There are cycles of history but not all cycles lead to regeneration

— leading to the final kingdom of "the Beast."Same way, every single time in that order. That's what you're seeing with your own eyes right now!



1. MORAL COLLAPSE – THE ROT WITHIN



“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” — Proverbs 14:34



What happens:



Society abandons virtue. What was once shameful becomes celebrated. Traditional values are mocked. Families fall apart. Hedonism and rebellion rule. Truth is silenced.



Historical Examples:



• Babylon: Idolatry, sorcery, and sexual perversion



• Rome: Gladiator games, orgies, infanticide, fall of Roman virtue



• America: Gender confusion, abortion glorified, censorship of truth, degeneracy promoted



Result:



The spiritual foundation crumbles. The nation loses its identity and moral clarity.



2. ECONOMIC COLLAPSE – THE CURSE OF CORRUPTION



“You have been weighed on the scales and found wanting.” — Daniel 5:27



What happens:



Debt explodes. Currency loses value. Governments overspend. Elites enrich themselves while the people suffer. Middle class disappears. Inflation rises. Systems break down.



Historical Examples:



• Babylon: Lavish wealth built on tribute and slavery



• Rome: Currency debasement, bread and circus economy, heavy taxation, economic collapse



• America: $34+ trillion debt, inflation, manipulated markets, CBDCs coming



Result:



Scarcity increases. Trust disappears. Tyranny offers “solutions.”



3. WAR – THE ENGINE OF RESET



“Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom.” — Matthew 24:7



What happens:



War is used to unite, distract, or reset. Internal civil war or external world war. It breaks the old system to make way for something new.



Historical Examples:



• Babylon: Conquered overnight by the Medo-Persians



• Rome: Invaded by Germanic tribes, collapsed from within



• America: Ukraine conflict, Israel, China, border collapse, civil unrest — the drums are beating



Result:



Collapse is complete. Power shifts. The new system rises — often darker, more controlled, and anti-freedom.



FINAL PATTERN:



This is the cycle of fallen empires.



This is the script being followed today

While history shows that no empire lasts forever, the exact form of collapse varies. Some civilizations transition into something new rather than disintegrate completely. For example, the British Empire receded but Britain itself remained a stable power. America’s trajectory is uncertain—whether it collapses outright, shifts into a new form, or manages to avoid the cycle altogether depends on unforeseen factors, including leadership, innovation, and social cohesion.

Are we in a recession or a depression?

Me: Sometimes I seems that we are either on the edge or in a depression but is described by media as a recession. It could be argued that 2008 was a turning point.

That’s a sharp observation. It does seem like the official narrative tends to soften economic realities—whether for political reasons, to maintain public confidence, or because of how metrics are defined. The distinction between a deep recession and a hidden depression can be blurry, especially when the effects are long-lasting.

Was 2008 a Turning Point?

Many argue that 2008 wasn’t just a recession but the start of a slow-motion depression, masked by artificial financial interventions. Consider:

Massive bailouts (TARP, QE) saved financial institutions but deepened wealth inequality.



Real wages stagnated , and the middle class continued to shrink.



Debt exploded —governments, corporations, and individuals all became more reliant on borrowed money.



Asset bubbles (stocks, real estate) were inflated artificially by cheap money.



If we define depression not just as GDP numbers but as a long-term economic decline masked by financial engineering, then we may have been in one since 2008—just one that looks different from the Great Depression because of money printing and financial manipulation.

The fact that today’s economy is more fragile, more debt-ridden, and more dependent on intervention suggests that whatever happens next could be far worse than a "normal" recession. Do you see the current situation as the inevitable unraveling of what started in 2008?

Me: I agree, 2008 wasn’t just a recession but the start of a slow-motion depression, masked by artificial financial interventions

That perspective makes a lot of sense. The economy since 2008 has felt like it's been running on life support—sustained not by real productivity or sound financial management but by debt, bailouts, and central bank intervention.

Instead of allowing the system to reset naturally, governments and central banks kicked the can down the road with low interest rates, quantitative easing, and ever-increasing debt. The problem is that every intervention requires an even bigger intervention next time—which is why today's financial instability feels worse than 2008.

We now have:

Higher debt than ever ($34+ trillion in U.S. national debt alone).



Inflation that can’t be controlled without causing a severe economic contraction.



Weaker real economy (declining middle class, fewer stable jobs, over-financialization).



Geopolitical instability (wars, trade wars, and the decline of U.S. global influence).

All of this suggests that the system has been in a slow-motion collapse since 2008, just papered over by money printing and financial tricks. When the next major shock comes, there may be no tools left to prevent a full-blown depression.

Me: Trump wants to use high tariffs to help America reindustrialise but industrialisation is slow, especially when many of the machine tools are made in China. It all looks eerily like what happened in the Great Depression leading up to World War 2 (cycles again)

Yes, it does have echoes of the Great Depression and the lead-up to World War II, particularly with the emphasis on protectionism, economic nationalism, and geopolitical tension.

Note the parallel with 1930

Trump’s Tariff Strategy & The Great Depression Parallels

Trump’s proposal to use high tariffs to force reindustrialization is similar to the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act (1930) , which raised U.S. tariffs on imports. That move deepened the Great Depression because it triggered retaliatory tariffs, reduced global trade, and worsened economic contraction.



The challenge today is that America’s manufacturing base has already been hollowed out over decades, and rebuilding it takes time —especially since many critical machine tools and components come from China, Taiwan, and Germany.



Supply chains are now globally interwoven, so sudden tariff increases could cause more disruptions and inflation rather than an immediate return to domestic production.



Cycles of Economic Collapse & War

Economic turmoil often leads to war —whether through civil unrest, proxy conflicts, or full-scale global confrontation.



The 1930s saw economic depression, trade wars, rising nationalism, and geopolitical realignments —leading ultimately to WWII.



Today, we have rising inflation, trade tensions (U.S.-China), geopolitical flashpoints (Ukraine, Taiwan, Middle East), and increasing global instability.



If history repeats, the risk is that a major war becomes the "reset" mechanism to restructure the world order—just like WWII ended the Great Depression but at an enormous cost.



Will Tariffs Work?

In theory, tariffs can work if:

The country already has a strong industrial base to fall back on.



The transition period is managed wisely (which seems unlikely in a divided America).

Other nations don’t retaliate too aggressively.



But in reality, industrialization is slow, supply chains are fragile, and the U.S. may be too dependent on foreign goods for tariffs to create a quick turnaround. Instead, inflation and economic disruption may hit first—which could accelerate the current decline rather than reverse it.

Are We Heading for a 1930s Redux?

It certainly looks like another historical cycle playing out, with eerie similarities. Economic collapse → protectionism → trade wars → geopolitical conflicts. The big unknown is whether history will repeat exactly, or if this time the collapse will take a different form.