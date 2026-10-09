The AI bubble shows more signs of BURSTINGOracle credit rating downgraded to one step higher than JUNK statusRobin WestenraOct 09, 2026224Share224Share
The AI bubble gets two important goals done. It strips out more of what remains of the goys wealth to the oligarchy AND gets the infrastructure built for the techno feudal police state the tech bro's want. Those flock cameras watching the serfs need processing power and the digital company script needs data processing to. When the bubble DELIBERATELY pops your pensions and stocks will be gone but you can now enjoy your new digital servitude...
The AI bubble shows more signs of BURSTING
Oracle credit rating downgraded to one step higher than JUNK status
https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/the-ai-bubble-shows-more-signs-of
15:37 horizontal Substack video legit embedded YouTube video
ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.10.09 Fri
https://substack.com/@