Seemorerocks

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SiriusRex's avatar
SiriusRex
7h

Oy Vey!!!I wonder how thst happened?!!!!

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JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
7h

Seems they use Australia as a training ground for punishing their people, to see how far they can go. Famine on deck. No gas ⛽️ either I suspect.

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