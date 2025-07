It has happened again. This time it's the new western darling, "good Syria" that is coming under direct attack by Israel for the crime of still existing.

At the same time, in Colombia there is some much needed multilateralism forming against the Gaza Genocide and in the West, the Anti-Russian propaganda bubble still pretends that Russia is losing 10x the soldiers Ukraine loses.

Netanyahu announces Israel is going to OCCUPY Southern Syria

Alex Krainer: IRAN Turning Into an AIR DEFENSE BEAST - China & Russia Just Changed the Game FOREVER!