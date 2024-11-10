I am going to present a range of stories (separately) that reflect the very strange turn of events in the United States during and since the election last week.

First, I wish to set out my own philosophy with regard to this.

One of my favourite spiritual parables is the one of the Chinese farmer

Everything is a consequence of what came before and we can never predict the future accurately - there are just too many variables.

So, I am going to present different, and sometimes contradictory viewpoints, except, of course, ones that are obviously lies.

If I have a bias it is one of increasing social conservatism and an underlying feeling that the world (especially the western world) is in a state of collapse in every area- and this is best illustrated by a world at war.

There are many thoughts and opinions and the one that has caught my attention in past days has been from Canadian Prepper.

I have no idea (without a way of looking into the future) if that is true but it does rhyme with previous ideas (from Trump 1.0) that I expressed.

I always used to say Trump would be the one to preside over the collapse of America. Perhaps we can say he now has a second.

If I may allow myself to speculate a little, it does seem strange that the transfer of power seems to be going so smoothly and people are fading away.

Is it really that easy?

Might it be that, as Canadian Prepper is saying, they are just allowing Trump to go ahead because they know something most of us don’t.

Will they assassinate Trump and move against his supporters in a tyrannical, violent and anti-democratic manner?

It also occurs to me that what Trump has in mind is as radical as what he is responding to. This can be done in a constitutional manner but what happens when it meets the resistance that seems not to be there.

Mass deportations and arrests of representatives of the Deep State is incredibly ambitious and invite responses which could lead to unexpected outcomes that can, surely, only go sideways.

In conclusion, I try to be as open-minded as I can within my own values.

I am an implacable enemy of binary (“either-or”) or dualistic thinking and try to see that oppositions are often interconnected and interdependent. and seek to understand the unity and harmony between seemingly opposing concepts.

Of course, I am human and am bound to fail sometimes in this endeavour.

In the meantime, I can fully sympathise with the aspirations of all those who want to restore the Republic and came out and voted in almost incomprehensible numbers for Donald Trump.

I pray that aspirations come to fruition but deep down in my heart I doubt that things will go as people hope.

That is my two cents for today.