There are three main events
THE KING DAVID HOTEL BOMBING
In 1946 zionist terrorists bombed The King David Hotel killing 91 people
At the time this was the world’s most significant terror attack in history
They disguised themselves as Arabs
Anyone who has been following the history of Jewish/zionist terror attacks will notice they typically pin it on someone else
THE TANTURA MASSACRE
THE DEIR YASSIN MASSACRE
-Zion Cohen, an Israeli commander who led the massacre:
“If there were another 3 or 4 more Deir Yassins, not a single Arab would have remained in Israel”
In 1948 3 Jewish militias, the Irgun headed by Menachem Begin, the Stern Gang & Haganah attacked the peaceful village of #DeirYassin w/ the aim of killing as many Palestinians as possible & to force the rest out of their homes and land
The details of the Deir Yassin massacre straight from the mouth of the Israeli killers
AN ARTICLE
