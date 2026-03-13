The United States has announced a $10 million reward for information about Mojtaba Khamenei, the secretive son of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



Despite rarely appearing in public, Mojtaba Khamenei has spent decades building influence within Iran’s power structure, particularly through connections to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.



At the same time, figures like Ali Larijani and Yahya Rahim Safavi remain deeply embedded in Iran’s strategic decision-making networks.



With Iran’s nuclear program approaching threshold capability and the succession to the Supreme Leadership becoming an urgent question, intelligence agencies are racing to understand who will shape the next era of Iranian power.



This video explains the people, institutions, and power struggles that could determine Iran’s future.

