Veteran Journalist Elijah J. Magnier (@ejmalrai) noted that the affected pagers appear to be from a shipment that Hezbollah received recently that had gone through multiple checkpoints in multiple countries before reaching their destination—an indicator that Israel planned this attack in advance, and then waited for the time to inflict terror on the people of Lebanon.

Based on the information I have this does not seem like a HACK but an attack on the supply line, allowing explosives to be fitted months ago.

Several people are dead on the streets in Beirut after Israel hacked Hezbollah communication devices all across Lebanon, causing their batteries to explode!

UPDATE 11:48 AM EDT -- Lebanon's Health Minister has confirmed that 8 people have died and 2,750 have been injured as a result of the pager explosions across the country.

This man, driving his car while using the phone, had his fingers blown clean-off his hand when his phone detonated:

Social media is lighting-up with videos coming in showing the actual detonations, and/or the aftermath:

Now that Comms are taken out, it is likely an Israeli invasion of Lebanon will commence within hours.

Multiple injuries have so far been reported across Lebanon, including in Dahiye, Beirut, after communications devices exploded in the pockets - or in the hands - of people connected to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

This is a developing story, and all information is preliminary, with numbers and info subject to change.



Roughly an hour ago, Hezbollah’s encrypted pager devices began simultaneously, exploding across Lebanon, including in Damascus.



Israeli media reports that Hezbollah's entire encrypted internal communications network is down.

With Hezbollah communications now out, it seems likely to most observers that Israel will commence a full scale invasion of southern Lebanon within hours. The thinking is that Israel shut down the comms before the assault begins.

UPDATE 11:00 AM EDT --

More than one-thousand people throughout Lebanon have now been confirmed seriously injured when their cellphones and/or Pocket Pagers EXPLODED.

IRAN PRESIDENTIAL "DEATH" . . . or ASSASSINATION?

Authorities in Iran report that at least one Security Officer protecting an Iranian Ambassador, fell victim to an exploding cell phone and this has prompted Iran to begin considering if the death of Iran's President, in a helicopter crash, was actually an assassination by Israel?

One source tells me they are now looking at the cell phone of the helicopter pilot to see if his phone may have been detonated, causing the pilot to lose control and crash the Presidential Helicopter.

Now that Israel has shown it can use cellphones to hurt and/or kill people, the race is on to find out which phones: Android? Apple? Others? All???

The race is also on to find out HOW these detonations were triggered.

If Israel can use this technology against Hezbollah, it is common sense that others make seek to make use of such technology to start killing other people in other places. Perhaps officials in government? Rivals in business? Industry competitors?

What about Journalists? Has this technology already been used to silence Journalists?

The possibilities are endless.

This may literally mark the end of the use of cellphones by vast numbers of people.

UPDATE 11:53 AM EDT --

Edward Snowden calls this "indistinguishable from terrorism." I call it State-sponsored terrorism, by Israel, the most vicious state on earth.

This was an act of war by Israel against the people of Lebanon. Lebanon should declare war.

UPDATE 12:05 PM EDT --

Lebanese media report that the son of Hezbollah MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT, Ali Ammar, has been killed by an exploding pager.

Folks in the United States should look into this very closely. If Israel was able to do this to Hezbollah comms, what's to stop the US from doing it to Patriot comms?

UPDATE 2:18 PM EDT --

-- A Hezbollah Intelligence Official has stated that the Encrypted Pagers were emitted “Beep, Beep” several times, before then Exploding near the Head or Abdomen of the Victim; with the Explosion believed now to have originated from within the Lithium Battery of the Pager.

-- Lebanon Ministry of Health now reporting just shy of four-thousand (4,000) injured in hospitals. More dead also confirmed, just not known how many yet. Last confirmed death toll: 8.

-- Israel has called the Commanders of several different Army units into a classified meeting, fearing military retaliation by Hezbollah.

-- According to Israeli Channel 14; Senior Israeli Military Officials are preparing for a 3rd Hezbollah War which is expected to begin almost Immediately.

UPDATE 3:17 PM EDT --

Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was also injured by the beeper explosion.

UPDATE 3:35 PM EDT --

Security sources indicate Mossad planted bombs in the pagers in the manufacturing process in (US Controlled) Taiwan, then via imbedded operatives managed to sell the pages to Hezbollah brigades within Lebanon and Syria.

They just blew the cover of their operatives! Now, every Hezbollah member KNOWS who betrayed them to Israel: The guy who sold them the Pager! The lives of those Operatives won't be worth two cents now . . . .

UPDATE 4:27 PM EDT --

AL JAZEERA: A new batch of pagers was distributed to Hezbollah operatives 3 months ago and the devices were likely setup to explode later. It is unclear if the explosion was triggered somehow or just via time.

4:56 PM EDT --

From Lebanese al-Mayadeen

Hundreds of Lebanese citizens have been injured and transported to hospitals after their pagers blew up.

An exploded pager in Southern Lebanon, September 17, 2024 (Social Media)

Preliminary reports indicate that hundreds of Lebanese citizens were injured after their portable pager communication devices detonated on Tuesday.

The cyber attack managed to hack the devices, with reports of injuries spreading across several villages in the Lebanese South, Bekaa, and Beirut's southern suburb.

Lebanese security forces confirmed that specific types of wireless devices were targeted, with several sources alleging that an Israeli breach caused the devices to go off and subsequently explode.

The LSF urged civilians to clear the roads for ambulances to ensure the timely and safe transportation of casualties.

هجمة سايبرية ادت الى انفجار اجهزة pager واصابة من كان يحملها في الجنوب والبقاع والضاحية pic.twitter.com/IaYjoelwzH — كُن مُواطِن (@kon_mowaten) September 17, 2024

The Lebanese Ministry of Health issued an emergency announcement revealing that large numbers of injuries of different ranges are being transported to several hospitals across the targeted areas as a result of the detonation of their devices.

The Ministry called on hospitals to be on maximum alert and full preparedness to provide rapid emergency treatment, as well as to stay in full contact with the ministry to ensure the efficient distribution of injuries amid the influx of casualties.

All individuals owning or holding pager devices were advised to keep them away until the situation is cleared out.

According to the Lebanese Red Cross, over 30 ambulances have been dispatched to respond to the bombings. 50 additional ambulances have been placed on high alert in Mount Lebanon and Beirut to support rescue operations.

Iranian media further reported that the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani, sustained mild injuries during a device blast in Beirut. He was transported to the hospital to receive treatment.

Hezbollah, in a new statement, holds the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the attack that targeted pagers across Lebanon.

Hezbollah supporters wave Lebanese and Hezbollah flags during a ceremony to mark the third anniversary of the assassination of Iran's Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani, Jan. 3, 2023 (AP)

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah - held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the treacherous aggression caused by the cyber attack after obtaining results of its probe, as well as examining available data, regarding the pager detonations earlier today.

In a new statement, Hezbollah confirmed that "Israel" was behind the cyber attack on Lebanon, which left hundreds injured, and caused several fatalities across the country.

The Lebanese Resistance affirmed that the martyrs and injuries inspire the struggle on the path of al-Quds and champion the people of Gaza and the West Bank, as well as extend the continued field support [on the northern front] as a means to back the Palestinian Resistance.

Hezbollah vowed to respond to the Israeli aggression in ways and at times the occupation cannot estimate or anticipate.

"The treacherous and criminal enemy will undoubtedly face its just punishment for this heinous attack, in ways both expected and unforeseen," the statement read.

Earlier, the Resistance confirmed that a 10-year-old girl and two of its members were killed in the explosions. Lebanon's Health Minister also announced that eight individuals were killed and 2750 were injured, 200 of whom are in critical condition, across 100 hospitals.

Al -Jazeera coverage HERE

From Iran’s Mehr News outlet

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani on Tuesday night reacted to the fresh Israeli terrorist action of targeting Lebanese citizens by detonating pagers.

Israeli regime's Tuesday terrorist actions in Lebanon were carried out as a continuation of the combined operations of the Zionist regime and their mercenary agents, Kan'ani said, terming the Israeli aggression contrary to all moral and humanitarian principles, international law, especially international humanitarian law.

The Israeli terrorist action deserves international criminal prosecution, trial, and punishment, the senior Iranian diplomat said.

"This combined terrorist act, which is actually a kind of mass murder, once again clearly proves that the Zionist regime, in addition to committing war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people, has exposed regional and international peace and security to a serious threat," he stressed.

He also called on the international community to take immediate action against the impunity of the Zionist criminal authorities.

Expressing condolences to the families of the victims of the Israeli terrorist aggression, Kan'ani wished speedy recovery for the injured and said that the Islamic Republic is ready to provide any assistance needed by the Lebanese government and nation.

REPORT: HOW IT WAS ACCOMPLISHED:

Arab intelligence services have found out how Mossad placed explosives in pager batteries.

Each battery of the exploded pager contained about 20 grams of pentaerythritol nitrate (PETN).

This high explosive is usually used in military detonators. It is similar to lithium salts used in batteries of electrical appliances. Therefore, even a thorough check by the Arabs did not find anything.

Israeli saboteurs used it in the following way: Upon a specific signal, the pagers began to short and heat up their lithium-ion batteries, but instead of burning, the battery exploded due to the PETN.

Mossad (Israeli intelligence) placed the mined batteries in the last batch of pagers that arrived in Lebanon from Taiwan (an ally of the United States).

Now the number of victims has increased to ~4,000 people. ~500 of those are critically injured.

🇱🇧🇮🇱 Mossad planted a quantity of highly explosive PETN material on the pagers’ battery and detonated it by raising the temperature of the battery enough to detonate it - Sky News Arabia confirms.

Explosives were introduced either directly into the pager manufacturing plant, or were allowed access during distribution to Lebanon.

Sky News in Arabic quoting a source in the Israeli army leadership

- The Mossad placed explosives into the batteries of the walkie-talkies, detonating them by raising the temperature of the batteries.

- They used PETN, which is stable rather than other materials for this operation

- The introduction of the material was carried out even before the devices came into the hands of Hezbullah.

(Which means the supply chain was penetrated

Hand-held pagers explode across Lebanon, Hezbollah vows revenge on Israel

ISRAEL CROSSED ALL LINES | 3,000 Lebanese Casualties In BARBARIC Attack | SHOCKING RESPONSE Awaits

⚡BREAKING: LARGEST PHYSICAL CYBER ATTACK IN HISTORY, THOUSANDS OF DEVICES EXPLODE! PRELUDE TO WAR

Watch Moment Drone Operator Hijacked IDF drone After Pager Cyberattack In Lebanon

The pager attack comes hours after Hezbollah hacked into Israeli drones and started filming the terrorists.

