Talk about a clusterf**k!
Lozzy B 🇦🇺𝕏@TruthFairy131
🔥 BREAKING 🔥 Glitch shuts Australia's biggest maker of vital fertiliser input for two months. The shutdown of the Yara Pilbara plant comes as a quarter of global trade in ammonia, used for urea fertiliser & mining explosives, is blocked by war. I’m convinced that this war is
Tarric Brooker aka Avid Commentator 🇦🇺 @AvidCommentator
"Australia's largest ammonia plant will be shut for two months to repair damage caused by a power outage, amidst a global supply crunch for the vital fertiliser and explosives ingredient." We have a problem. https://t.co/Df8W8rxOUs
5:22 AM · Mar 21, 2026 · 38K Views
113 Replies · 356 Reposts · 977 Likes
Oy Vey!!!I wonder how thst happened?!!!!
Seems they use Australia as a training ground for punishing their people, to see how far they can go. Famine on deck. No gas ⛽️ either I suspect.