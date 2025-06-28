Watch HERE

Former Big Tech engineer Hakeem Anwar joins me to expose how smartphones have become the foundation of a global surveillance state. From government contracts with Palantir to forced software updates, remote-access smart meters, and real-time data tracking, the conversation explores how everyday technology is being used to monitor, manipulate, and control society. They also discuss the rise of centralized digital platforms, the hidden costs of convenience, and what it means to reclaim privacy in a technocratic age.

Today we’re diving deep into the world of Palantir’s Gotham software, a tool that’s reshaping how law enforcement operates. I wanted to get a real sense of how this tech works, but since I couldn’t get hands-on with it, I turned to the next best thing: leaked documents from a Freedom of Information Act request. These documents, shared with the LAPD, reveal how Gotham is used by one of the largest police departments in the country. What I found is nothing short of eye-opening, and it’s something every American should be aware of as surveillance tech continues to evolve.

The LAPD, with around 8,000 officers, has roughly half of them using Gotham on a daily basis. That’s thousands of officers tapping into a system that’s like a digital bloodhound. You can type in specific details, say, a six-foot white male with black hair and a skull tattoo, and Gotham will pull up a list of individuals matching that description. But it doesn’t stop there. The software lets you drill down into their lives, revealing their relatives, acquaintances, what cars they drive, and even where those vehicles were last spotted by traffic cameras across the city. This isn’t just a database; it’s a hyper-connected web of information that paints a detailed picture of anyone in its crosshairs.

This level of capability marks a new paradigm in surveillance, one that goes far beyond what we’ve traditionally worried about with companies like Google or Apple. Gotham’s ability to aggregate and cross-reference data in real-time is a game-changer for law enforcement, but it also raises big questions about privacy and oversight. As I dug into these documents, it became clear that this technology is already deeply embedded in daily operations for many officers. We’re not just talking about a tool for special cases, this is standard practice. Stay tuned as we keep unpacking the implications of this powerful tech and what it means for our future.

