We analyzed 493,705 anonymized medical records from Maccabi Healthcare Services, Israel’s second-largest healthcare provider, to study AID incidence during 2014–2022.

“The study period was divided into three phases: two pre-pandemic phases of equal duration (A and B) and a pandemic phase (C).”

This large-scale pediatric cohort study found no increased risk of AIDS from COVID-19 infection.

However, it did identify a statistically significant increase in autoimmune diagnoses following Covid mRNA “vaccination.”

The researchers note that “new-onset autoimmune diseases in children remained relatively stable during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

However, the reports of AIDS diagnoses in children skyrocketed once the “vaccines” were rolled out to this group in 2021.

The study found that Covid injections increased AIDS cases by 23% in children.

The researchers ruled out any links between COVID-19 and AIDS.

Children with prior COVID-19 infection did not have a statistically significant increase in risk for developing autoimmune disease, they note.

However, Covid-vaccinated children had a 23% higher risk of developing new-onset AIDS compared to unvaccinated children during the same period.

The mean average time interval between Covid injection and the onset of VAIDS in children was 8.74 months.

This long latency suggests VAIDS takes many months to clinically manifest post-vaccination.

This extended period is likely causing doctors to assume that the Covid “vaccines” are unrelated when diagnosing pediatric patients.

The researchers warn that their study proves Covid mRNA injections are triggering a surge in VAIDS cases among children.

With VAIDS cases still continuing to emerge among “vaccinated” children, experts warn that the phenomenon is creating a looming crisis of immunodeficiency among future generations.

They are now calling for “further research to elucidate long-term effects in the pediatric population.”

While this may be the first major study to link AIDS to Covid injections among children, leading experts have been sounding the alarm about the VAIDS crisis for some time.

As Slay News previously reported, leading scientists from the world-renowned Yale University recently confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause VAIDS.

A bombshell study conducted by researchers at Yale University School of Medicine found that mRNA injections alter human biology to create long-term spike protein production that increases over time.

The scientists warn that the Covid mRNA vaccines alter T cell immunophenotypes, which triggers VAIDS – or “vaccine-induced AIDS.”

The study was led by Bornali Bhattacharjee from Yale University School of Medicine.

It was conducted in collaboration with multiple Yale departments, including Immunobiology, Biostatistics, and the Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation.

Source: slaynews.com