While CNN is telling you this there is a different reality on the ground.

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/12/10/middleeast/syria-rebels-challenge-to-govern-intl/index.html

More of the "inclusive" killings of the Syrian people by the Western-backed "rebels"

This time in Latakia.

The Al Qaeda terrorists (moderate rebels) who have taken over Syria are now executing Alawite Syrians.

He doesn’t bother even getting out of his car!

"Moderate rebels", fully supported by the West, doing what they do best....

THOUSANDS gather in Hama Square to witness HTS terrorists execute known SAA officers without a fair trial

BREAKING: Executions across Syria by terrorist groups

Three armed men of the Turkish-backed SNA enter the hospital room and ask the wounded men if they are SDF soldiers, they say yes. They proceeded to execute them.

ISRAEL’S INVASION

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he would like to establish ties with the new Syrian regime as he destroys Syria's military capabilities.

The Israeli military announced on Tuesday that it had destroyed approximately 70-80% of the Syrian Army's capabilities.

According to the Israeli military, around 350 fighter jets participated in the operation, targeting 320 sites across Syria. The attacks reportedly destroyed fighter jets, helicopters, radar systems, surface-to-air missile batteries, naval vessels, surface-to-surface missiles, rocket launchers, weapons production facilities, weapons depots, Scud missiles, cruise missiles, sea-to-sea missiles, and drones.

Simultaneously, Israeli ground forces continue operations in the so-called "buffer zone" in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. The Israeli military stated that it is working to "establish a presence in the area and destroy weapons."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the occupation would respond forcefully if the new Syrian regime allowed Iran to "re-enter Syria" or facilitated arms transfers to Hezbollah, warning that such actions would come at a high cost. He also stated that "Israel" seeks to establish relations with the new Syrian regime.

"What happened to the previous regime in Syria will happen to this one as well if it allows weapons transfers to Hezbollah," Netanyahu added.

'Largest attacks' in 'Israel' history

Earlier, Israeli military radio described the recent offensive against Syria, following the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad's regime, as one of the largest attacks since the Israeli occupation's founding.

Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz affirmed the continuation of operations aimed at maintaining control over strategic points in Syria, establishing a security buffer zone, and targeting strategic weapons and air defense systems, as well as any attempts to transfer arms to Lebanon.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that the Israeli Air Force is conducting widespread operations across Syria to destroy the remaining capabilities of the Syrian army, "from tanks to missiles," as echoed by Kan.

'Sterile security zone'

Reports from Syria's Al-Watan newspaper suggest the IOF has moved into the south of Damascus Governorate, seizing the village of Heeneh and advancing toward Khan Alsheh in the Qatana area near the Lebanese border.

Meanwhile, Israeli Army Radio reported over 250 airstrikes targeting military assets in Syria since the recent political upheaval, including bases, fighter jets, and missile warehouses.

Moreover, the Israeli Israeli forces are occupying Mount Hermon on the Syrian side and are advancing several kilometers into the demilitarized zone in the occupied Golan Heights. This move came after Netanyahu reportedly ordered the seizure of the demilitarized zone and nearby areas.

Meanwhile, systematic Israeli airstrikes on Syria continue, targeting multiple military sites. Israeli forces have also advanced into the southern Damascus countryside near the Lebanese border.

According to Reuters, three security sources have said the Israeli military incursions have extended up to 25 kilometers southwest of Damascus.

Turkish TV is talking about a future map of Turkey's expansion for 2025, which includes parts of Armenia, Georgia, Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus, northern parts of Iraq and Syria.