’SYRIA NO LONGER EXISTS’: Former British diplomat and MI6 Alastair Crooke joins us to examine why Assad fell so quickly and what comes next for Syria.

(0:31) How US sanctions destroyed Syria’s economy

(5:01) Assad’s big diplomatic mistake

(13:06) Why did Assad ignore Russia and Iran’s warnings?

(16:09) Was Assad’s fall inevitable?

(21:33) How Western media whitewashes HTS

(29:13) What comes next?