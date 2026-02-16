Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
1h

A lot of us are VERY aware these kleptocrsts and jewish oligarchs are frauds , lyers and flat out evel. The DOJ, FBI and the media know it to and look the other way... What we have is an enforcement and justice problem where the RULE OF LAW is not carried out and folks like Faici and Gates keep waljing free instead of ending theirs days in a small cell or as mass murderors on the end of a rope. Many of us have known these folks were evil and that if not facing ruthlessly applied consiquences would engulf society in evil to...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture