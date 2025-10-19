Today, on X I found a documentary that examines Jewish terrorism during the time of the Palestine mandate before the setting up of the Jewish state and the expulsion of the Palestinians

JEWISH TERRORISM: The video they wish you hadn’t watched

Mention this real history and you are guilty of “ hate speech ”

There are three main events

THE KING DAVID HOTEL BOMBING

In 1946 zionist terrorists bombed The King David Hotel killing 91 people

At the time this was the world’s most significant terror attack in history

They disguised themselves as Arabs

Anyone who has been following the history of Jewish/zionist terror attacks will notice they typically pin it on someone else

THE TANTURA MASSACRE

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/05/23/703967/75-years-tantura-massacre-200-palestinians-butchered

THE DEIR YASSIN MASSACRE

-Zion Cohen, an Israeli commander who led the massacre:

“If there were another 3 or 4 more Deir Yassins, not a single Arab would have remained in Israel”

In 1948 3 Jewish militias, the Irgun headed by Menachem Begin, the Stern Gang & Haganah attacked the peaceful village of #DeirYassin w/ the aim of killing as many Palestinians as possible & to force the rest out of their homes and land

The details of the Deir Yassin massacre straight from the mouth of the Israeli killers

Amazingly, there is this on You Tube

Deir Yassin testimonies by Jewish fighters - ‘48

AN ARTICLE

https://mondoweiss.net/2017/01/terrorism-israeli-state/

ALBERT EINSTEIN’S REACTION