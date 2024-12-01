This came, as if as a bolt from the blue and I have been following this on Twitter -X. Otherwise, there has been very little on this.

This is from Britain’s Daily Mail

Al Qaeda-linked rebels have advanced south towards Damascus after capturing Aleppo as a Russian commander propping up the dictator has reportedly been fired.

Thousands of Syrian insurgents fanned out inside Aleppo in vehicles with improvised armor and pickups, deploying to landmarks such as the old citadel on Saturday, a day after they entered Syria's largest city facing little resistance from government troops.

Syria's armed forces said in a statement Saturday that to absorb the large attack on Aleppo and save lives, it has redeployed and is preparing for a counterattack.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14143909/syria-dictator-bashar-al-assad-fled-hama-russia.html

Zionist channels were shouting out about a “military coup” in Damascus.

This is an Israeli zionist site

https://www.jewishpress.com/news/middle-east/syria/attempted-coup-detat-taking-place-in-damascus/2024/11/30/

And from Turkey

Reports have emerged suggesting an ongoing coup attempt against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, though these claims remain unconfirmed.

Social media has been abuzz with speculation following numerous reports of a potential military coup targeting the president.

https://www.turkiyetoday.com/region/what-do-we-know-about-rumors-of-a-military-coup-in-syria-86821/

But, it was all false

I suspect this is where you are going to get the real picture

🔴 The Fall Of Aleppo: What's Next For Syria? | Syriana Analysis & DD Geopolitics

Why don’t the so-called jihadists who come to Syria to ‘liberate people’ go to Palestine to liberate their brothers there? – Middle East expert

The proof is in the eating.

These “Muslims” are siding with Israel against the Sunni Palestinians and the Shi’a Hezbollah

Here is some news from Russia’ s Sputnik and al-Mayadeen

© Sputnik / BASSEL SHARTOUH

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian army has strengthened its positions north of the city of Hama, preventing terrorists from breaking through, Syrian broadcaster Al Ikhbariyah reported on Sunday, citing a source in the country's defense ministry.

"The units of our armed forces operating last night in the northern suburbs of Hama strengthened their defensive lines with various firepower, personnel and military equipment, confronted terrorist organizations and did not allow them to break through," the source was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The Syrian armed forces have also taken control over a number of areas cleared of terrorist presence, most importantly Qalaat Al Madiq and Maardes, where "dozens" of terrorist were eliminated and an unspecified number fled, the source added.

The Syrian Arab Army is fighting off terrorists in northwestern Syria, curbing their advances and regaining control of key areas.

Terrorists stand guard in Kafr Halab, Aleppo countryside, Syria, on November 29, 2024 (AP)

The Syrian Arab Army has successfully reclaimed key areas along the administrative border between Hama and Idlib, marking significant progress in its efforts to stabilize the region amid widespread terrorist raids.

This advancement was achieved through a series of intensive airstrikes targeting positions held by terrorist groups, particularly in the vicinity of Morek, north of Hama. The strikes delivered a critical blow to the terrorist forces, with over 80 militants killed and dozens more wounded.

In Aleppo, a decisive military operation at the al-Basel roundabout further weakened terrorist groups, forcing them to acknowledge their heavy losses.

An Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that the Syrian army has regained control over nearly all the villages in the Hama countryside, solidifying its presence in the area. Additionally, efforts are underway to secure the Athraya-Khanaser-Safira road in the southern countryside of Aleppo.

However, challenges persist as armed groups in the region are reportedly preventing civilians from leaving al-Safira and blocking humanitarian aid from entering, further exacerbating the plight of local residents.

Terrorism only understands force

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad pledged to use force to eradicate "terrorism" during a phone call on Sunday with the Acting President of the Republic of Abkhazia, according to the state news agency SANA.

Al-Assad pointed out that "terrorism only understands the language of force, and that is the language which we will break it and eliminate it with, whoever its supporters and sponsors are," SANA reported.

His statements came as Syrian Army units operating in the northern countryside of Hama strengthened their defensive lines with various firepower assets, a Syrian military source confirmed to SANA.

"Our forces operating in the northern countryside of Hama repelled terrorist organizations, preventing them from achieving any breakthroughs," the source said, adding that the Syrian Amry successfully liberated several areas after expelling terrorists, most notably Qal’at al-Madiq and the village of Ma’ardas in Hama.

Syrian state TV also announced that the Syrian Army's confrontations in the past three days with HTS led to the killing of around a thousand militants.

Assad says Syria to defend territories against terrorists, backers

On Saturday, al-Assad held discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, focusing on counterterrorism efforts and regional developments.

In a phone call with al-Assad, al-Sudani emphasized that "the security of Syria and Iraq is interconnected" and reiterated Iraq's readiness to provide full support to Syria in combating terrorism and its organizations.

He further affirmed Iraq's commitment to Syria's stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The Syrian President also spoke with the UAE's President Al Nahyan, addressing recent developments in Syria and broader regional issues.

Al-Assad stressed in the call that Syria remains committed to defending its stability and territorial integrity against terrorist threats and their supporters

Here is the latest comment from Alistair Crooke and others

Desperate Escalations in Middle East & Ukraine - Alastair Crooke, Alexander Mercouris & Glenn Diesen

An article from Elijah Magnier

By Elijah J. Magnier

The Syrian opposition forces, primarily led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Ahrar al-Sham, with support from Islamist jihadist groups, have launched a significant ground offensive over the past 48 hours in rural Idlib, rural Aleppo, and parts of Aleppo city supported by drones and armoured battalions. In a rapid and well-coordinated advance, they have captured dozens of villages, including strategic areas along the M4 and M5 international highways connecting Damascus to Aleppo and Aleppo to Latakia, as well as the critical cities of Saraqeb and most of Aleppo. With the Syrian army’s defensive lines nearly nonexistent, it appears only a matter of time before opposition forces gain complete control of Aleppo city. Reclaiming these losses would require tens of thousands of troops, a resource the Syrian army does not currently possess.

This swift and unexpected rapid advance underscores the Syrian army’s inability to effectively defend these territories, creating a significant opportunity for Turkey’s allies to push their agenda. HTS has labelled the operation “Deterrence of Aggression,” presenting it as a retaliation for recent artillery shelling by Syrian government forces that caused civilian casualties in Idlib. The operation is more than a retaliation but reflects the opposition’s intent to reclaim territories lost during the 2019 Saraqeb-Idlib battles. With government forces in a chaotic retreat, a defensive line has been hastily established in Hama province. However, the opposition forces are now less than 20 kilometres from Hama, rendering the areas south of Idlib and Aleppo and their rural surroundings largely inaccessible for the government to retake.

The recent offensive in Aleppo and Idlib underscores a complex web of regional dynamics and geopolitical manoeuvres that transcend the Syrian conflict itself. This operation by Syrian opposition forces, supported by Islamist factions, aligns with broader efforts to shift the balance of power against the “Axis of Resistance,” which includes Iran, Hezbollah, and their regional allies. Incrementally, these forces are being targeted, with each alliance member facing significant blows. The outcome of this offensive is poised to reshape the balance of power in northern Syria and the wider region.

https://ejmagnier.com/2024/11/30/aleppo-is-reeling-turkeys-strategy-and-the-axis-of-resistance-under-pressure/

The latest