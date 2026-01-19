Despite all I have learned I was left in a state of shock after listening to listening to the testimony of Sasha Riley which I found compelling and believable.

It shook me out of any prior perceptions of Trump and the Trump regime although all the signs are out there.

Now, we know why the world is the way it is and why we are seeing such evil from Trump and his zionists overlords.

There will be rich grounds for blackmail from Netanyahu, Putin or whoever.

It reveals the depravity at the base of the American State and the Uniparty that the people involved - in this case, high-up members of the Republican elite, Jim Jordan, Lindsey Graham and Trump himself.

… Sascha Riley contends that Donald Trump forcibly sodomized and repeatedly tortured him as a prepubescent child. Sascha’s timeline matches the already established documented historic timeline of Trump and Epstein first becoming friends during the latter 1980s.

Sascha states that he never knew his biological parents and shortly after birth was legally adopted by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s pilots, William Kyle Riley, who is reportedly mentioned in both the Epstein files as “Bill Riley” or William Riley as well as in the tell-all book written by the late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. According to Sascha, for a number of years his adoptive father William Kyle Riley alternately transported in planes, helicopters and vehicles Sascha and other abused children as well as Epstein’s wealthy paying clients to elite parties, often held at farms in the South. Based on Sascha’s firsthand testimony, these twisted soirees included tented affairs primarily in Texas, Alabama and Tennessee near where Sascha and his family moved and lived. Sascha maintains that Epstein catered to, if not answered to, Donald Trump as Epstein’s boss, not just friends sharing the same predatory appetite for victims “on the younger side.”

Now for the latest incriminating details pontificated by trafficked victim Sascha Riley, who claims that Trump raped and tortured him three times over a several year span while Sascha was still a preteen. On the second encounter, Trump vocalized to the party hosts how he wanted to indulge his bloodthirst to kill somebody. He was told there would be none of that but a litter of unwanted puppies were offered. With Sascha his selected victim for the night, Trump with sadistic, cruel pleasure took each pup one at a time, and proceeded to slowly murder each, twisting one’s neck till it snapped, another he stabbed and bled it out. Sascha was struck by the pure evil and desire to shock his live human victim, as if to send the message that he would be next. When Trump sat on top of Sascha’s chest strangling him to the point of passing out, all the while yelling he was going to kill him. Then when Sascha would regain consciousness, Trump would then repeat and recycle his routine chokehold and death threat for about six times this torture went on. This incident had a profound effect on Sascha, out of all his countless abusers in the six or seven years of the most horrific savagery imaginable, at that point he wanted to kill Trump.

The third and final Trump appearance at a party was the most momentous one of all. With Sascha nearing 13-years of age, by that time, he had witnessed several of his fellow victims, all female friends, be coldly murdered having outlived their shelf life. But on this occasion Sascha’s normally cruel father watching one of his friends Patricia greet him, sent Sascha off to spend some time with her. They found an empty room in the house and began having sex. But several minutes later a group of five or six mostly armed men barged in and began abusing, then torturing and finally shooting Patricia in the head. These monsters were then upset about having to find an unsoiled mattress, and warned that Sascha would be shot next if he failed to comply with the next person entering the room. Within seconds in walks in an angry, ready for battle Trump, who proceeded to violently sodomize Sascha, then laying on his stomach, he ordered Sascha to butt fuck him.

All the while, Sascha had been eying a nearby tent stake, then stealthily placed a condom over it and snugly into Trump’s rectum, at which point Sascha with all his might kicked the spike into Trump bloodily tearing up his asshole, wanting to kill him. Trump was coiled over in writhing pain screaming at the top of his lungs when others ran into the room and contact emergency services for Trump to be medevacked by air to the nearest emergency hospital. The incident created such a major commotion that Sascha and his father quietly left without repercussion.

But about a week later, punishment arrived to make the defiant Riley kid pay for his payback revenge against the future president. Sascha explained on tape that after he saw another of his close friends Patricia get blown away that night, and convinced that he too was about to die, he threw all caution to the wind in his act of revenge in a mission to kill Donald Trump.