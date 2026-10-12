This was fed to me by Dr Rene de Monchy

This is the latest available in English

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in a New Statement from October 5, 2026

In this new statement, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich speaks clearly and with determination, fully aware of what comes next.



There is clarity in his voice. He names the path ahead and walks it in words, from inside the walls that were meant to keep his words unheard. Freedom is not a wish here. It is the next step he already sees.

Here is his conversation with his wife, Inka, in Mexico

An English translation

Today, Friday, 9 October 2026, Dr Reiner Füllmich was able to telephone his wife, Inka, for the first time since his transfer from the prison in Bremervörde to Lingen.

What Reiner reported during today’s telephone call confirms the fears we already had concerning his sudden transfer from Bremervörde to Lingen.

It was already suspicious last week when Mr Heidkamp, the official responsible for remand detention, informed Dr Füllmich that the system was now showing Reiner as no longer being in remand custody, but instead as serving a prison sentence.

Heidkamp also said that he was now going on holiday for a week. How convenient.

With Heidkamp absent, Reiner was unable to refuse the transfer or immediately initiate legal proceedings.

1:12–2:09 — The transfer takes place

On Thursday, 8 October 2026, at 7:15 in the morning, Reiner was in the middle of a telephone interview when prison officers unexpectedly entered his cell.

This was unusual at that hour. Reiner interrupted the interview and said that he would call back shortly.

He was unable to do so.

The officers in his cell told him: “Take your belongings. We are transferring you now.”

Reiner took what he considered his most important possessions. He was not allowed to pack a suitcase, as you might imagine.

He took his toothbrush, a few documents and, above all, the legal submission he was currently working on for his own defence.

He hid this document beneath his shirt.

He then left his cell with the officers, who took him on a transfer that had evidently been planned well in advance.

2:09–2:53 — How his wife was informed

Through the closed door, Reiner was able to call out to the man in the neighbouring cell:

“I am being transferred to Lingen.”

This man, Björn, a good fellow whom Reiner had helped prepare legal submissions and lawsuits, contacted Dr Reiner Füllmich’s lawyer, Ms A.

She was the one who informed Reiner’s wife, Inka, who lives in exile in Mexico.

This is the explanation that was given verbally to Reiner’s defence lawyer: because of a lack of space at the Bremervörde prison, his prison sentence could not be served there.

Read on to find out what happened when he arrived at Lingen prison. This is also remarkable.

2:53–3:46 — His food supplies are left behind

At Bremervörde, Reiner was allowed to order basic foodstuffs such as milk, yoghurt, apples and bread.

These groceries are delivered twice a month, two weeks after the order is placed.

Today, Friday, 9 October 2026, Reiner’s order was due to arrive at Bremervörde.

The food has now arrived there, but it is unclear when, or whether, it will be forwarded to his new place of detention.

Will it be sent along with the belongings from his cell?

Will these possessions reach Reiner directly, or will they be stored with his personal effects, to which he has access only with written permission?

Dr Reiner Füllmich has now been deprived even of the small quantity of additional food on which he relies alongside the prison’s really poor and insufficiently nutritious meals.

This is inhumane.

3:46–4:08 — A seven-hour journey

The transfer took seven hours.

On the way to Lingen, another prisoner was taken to Pferden [the place name here is unclear in the automatic transcript].

Fortunately — if one can use that word in this context — Reiner did not have to spend the night there.

The drivers dropped off the other man and continued on to Lingen.

4:08–5:23 — Arrival at Lingen prison

When Dr Reiner Füllmich arrived at the reception unit at Lingen prison — the place where people in transit and newly arrived prisoners are accommodated — the officer at reception shook his head and said to Reiner:

“Where on earth are we supposed to put you? We have no space. We don’t have a single cell available.”

It therefore turned out that Lingen prison also had no available cell for someone serving a prison sentence.

How resourceful.

They put him in a makeshift reception cell in the basement. It is in a deplorable condition, damp and covered in mould.

Dr Reiner Füllmich told his wife Inka that the ceiling was approximately four to five metres high. From floor level, there is only a narrow strip of light.

There is a bunk bed.

He planned to sleep on the upper bunk so that he would be further away from the cold, damp floor and the mould.

Preparing the makeshift room involved turning on the heating and opening the only window, which is directly beneath the high ceiling.

When Reiner sits on the upper bunk, he can catch a brief glimpse of the outside world.

5:30–6:07 — Poor food and inadequate clothing

Reiner says the food is worse than at Bremervörde.

Last night’s dinner was disgusting. This morning’s breakfast was somewhat better, and the additional food Reiner had ordered is rotting somewhere.

This is inhumane.

Can you imagine the following?

Naturally, Reiner was not allowed to take any clothing with him.

As a result, he cannot go outside now, even if he were permitted to do so.

He cannot go out into the exercise yard because he lacks the necessary clothing.

It is cold. Reiner is freezing.

6:07–7:57 — Legal action and allegations of mistreatment

Dr Reiner Füllmich’s defence team has immediately initiated legal proceedings.

This whole affair goes beyond an orchestrated sequence of unexpected developments.

In particular, there is the abduction of Dr Reiner Füllmich from Mexico by the BKA, the Federal Criminal Police Office — Germany’s national equivalent of the FBI in the United States or the National Crime Agency in Britain.

The BKA allegedly acted on the instructions of the then Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser.

There are also the extremely harsh, Guantánamo-like measures described as “white” or “clean” torture, which Judge Schindler of the Göttingen Regional Court ordered at the prison in Rosdorf.

Dr Füllmich is, with a very high degree of probability, severely traumatised as a result.

This is the conclusion of the psychological report already submitted by Dr Andrea Christides. It incorporates a preliminary report by Dr T. Külken, a specialist in psychosomatic medicine, and a psychiatric report by the New Zealand psychiatrist Dr de Monchy.

Dr René de Monchy visited Dr Füllmich at Bremervörde on 6 September 2026.

We published the interview with de Monchy on Reiner’s YouTube channel, Reiner Füllmich News Network.

Not many details have been made public about the extreme measures of torture to which Reiner was allegedly subjected.

Who cannot see that Dr Reiner Füllmich urgently needs access to a humane medical specialist in trauma therapy?

The facts speak for themselves: neither Bremervörde prison nor Lingen prison can provide this.

Even basic medical care is not guaranteed within the prison, as several prisoners have confirmed in sworn statements.

8:08–9:35 — Summary and closing appeal

Let us summarise the events of yesterday and today.

On 8 October 2026, Dr Reiner Füllmich was transferred without warning from Bremervörde prison to Lingen prison.

The verbal explanation was that, owing to a lack of space at Bremervörde, it was impossible for him to serve his prison sentence there.

That is simply not true.

When he arrived at Lingen, however, it emerged that there was also no available cell there for someone serving a prison sentence.

This is unacceptable, particularly because another prisoner at Bremervörde had told Reiner that there were two vacant cells next to his own, and his defence lawyer was able to establish that at least one cell was in fact available in the sentenced-prisoner section at Bremervörde.

Dr Füllmich is now provisionally housed at Lingen prison in a reception cell in the basement, in a deplorable, damp and mouldy condition.

He cannot go out into the exercise yard because he lacks the necessary clothing.

He is freezing.

We can send Reiner a great deal of positive energy, strength, love, good health and bright light, here and now.

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

On 8 October 2026, Dr. Reiner Füllmich was transferred, completely unexpectedly from his previous prison in Bremervōrde to a prison in Lingen. This happened while he was in the middle of a radio interview. I think RCR with Paul Brennan .

Listen to the full interview here:

Imprisoned German Former Lawyer & Spokesman for the Corona Investigative Committee

Reiner Fuellmich Speaks Out from Behind Bars

Reiner Fuellmich speaks to Paul Brennan from prison to discuss how he came to be sentenced to three years and nine months for embezzling donations to the Corona Investigative Committee in April 2025. Germany’s Federal Court of Justice has since upheld the conviction. He now believes he will be free within weeks. In this interview he disputes the accusations against him and says the embezzlement charges were politically motivated. They were not able to complete the discussion, as Reiner was unexpectedly interrupted mid-interview to be moved to another prison. As a result the interview ends abruptly.

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