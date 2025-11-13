Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Analitykiem's avatar
Analitykiem
1h

The Israelis have plants that have a system for turning sea water into fresh water. I least that’s what I’ve read. Whether it’s propaganda, or not, I've no knowledge in this field. If it happens to be true you’d think Tehran would have an understanding. What a sad dilemma.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture