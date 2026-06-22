Thanks and blessings
Thank you to all those who spared a thought, prayer or meditation.
Your energy and thoughts were gratefully received.
I also prayed for blessings be bestowed on all those who participated.
I have been experiencing strange and wonderful things that I may share in due course.
I am also going through a difficult and uncomfortable time of change.
My wish is that I have sufficient energy to give back to others.
You're not alone in going through a difficult and uncomfortable time of change. The world is going through that right now, and you've provided a valuable contribution by cataloguing that process.
Important to receive as well as give Robin. Your generosity is appreciated by all who follow and connect with you. Bless you.