This week the SUNDAY WIRE broadcasts globally on Alternate Current Radio, with host Patrick Henningsen covering the top stories internationally. In the first hour we'll cover Israel's unprovoked "war of choice" against Iran, with the United States as a co-belligerent - with Trump now threatening to join Israel in its war of aggression and to strike Iran with "overwhelming forces" and inferring the use of nuclear weapons. This is not only WWII in the making, but a disaster knowingly started by President Donald J. Trump. Later in Overdrive, we're also be joined by co-host Bryan ‘Hesher’ McClain and Adam ‘Ruckus’ Clark, as well as political editor of ThePulse.Today, Basil Valentine, to breakdown the pontial for a US or Israeli-engineered false flag attack designed to legitimize America illegal war against Iran. This and other top news items from around the world this week. All this and more.