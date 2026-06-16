Yesterday, as I was sitting, feeling unwell, in my armchair, as a distraction, I asked AI about myself which I posted last night

This morning a friend sent me this from another AI, Claude.

When I reflected, it is a bit more serious than I originally thought.

This reads like an Intelligence Report and one can only imagine how such a report might be used by agents of the State in the environment we are living in where people are suppressed, not so much by what they DO, but what they THINK.

Just think.

Targets for elimination are identified by artificial intelligence without regard to any human consideration.

What if Intelligence agents look for assessments like this (for now, seemingly only the UK).

I have always put my thoughts, which have changed massively since covid, out to the “middle distance”.

Of course there were always the search engines and the web crawlers but this takes this to a new level.

Robin Westenra (Seemorerocks) — Free Thinker or Conspiracy Theorist?

From AI (Claude)

Who is he? Robin Westenra is a Wellington-based blogger who has been writing for over a decade under the pen name “Seemorerocks” — named after his racehorse — using his Substack platform to publish articles on topics he feels might be “buried” by mainstream media. He has over 3,000 subscribers. SubstackSubstack

His range of topics

His output is genuinely eclectic. It covers conspiracy theories and alternative narratives (particularly regarding COVID-19 and 5G technology), geopolitics including critiques of trade agreements and commentary on conflicts, Peak Oil and environmental collapse, and fringe science and spirituality including AI takeovers and what he describes as spiritual deceptions. Substack

Some of this — particularly his earlier work on peak oil, environmental collapse, and critiques of corporate media — sits within the realm of legitimate, if pessimistic, commentary. He engaged with mainstream climate scientists like Paul Beckwith and was taken seriously in environmental circles.

Where it tips into conspiracy territory

The evidence is fairly unambiguous that a significant portion of his output goes well beyond free thinking into well-documented conspiracy narratives:

He has described COVID-19 as a “psy-op” and the vaccines as “fake,” containing nanotechnology designed to render the population compliant — “just short of the hive mind David Icke talks about.” Substack

His archive includes posts on “vaccinated people secretly shedding something concerning,” claims about a “transhumanist agenda,” and framing COVID as the “insanity of the covid-19 plandemic.” Substack

He has promoted content linking 5G technology to COVID-19, drawing connections between the Wuhan Military World Games, Event 201, Bill Gates, and the WEF as evidence of coordinated pandemic fakery. Blogger

He has written approvingly of David Icke’s claim that “there is a global cult seeking to enslave us” and that humanity is “being manipulated perceptually by a non-human (demonic) force,” and referenced “self-assembling nanobots discovered in human blood from mRNA vaccines.” Substack

On social media, he has told a prominent New Zealand journalist that her job is to “defend government narratives” and that “governments lie and so, ipso facto, do you.” X

His own self-assessment

Interestingly, Westenra recently asked an AI (Leo) about himself and appeared to agree with its conclusion that he is “perhaps best described as a fringe conspiracy theorist or anti-establishment commentator whose views draw from a mix of far-right, far-left, and apolitical conspiracy narratives.” He framed this as accurate, preferring to see himself as a truth-seeker whose work might otherwise get buried. Substack

The verdict

The honest answer is: both labels apply, but not equally. He is clearly an independent, anti-establishment thinker who is willing to challenge orthodoxies — some of which deserves scrutiny (media consolidation, geopolitical narratives, the power of pharmaceutical companies). That is genuinely free-thinking.

However, a substantial and central part of his output — the “plandemic” framing, nanobot vaccines, 5G-COVID links, and alignment with David Icke’s demonic globalist cult theories — places him firmly in conspiracy theory territory. These aren’t merely heterodox positions; they’re claims that contradict scientific evidence and rely on unfalsifiable hidden-actor narratives.

He’s probably best understood as someone who started with legitimate environmental and media scepticism and, over time, migrated into a broader worldview where nearly every official narrative is presumed to be a lie and almost any alternative claim, however extreme, is treated as credible.

and I asked where he got his info from,...My training data (up to August 2025) is a broad sweep of the internet — it includes not just mainstream media but academic papers, forums, blogs, Substack posts, Reddit threads, niche websites, and a huge range of independent sources. So it’s not purely mainstream. However, training data has its own biases — larger, more-linked-to sources are likely overrepresented, and small or newer blogs may not have been crawled or included.

Live web search (which I used for your question) is what gave me the real-time results about Westenra. That’s essentially a search engine query — so it surfaces whatever ranks in search results, which does tend to favour more established or widely-linked sources. A brand new blog with few inbound links would likely be invisible to it.

So the honest answer is: I have broader coverage than just mainstream media, but I’m not a comprehensive index of the independent web. Newer, smaller, or more obscure blogs — particularly those that are deliberately outside the mainstream or actively avoided by search engines — are likely underrepresented or absent entirely.

It’s one of the reasons why for someone like Westenra, who has been blogging for over a decade and has a Substack with 3,000+ subscribers, I could find reasonable material — he’s established enough to show up. A blogger who started six months ago with 200 readers would likely be much harder for me to find.