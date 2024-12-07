

I finally got around to watching a video about events in Syria.

It was then that I started to realise that things were not going quite the way some people were presenting it.

I meant to report on this last night but never made it back to the computer.

These are the headlines this morning

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/jihadists-reach-outskirts-damascus-amid-likely-transition-power-deal-assads-fate

Terrorist groups have taken over some of Syria’s largest cities as Assad’s office claims the president is still in the capital

Jihadist groups in Syria have reached the suburbs of Damascus as part of a rapidly progressing offensive that has overrun some of Syria’s largest cities, the Associated Press wrote on Saturday, quoting opposition leaders and an Islamist commander.

The Syrian presidency has refuted rumors that President Bashar Assad has left Damascus, adding that false reports of his departure from the Syrian capital have been spread by foreign outlets in an attempt to “mislead and influence” the country’s population.

With Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) jihadists and other anti-government forces moving south from Aleppo and Idlib provinces over the last week, the Syrian Army has repeatedly withdrawn from key strongholds – including Aleppo, Hama, and several towns north of Homs – in a bid to re-establish defensive lines and hold back the advancing terrorists.

According to the Associated Press, terrorist elements apparently broke through these lines and reached the outskirts of Damascus on Saturday, marking the first time since 2015 that jihadists have encroached on the capital.

Amid HTS’ lightning-fast advance, the office of the Syrian Presidency announced on Saturday that “some foreign media outlets are spreading rumors and false news about President Bashar al-Assad leaving Damascus, or making quick visits to one country or another.”

“The Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic denies all these rumors and points out their blatant goals and confirms that they are not new, but rather these outlets have previously followed this pattern of attempts to mislead and influence the Syrian state and society throughout the past years of the war,” the statement continued.

Assad is still carrying out his “national and constitutional duties from the capital, Damascus,” it concluded.

In an anonymously-sourced report on Friday, The Telegraph claimed that Assad’s family had fled to Russia, and that it was “unclear” whether the president himself would remain in Syria. Multiple Western outlets have claimed that Egypt and Jordan are urging Assad to flee the country and set up a government in exile.

Led by a former Al-Qaeda commander and previously known as Jabhat al-Nusra, HTS was one of a multitude of jihadist factions opposing Assad’s government during the Syrian Civil War.

Russian-Syrian airstrikes kill dozens of terrorists – media

Russia intervened in the conflict in 2015, helping Assad retake much of the country from Jabhat al-Nusra, Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), and dozens of US-supported armed jihadist groups that Washington termed “moderate rebels.” The US directly intervened against IS, but armed and funded other anti-Assad forces during the decade-long conflict.

Assad has vowed to “eliminate” the jihadists currently rampaging through central Syria, and to punish their “sponsors and supporters.” Russian and Syrian warplanes have carried out near-constant airstrikes against HTS positions since the terrorist offensive began last week, reportedly killing dozens of militants north of Homs on Saturday, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency, which claimed that 2,500 jihadists have been killed since the beginning of December.

Syrian President Assad to address the nation at 8pm local time, an hour from now. This was just announced

https://t.me/seemorerocks/79478

Jihadis on outskirts of Damascus

This is very probably true

The first clues came from this article by Pepe Escobar.

In this article Pepe talks about the imcompetence of the Syrian Army

The SAA, when it comes to Idlib, proved itself to be an asleep-at-the wheel disaster. They did not upgrade their defenses, did not integrate the use of drones, did not prepare tactical defense against FPV kamizake drones and observation drones, did not pay attention to the scores of foreign spies. No wonder the Rent-a-Jihadi mob found no resistance to take most of Aleppo in 48 hours.

This was cited in the item from Mahmoud OD, who apart from his “neutral” stance on the “Rebels” was none-the-less quite accurate.

The Russian Navy base at Tartus in Syria appears under imminent threat as the civil war turns against the Assad regime. As the front lines draw closer, Russia is already taking precautions. Russia currently has five naval ships and a submarine based in Tartus. These comprise of two Gorskhov class frigates, one Grigorovich class frigate, two axillaries and an Improved-Kilo class submarine.

https://www.navalnews.com/naval-news/2024/12/first-sign-russian-navy-evacuating-naval-vessels-from-tartus-syria/

It does appear that Syria’s allies are abandoning ship at least temporarily although, having done so, I don’t see how they can regain what they have lost.

Iran started pulling out its military commanders and personnel from Syria on Friday as rebel forces took over the cities of Homs and Deir al-Zour, the New York Times reported.

Top commanders of Iran’s Quds Forces, the external branch of the Revolutionary Guards Corps, were among those evacuated, NYT reported, citing unidentified regional officials and three unnamed Iran officials.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-12-07/iran-starts-evacuating-top-commanders-from-syria-nyt-reports

https://t.me/seemorerocks/79464

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says negotiations must be held between the Syrian government and legitimate opposition groups.

https://t.me/presstv/121193

Erdogan was always the traitor

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed key regional issues on Friday, including the ongoing developments in Syria, expressing hope for "a smooth continuation of anti-regime forces’ advance toward Damascus."

“…Idlib, Hama, Homs, and the target, of course, is Damascus. The opposition's march continues. Our wish is that this advancement in Syria continues without accidents or disasters,” Erdogan stated to reporters following Friday prayers in Istanbul.

Erdogan also voiced dissatisfaction with Syria’s leadership, saying, “We made a call to (Bashar al) Assad. We said: 'Come, let's determine the future of Syria together.' Unfortunately, we did not receive a positive response to this.”

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/-target-is-damascus---erdogan-hopes--smooth-march--on-syria

Kevork Almassian | Erdogan Betrays Putin. Syria On Brink Of Collapse To US Jihadist As Hama Falls

Note, this is from a zionist source

This is how western media are framing things. They are interviewing a terrorist while Tucker Carlson can’t talk to the world’s greatest diplomat.

The “progressive terrorist”

https://us.cnn.com/2024/12/06/middleeast/syria-hts-al-jolani-profile-intl/index.html

Ahmed Al Sharaa, an Islamist militant in his late 20s, moved back to Syria from Iraq in 2011 with six men and a monthly stipend of $50,000 from Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who would go on to become the world’s most wanted terrorist. His mission was to establish Al Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate, Jabhat Al Nusra. Sharaa is now commanding thousands of men in an armed rebellion threatening to topple the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. He’s better known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani.

Here is Craig Murray weighing in.

I shall post his article seperately