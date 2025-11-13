One has to immediately think of weather warfare .

The city of Tehran may have to be EVACUATED due to extreme drought! President Masoud Pezeshkian has now publicly warned that unless there’s a lot of new rain by next month, Tehran will become UNLIVABLE! How do you evacuate a city of 10 million?

November 12, 2025

Iran’s worsening water crisis has left major cities like Tehran and Mashhad on the edge, with reservoirs drying up and rainfall at record lows

Iran is confronting one of the gravest water shortages in its recent history, a crisis that has brought the capital Tehran and the holy city of Mashhad to the edge of severe rationing and, in the worst-case scenario, potential evacuation. This environmental emergency, decades in the making, is now exacerbated by an unprecedented drought, record-low rainfall, mismanaged infrastructure, and unsustainable agricultural practices.

Iranian officials have announced water rationing in Tehran, citing extremely low rainfall levels. Mohsen Ardakani, the head of the Tehran Water and Wastewater Company, on Saturday said the city had recorded only 159 millimetres of rainfall over the past year.

To manage the limited reserves, authorities have begun reducing water pressure in Tehran overnight, from midnight until morning, a move aimed at reducing urban leakage and giving time for city reservoirs to refill, according to Isa Bozorgzadeh, an Iranian government spokesperson.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has cautioned that water rationing alone may not be enough to address the crisis, and said Tehran residents might have to evacuate if rainfall remains insufficient and conditions continue to deteriorate.