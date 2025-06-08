Iranian sources have revealed to Al Mayadeen that Tehran has obtained a vast number of sensitive documents pertaining to the Israeli facilities, including nuclear sites

Iran’s intelligence services have successfully obtained a vast trove of highly classified strategic documents and information tied to "Israel", well-informed sources told Al Mayadeen on Saturday.

The sources told Al Mayadeen that the data included "thousands of documents related to the Israeli occupation's projects and its nuclear facilities."

According to the sources, the operation took place some time ago, but the enormous volume of documents and the need to safely transport the entire haul into Iran "required keeping the matter under secrecy."

"It has been confirmed that the entire cache of documents reached the designated secure location," the sources told Al Mayadeen, adding that "the volume of material is so vast that simply reviewing the documents, along with their accompanying photos and videos, would take an exceptionally long time."

This development comes amid a backdrop of tensions between Iran and "Israel", as the occupation continues to push for military action against Iran's nuclear capabilities, a move Tehran has warned against.

Tensions continue to intensify between Iran and 'Israel'

Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), emphasized that it is not Iran’s nuclear facilities that will be destroyed but rather the targets of the Israeli occupation entity, underlining this point clearly and firmly, in exclusive statements given to Al Mayadeen on June 4.

“The Israelis are well aware of our capabilities," the IRGC General noted, emphasizing that if Iran were to be attacked, all parties involved will "regret it".

Salami warned that any response to attacks by "Israel" will be “stronger and broader than those during the operations True Promise I and II," emphasizing that Tehran is prepared for any scenario.

Meanwhile, Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, in an interview with Al Mayadeen, asserted that Iran's military power makes "Israel" incapable of posing a threat to it, warning that any hostile action by Israel against Iran would inevitably result in its destruction.

'Israel' still discussing strikes against Iran amid talks: NYT

According to a May 27 report by The New York Times, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is escalating tensions by threatening to sabotage diplomatic efforts through potential military strikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, as the Trump administration pushes for a renewed nuclear agreement with Iran.

The article indicates that in October, the Israeli occupation carried out strikes targeting critical components of Iran's strategic air defense system, which could facilitate potential future attacks on nuclear facilities. It also noted that "Israel" degraded the capabilities of Resistance groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, preventing a regional retaliation to the attack.

Moreover, "Israel" could mobilize for a strike on Iran within 7 hours' notice, according to intelligence reports cited by the NYT.

Although US officials doubt the effectiveness of an independent Israeli military operation, they recognize that diplomatic opportunities would become severely constrained once operational preparations are underway.

The uranium enrichment barrier

"Israel" remains adamant on its path to force Iran to cease any form of uranium enrichment, something Iran has repeatedly refused, asserting its right to enrich uranium.

Both Washington and Tel Aviv have repeatedly stressed in public statements that any potential future agreement with Iran must include a complete cessation of all uranium enrichment activities, with US special envoy Steve Witkoff explicitly declaring this demand an uncompromisable "red line" for the administration.

According to a Wall Street Journal report published on May 30, "Israel" is increasingly alarmed that the United States, in its efforts to secure a renewed nuclear deal with Iran, might make concessions on what it views as essential and non-negotiable conditions.

Netanyahu has consistently argued that "a bad deal is worse than no deal," echoing "Israel's" deep reservations about the current nuclear negotiations. Analysts cited by the WSJ point out that "Israel" would struggle to carry out a successful military strike against Iran's nuclear facilities without backing from the United States.

A WSJ source familiar with "Israel's" strategic planning said the Israeli occupation had prepared to execute a military strike against Iran earlier this year. Still, it delayed the operation following a request from the Trump administration, which sought to preserve space for diplomatic negotiations.