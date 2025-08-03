Seemorerocks

It is Sunday and it is time for me to stop and reflect.

I watched an interview of Tucker Carlson with a Col. Tony Aguilar who spent some time with an American “humanitarian” mission in Gaza run by a Christian zionist alongside the IDF in the war zone.

He describes how starving Palestinians had to walk many miles for food that came in dry form without water and were shot at by Israeli reservists on the way there and the way back.

In particular, he describes his moving interaction with a boy who was picking up grains off the ground and later went missing, presumed killed.

It is hard to explain the psychopathy of those carrying out such barbarous acts that equal anything the nazis did in World War 2. Zionism, brainwashing and mass psychology only go so far in explaining this. I suspect that the analysis of Jean Nolan below might give us a clue and I am wondering about the affects of the mRNA jab when not country was more “vaccinated “ than the Israelis.

Trump, Medvedev and the ‘Dead Hand’

Yesterday, this happened. Medvedev, in inimicable style trolls Trump with the Dead Hand, which everyone (except Trump ) it seems, knows refers to the automatic firing of nuclear weapons after an attack by the Americans and no humans are alive to order a counter attack.

So, Trump decides to send two extra nuclear submarines “ to be positioned in appropriate regions”.

Dark humor in dangerous times.

“ 2025- 2030: this is how it unfolds”.

This, however, is what I really want to talk about largely because the comments on previous posts, at least, indicate that a lot of people are no really getting the message.

The other day Jean Nolan put out the following video, “2025- 2030: this is how it unfolds”. He’s really talking about the next two years. This is real analysis and systems thinking, well-considered and, in my mind, accurate and quite credible. He does not go into great detail but identifies the trends. These are all things that I have been describing in detail on my Substack for some time.

I highly recommend that you listen carefully:

Here is his breakdown:

Psychological decline

I think a key point he makes is although this has been developing for some time everything he is talking about essentially took off from approximately 2022. Nothing he says is a prediction, let alone a “conspiracy theory”.

We are already in it and we are in the exponential stage of compounding developments that are coming together and likely to overwhelm us in 2026 something that is unprecedented in human history (although the attempt to control humanity goes way back) and “paradigm - shattering.

All this, Jean Nolan says, is going to lead to psychological collapse and a massive cognitive decline linked to the mRNA jab. People, who are ill-equipped to understand what is happening ( and we are talking about 90% of the population here) will literally lose it.

We are already seeing the start of this but Nolan sees this taking off in the next year or so.

Health and mortality crisis

We are already seeing large numbers of excess deaths in 2025 and this seems to be getting worse but Jean Nolan sees it reaching such levels that it will no longer be able to be denied. He refers to Canada’ s MAID system and predicts this will take off in the near future to take the pressure off a health system that is already under pressure in the West and likely to overwhelm it .

What he does not say, and I think, is that we can likely write off the 90 percent. Those that are vaccinated are likely to die or become ill and are likely already primed to accept what is coming - the zombies he talks about.

Technological Enslavement

This is a key development as we move forward. There is much talk from the technocrats of “the singularity” whereby humans become merged with artificial intelligence.

As I keep saying, with the breakfire release of AI, “machines are becoming more human-like while humans are becoming more machine-like"

Jean Nolan that everything is becoming outsourced to AI. It bypasses a human process of logical thinking, using web searches, the reading of books etc to develop ideas. This thinking process is being disabled as the masses of people do what they've always been manipulated to do - opt for convenience over freedom.

We are quickly losing skills and every aspect of our lives is run by algorthms.

In short, we are talking about the technological zombification of the masses. People will be divorced from not only their logic but a sense of something greater and a sense of Right vs Wrong as the part of the human brain responsible for reasoning and analysis, the hippocampus is closed down.

All of this is described well by Gregg Braden in this video:

Human beings will lose their self-agency and become slaves.

Environment and Societal Stressors

There are likely to be more big events in the coming couple of years such as engineered weather events and possibly climate lockdowns with everything that brings with it.

He makes an important point that things such as weather modifications, which have been vehemently denied for so long despite the wealth of evidence, will once they cannot be denied any more will then be sold to the people as a necessity.

In this regard, he points out that AI has been embedded in the system for quite some time but now it is being sold to the public as chatbots and the like and being made to be appealing.

Convenience, once again.

Predicted Flashpoint; October 2026 - March 2027

He talks about a breaking point in the next year when multiple crises and the pre-determined solutions converge.

These include:

Financial collapse with the intended Reset with digital currencies that can be programmed to shut out those that are “inconvenient”

A new, engineered birthrate with the accompanying “solution”

A major cyber attack which would be crippling for which we have had numerous warnings or a major war escalation which we seem to be headed, as evidenced by developments just in the past few days.

The psychological breaking point of the population.

He goes on to talk about predictions for the other 10 percent - what he calls ‘breakaway society’

For me that is another story.

In the meantime I invite you to think about what YOU will do on the day you get the demand for your digital ID to get access to your beloved social media (or even, perhaps, search engines).

This day has already arrived for many.

Will you comply and have you thought of the cost?

Recent developments

I have been chronicling the sprint towards tyranny.

Since then I have still more.

This an anoouncement from President Donald Trump

WARNING!!! TRUMP ANNOUNCES DIGITAL HEALTH TRACKING WITH BIG TECH!!

Dr. Mike Yeadon about Digital ID

I would likd to highlight this from Dr. Mike Yeadon about Digital ID in a recent broadcast.

He invites us to think deeply about this.

“Once you accept Digital ID, you no longer exist as a person. You become a QR code — an access point that can be edited, restricted, or deleted.”

It’s not about convenience. It’s about control.

Lagarde: Digital euro accelerating for OCTOBER, 2025 launch

Just in the past 24 hours Christine Lagarde has announced an acceleration of the release of a digital currency in the EU.

The UN declares war on digital freedom

The UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres has come out demanding control over what people can see, say and share just as governments such as the UK and Australia are (or have) introduced tyrannical controls.

Also listen to Yuval Harary on how you won't need a doctor any more in the near future . You will be able to take your Ai doctor whereever you go!

Yuval Noah Harari explains what their end goal is with biometric sensors in YOUR BODY (MOTB) and the role of AI.

This just came out in the Australian press - from Sky News.

https://www.skynews.com.au/insights-and-analysis/money-that-can-expire-rba-laying-groundwork-for-a-dystopian-financial-reality-where-money-is-given-a-brain-and-then-the-switch-is-handed-to-someone-else/news-story/540f4ddbd02fdb7c7436970dbec81c81

The situation in New Zealand

Thinking about the situation in New Zealand - with its right-wing government we have in New Zealand - there are, as yet no announcements (only signs so far) of a move to the tyranny we are seeing from left wing governments in the UK, Canada and Australia ( as well as the EU).

https://www.biometricupdate.com/202507/nz-launches-digital-credential-issuance-platform-tender

However, we have the intention to destroy our natural heritage in the search for growth in an economy that is rapidly sinking.

From PM Luxon and Minister of CONSERVATION, Tama Potaka -

https://www.doc.govt.nz/news/media-releases/2025-media-releases/unleashing-growth-on-conservation-land/

It all comes to the same thing eventually (just think the Gene Technology Bill In New Zealand…..

….Two cheeks on the same backside.

Once again I ask you to reflect:

What will YOU will do on the day you get the demand for your digital ID to get access to your beloved social media (or even, perhaps, search engines). This day has already arrived for many. Will you comply and have you thought of the cost?

And finally this. Think of all the water and electricity needed for the AI designed to control us.

Texans need to cut back on showerng because Microsoft’s AI data center needs the water

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/texas-ai-data-centers-water-usage-texas-ai-centers-guzzle-463-million-gallons-now-residents-are-asked-to-cut-back-on-showers-ai-news/articleshow/122983253.cms?from=mdr