Seemorerocks

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
3h

How convenient the worst fire on record at Geelong Refinery right when there is a global shortage .It supplies 50% of Victorias fuel and 10% of Australias. l grew up down that way and the safety requirements are stringent, it's very close to the residential areas of Corio Geelong . I don't believe in coincidences, nor trust the criminal communist Labor Govt of Victoria.

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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
4h

There are NO coincidences anymore! Maybe there never were.

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