Take a look at the 'strategic' targets the United States is hunting in Iran.
Reports reveal that Iran imported over 900,000 inflatable decoys from China—including tanks, missile launchers, and ballistic missiles.
Basically, the mighty U.S. military is spending millions on high-tech missiles just to pop balloons.
Israel is getting a bloody good hiding
I feel the need to preserve this footage because of blanket censorship by Israel and western media.
I do not feel the same in the case of Iran because it is so widely-reported and acknowledged by Iranian media
A Single Iranian missiles destroyed Israeli army’s largest operations room
Operation Epstein Fury: Iran
Here is a montage of Israel being hit with missiles by Iran.
Try not to cream yourself
