I simply favor shaking up the current order. The current stasis of the world. I don't really give a damn what happens to be perfectly honest.
Just as I remarked long in the past that a shrinking population did not portend the end of a civilization nor the end of nation and I now see people beginning to understand this point and beginning to investigate the nuances underlying this statement, I think, too, shaking up current financial and world order will not end disastrously.
I would like to see far less global interaction to be quite frank. "Globalization" has been predicated on one primary pillar: manufacturing is done in nations where the labor is inordinately cheap. Somehow the Technocrats which run the world have placed the onus of responsibility on the citizenry of developed countries to assume a "more fair distribution" of income throughout the world: we're responsible for developing a middle class in China. What utter hogwash!
If a country or nation genuinely creates and manufactures a new product or service, they should benefit. The creativity and ingenuity within that citizenry generates the GDP.
I would like to see the U.S. regenerate a manufacturing capacity. I would like to see more American-made products offered me. Many businesses have continued in America competitively against Chinese manufacturers, but we hear little of them. I'm frankly sick to death of cheap Chinese-produced items which fall apart after 3-4 uses.
Classic lies and vast oversimplification from generations of Keynesian economists cowering in fear all their theories might be shite. FACT: after all the vast expenditures and destruction of freedom enacted for the New Deal to end the Great Depression, the economic output of the US economy was WORSE in 1938 than when they started in 1932. Direct quote from FDR’s Sec of Treasury. Tariffs may had some role as one of several initiators, but this is such an oversimplification it’s akin to lying.