Suspicious Flight Activity Over Geelong Fuel Refinery
But…as predicted…”equipment failure”
Sure it is!
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-04-16/equipment-failure-to-blame-for-refinery-fire/106570852
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-04-16/equipment-failure-to-blame-for-refinery-fire/106570852
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How convenient the worst fire on record at Geelong Refinery right when there is a global shortage .It supplies 50% of Victorias fuel and 10% of Australias. l grew up down that way and the safety requirements are stringent, it's very close to the residential areas of Corio Geelong . I don't believe in coincidences, nor trust the criminal communist Labor Govt of Victoria.
There are NO coincidences anymore! Maybe there never were.