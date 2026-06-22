Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ZeroVirus's avatar
ZeroVirus
just now

You're not alone in going through a difficult and uncomfortable time of change. The world is going through that right now, and you've provided a valuable contribution by cataloguing that process.

Reply
Share
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
23m

Important to receive as well as give Robin. Your generosity is appreciated by all who follow and connect with you. Bless you.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture