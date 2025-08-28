What are the chances that this is NOT correct in 2026 ?

"The next election will be an AI election. The parties will use AI to control the narratives and the voters."

What Suppression Order? Why can't Hipkins talk? I have sent the following Official Information Act request this morning. "Hi On 13 August 2025, Chris Hipkins MP, stated in a radio interview with Mike Hoskings that he was under a suppression order. I request the following information under the Official Information Act 1982: 1. A copy of the suppression order; 2. The details of the legal proceeding that resulted in the suppression order; 3.The name of the party that initiated the court order for the suppression order; 4. The duration of the suppression order. I require the information for a submission to Parliament which is due on 18 September 2025. I look forward to hearing back from you. Kind regards Kirsten Murfitt

THE CROWN HAS SPENT MORE THAN $70,000 ON LEGAL REPRESENTATION FOR FORMER LABOUR MINISTERS JACINDA ARDERN, CHRIS HIPKINS, GRANT ROBERTSON AND AYESHA VERRALL DURING THE SECOND PHASE OF THE COVID-19 ROYAL COMMISSION OF INQUIRY, WHICH IS FOCUSING ON VACCINES, MANDATES, LOCKDOWNS, AND PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES.

Crown Law confirmed to legacy media (paywalled) the costs were approved under the Cabinet Manual’s indemnity provisions, which cover expenses linked to ministerial duties.

The ministers, represented by Dentons, declined to appear publicly at hearings citing concerns over precedent, abuse, and misrepresentation, though each had already provided interviews and evidence.

Public backlash followed, with a Curia poll showing 53% opposed their refusal to front.

Overall legal costs for the inquiry have already surpassed $350,000.

"Chris Hipkins said they used lawyers. A big corporate law firm that also represents pharmaceutical companies. Oops!" — Rodney Hide If leaders had nothing to hide, why lawyer up? Why dodge straight answers with legal shields?

Kirsten Murfitt: Who else wants to leave NZ? I am feeling emotional as it seems there is no justice for the people. Full stop.

It all comes back to Dentons’ lawyer, Linda Clark

Surely questions should be asked about Dentons lawyer Linda Clark, being a TVNZ board member with the latest revelation that Hipkins, Ardern and Robertson have been receiving taxpayer funded legal advice from her firm in relation to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the pandemic response.

While Hipkins did not name Clark as one of the lawyers providing advice to the trio, it seems highly possible she was negotiating terms with the royal commission whilst also a board member and also acting for disgraced former top cop Jevon McSkimming, who was appointed by Hipkins. If correct, how on earth could Clark consider herself to be politically neutral? Which is expected of all Crown entity board members. Clark’s TVNZ role clashed spectacularly with her work as a lawyer when she represented Jevon McSkimming as she sought and obtained a super injunction, effectively muzzling the media and her own employer, before it was partially lifted. Noticeably, TVNZ decided not join other media organisations to fight the super injunction. An OIA request on TVNZ’s decision was denied citing legal privilege. The chairman of the board Alastair Carruthers said "In this instance there is no current conflict but the potential for a conflict exists”. A TVNZ spokeswoman said the broadcaster may become an interested party: “Our newsroom will make an editorial determination on whether to join the legal action in due course. No explanation was given for not joining the legal action. However, once the super injunction was partially lifted,TVNZ decided to join the legal action. If TVNZ had been a party to the joint legal action fighting the super injunction, Clark would have essentially been firing a shot at her own employer. Instead, it appears a decision was made to sacrifice TVNZ’s integrity and not join RNZ, Stuff and NZME until the issue had come to a resolution. In the interest of transparency, Clark should immediately disclose if she had any role or contact with Ardern, Hipkins, Robertson or Verrall regarding the Royal Commission of Inquiry while also being a board member.

