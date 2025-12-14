This is a voice I trust right now.

BULLETS AT BONDI BEACH | Twelve shot dead | Hanukkah horror | Hero of the sands | MOATS REACTS LIVE

There is so little of the media I would trust on this - least of all, Australian media

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/evil-act-anti-semitism-terrorism-12-dead-after-shooting-australian-jewish-event

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/12/14/hero-bystander-tackles-attacker-at-australia-jewish-festival-shooting

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2025/12/israeli-officials-heap-blame-on-australian-government-after-bondi-beach-shooting-countless-warning-signs/

In the wake of the tragedy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu read from a letter he sent earlier this year to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in which he warned that Australia’s support for a Palestinian state could embolden extremists and fuel antisemitic sentiments.

Netanyahu reiterated those earlier concerns, saying Australia’s policies had “poured fuel on the antisemitic fire” and accusing Canberra of failing to take decisive action against the spread of Jew-hatred.

Netanyahu’s remarks included strong language suggesting that antisemitism worsens when leaders remain silent and emphasized that the Australian government took “no action” to address what he described as a growing threat. The Israeli leader condemned the shooting as a horrific attack targeted specifically at the Jewish community.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also issued uncharacteristically blunt statements condemning the Australian government’s response to the broader climate of antisemitism.

Herzog stressed that Israel had repeatedly urged Australian authorities to confront the wave of antisemitism affecting Australian society, while Saar described the deadly shooting as the consequence of a two-year “antisemitic rampage” on Australian streets.

Both officials said that authorities in Canberra had been presented with “countless warning signs” that were not acted upon and called on the Australian government to recognize and respond to the danger posed by rising hate and extremist rhetoric.

Mossad has just identified an Iranian man it considers was the individual behind one of the so-called antisemitic incidents in New South Wales over the summer. Such incidents involved a series of firebombings and other criminal offences that together formed the NSW “antisemitism” crimewave of the summer of 2024/25, even though the NSW Police Force just confirmed it found no Iranian interference at all.

https://www.sydneycriminallawyers.com.au/blog/mossad-claims-iranian-guards-behind-bondi-deli-attack-despite-nsw-police-refuting-this/

From Rabbi Dildo

The response of religious Jews

Torah Jews Public Statement on the horrific terror attack in Bondi, Australia :

We are devastated by the horrific events in Bondi, Australia, where twelve innocent Jewish lives were brutally taken, including a Chabad rabbi, on the first day of Chanukah. This tragedy is deeply painful and heart wrenching for Jews and all people of conscience around the world. Such acts of deadly hatred are not only abhorrent in themselves, but threaten the very fabric that binds humanity together.



It is especially critical at times like these to resist efforts by political actors to exploit tragedy for their own agendas. Attempts by Israeli officials to position themselves as the de facto representatives of Jewish communities worldwide, including by shifting blame onto the Australian government, only deepen divisions and place Jewish communities at further risk. Such politicization casts a dangerous shadow over Jews across the globe.



Since the horrific events of October 7 and Israel’s subsequent war in Gaza, the Israeli government has aggressively sought to equate criticism of its policies with hatred of Jews. Through extensive hasbarah efforts, criticism of Israel’s actions has been labeled antisemitic, while academics, governments, and public figures who voice opposition have been attacked and delegitimized. This deliberate conflation rewrites the narrative to suggest that opposition to Israeli policy is opposition to Jews as a whole.



This false and dangerous framing exposes Jewish communities to heightened risk by implying collective responsibility for actions and wars in which they have no role. Antisemitism must never be instrumentalized or politicized. Allowing it to be used in this manner endangers Jewish lives and undermines genuine efforts to combat real hatred.



The safety and security of Jews worldwide depend on rejecting this manipulation and standing firmly for truth, justice, and moral clarity. We must unite to oppose hatred in all its forms, without allowing tragedy to be exploited for political gain.



May Hashem comfort the bereaved families, and may He soon bring the Ultimate Redemption, when peace will reign throughout the world.



With a broken heart,



-Rabbi Moshe Dovid Katz

Principal Torah Jews

Was it a false flag?

From Candace Owens

Just a reminder

https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/its-very-good-recalling-benjamin-netanyahus-words-day-911-attacks

These 2 female police officers were one of the first to respond to the Bondi Beach massacre.

Israel Planning FALSE FLAG Attack On Europe – To Blame On Hamas!

Bondi Beach attack: Australia’s history of false flags; correction by Netanyahu | Janta Ka Reporter

The news of the Bondi Beach attack in Australia dominated the media headlines globally on Sunday. One Ahmad Al-Ahmad has emerged a hero for saving many lives. Benjamin Netanyahu attacked his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, by reminding him about his previous warning in August when Australia recognised the Palestinian state. Rifat Jawaid urges the Australian Federal Police to thoroughly investigate today’s shooting to find the real culprits as the country has had a history of false flags

Naomi Wolf, who has done good work on covid shows herself to be the most rabid of zionists

“Chabad of all Jewish organizations loves everyone, welcomes everyone, treats everyone with incredible kindness”