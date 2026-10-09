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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
Oct 9

The AI bubble gets two important goals done. It strips out more of what remains of the goys wealth to the oligarchy AND gets the infrastructure built for the techno feudal police state the tech bro's want. Those flock cameras watching the serfs need processing power and the digital company script needs data processing to. When the bubble DELIBERATELY pops your pensions and stocks will be gone but you can now enjoy your new digital servitude...

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Scott munson
Oct 9

The AI bubble shows more signs of BURSTING

Oracle credit rating downgraded to one step higher than JUNK status

https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/the-ai-bubble-shows-more-signs-of

15:37 horizontal Substack video legit embedded YouTube video

ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.10.09 Fri

https://substack.com/@

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