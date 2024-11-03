Seemorerocks
Yesterday, I posted the following:
I got the following comment from someone who seems quite well-educated to me:
Actually these voting results pretty much comport with my expectations. I read this site because basically every other news source is worse, but I don't always agree with what Robin posts, and I disagree that the election is being stolen - which isn't to say that I disagree that the Dems are corrupt. But the demographics necessary for Trump to win simply aren't there anymore. Trump's support mostly comes from older generations and they're dying off at the moment and being replaced by immigrants. Combine that with that idiot comedian at Trump's rally and you have a recipe for a Trump loss.
I think a lot of people lean on the election stealing rhetoric because they can't cope with the idea that millions of people really are stupid enough to vote for mandatory poison vaccines and World War III. I can't say I blame them.
As is so common this commenter conflates what I posted, which was just a selection of tweets that, taken together, indicate that there may be widespread election fraud.
Nowhere did I mention that the election is being stolen even if I include the voices who are saying just that - Patrick Byrne for example.
In fact, if the commenter cared to look further he (and I am sure it is is a he) would find that I have on more than one occasion expressed the opinion that social media is being manipulated taking people away from an awakening that came with covid and is being hijacked and taken into straight-out right wing politics.
That is my view and you can quote it.
The difference is, that in contrast to the commenter I provide actual evidence to back what I say up and I am not cocksure about ANYTHING.
Anything can happen and none of it good.
I am anything but optimistic and people who have followed me rather than just reading selectively will know that.
I would certainly never endorse the following poppycock that has literally nothing to back it up.
…the demographics necessary for Trump to win simply aren't there anymore. Trump's support mostly comes from older generations and they're dying off at the moment and being replaced by immigrants
In the meantime, I have had an interaction with activist, Derrick Broze, with whom I have had a lot to agree on on this theme.
The problem comes that all the emphasis is on the dangers of Trump and his endorsement of zionism whilst totally deflecting away from what is, at present, the much greater danger coming from the ruling Deep State (Harris regime).
One would have to reflect why so many genuine voices from the Left have rejected the Democrats and gone over to the Trump camp, not out of a change of politics but because in their view that offers the best way to avoid tyranny. Naomi Wold, who I have been following for some years, comes to mind.
Another voice that has been very pro-Trump (and generally right-wing is the Health Ranger, Mike Adams.
I regard his stance as being a principled one.
A Twitter discussion with activist, Derrick Broze
This is from yesterday
He came back…
Fifth generation warfare? I’m not even sure what that is. My response to Boze was :
That is just generalisation. I deal in provable facts. I'm not believing any perceptions fed to me. That is an insult.
Derrick Broze expresses his views in two article that he cites:
What is The Great Inversion?
and:
We Must Question The Attempted Assassination Of Trump
in which he suggests that Trump may have (despite all the excellent forensic work by Chris Martenson and others) that Trump may have faked his own assassination attempt to stoke “the flames of division while duping well-intentioned ‘Patriots’ into making excuses for his anti-liberty actions”.
An attempted assassination on Trump only empowers him further and solidifies the near deification of him by his devout followers.
But, it seems to me that there is little, other than circumstantial evidence to back up what he says.
Actual forensic evidence such as the excellent work Chris Martenson (no under-educated member of a Trump cult).
To generalise, it seems that Derrick Broze’s conclusion is that the Trump movement is a “false awakening”.
“A false awakening whereby the steadily waking masses of freedom lovers are duped (once more) into falling for fake heroes and messiahs, and stealthily manipulated into supporting their own enslavement.”
That is not so different from conclusions I have made myself but I see a danger in the message which other than talking about the “corruption of the political system” has nothing to say about the actions of the Democrats which is definitely, writing in the days leading up to the (s)election, in my view, the greatest danger to the American people.
This was an interesting discussion from a few weeks ago.
What is Derrick Broze’s solution? It appears to be something he calls Voluntaryism, which equates essentially with community action, none of which I could take issue with.
I wish him well where others have failed and I see it as increasingly difficult in the current authoritarian environment.
Whilst I agree with Derrick Broze in much of what he has to say (as expressed above), I also regard it as a dangerous message.
David Icke and Israel/Gaza
Perhaps I can best illustrate this by talking about David Icke, who has, without doubt, said much to explain where we are today and where we are headed, especially with regard to technocracy and the highjacking of human consciousness.
A short time ago I watched the start of a video made by David Icke on the situation the Middle East. His position is, as it is on every situation, is that both sides of the conflict, Israel and Hamas are all part of the (presumably, demonic) Cult. In the video, as evidence of this he mentioned Hamas as a “forbidden terrorist organisation”
As what, David?!
He seems to be quoting one part of the Cult (the British government) and taking that seriously.
He can’t be serious, surely?
What is his evidence that Hamas is part of the global Cult apart from the above and telling us that Israel set up Hamas and saying the two are part of the same thing?
But none of that stands up to scrutiny.
Hamas has always been close to the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood in opposition to the corrupt, secular Palestinian Authority, ruled by Fatah. Netanyahu has throughout, supported Hamas in a divide-and-rule action.
None of that translates into what David Icke is saying.
Hamas leaders, such as Yahya al-Sinwar came straight out of the brutal Palestinian refugee camps.
Brutalised by their experiences, yes, but the Hamas organisation must surely be classed as a liberation struggle, and the events of October 7, 2023 were an act of war, not an act of terrorism.
Both Broze and Icke are both equating both sides of the struggle and essentially inviting passivity, in Icke’s case, apart from telling us about the satanic genocide is saying that they should not fight back through the Axis of Resistance because, seemingly they do not represent the people.
If not Hamas and Hezbollah then who?
It all comes down to a near -imperial attitude which says that the Palestinian people are somehow not important enough to warrant detailed research like the Israeli zionist movement to which he has devoted an entire book.
Those are my reflections for the day.
In the meantime, I am so constantly unwell and barely functioning so I am finding it hard to imagine how I am going to get through the next days (and I am talking mostly about Israel and Iran rather than the US (s)election which I am sure are going to be world-changing.
Have a happy weekend.
Here's my take.
Trump has been designated to win. The individual you quote evidently doesn't view sites I do. The support for Trump among all age groups is phenomenal. As a person, I like Trump. I think he's funny as hell and am enjoying some of the "pranks" he's pulled on the campaign trail.
The only way I see Trump not winning is by massive voter manipulation via the machines. However, I think those orchestrating this event have their own hackers in place. I think those totals will be subdued election night.
Martin Armstrong reiterates again and again that Socrates, his predictive programming, is calling this election the last. If so, what's the scenario?
I think the country has been programmed with every incredibly bad "liberal, progressive" policy in the last four years. Americans of all ages and ethnicities realize that you cannot defund your police; weaponize your DOJ; allow high-money donors like Soros exclusive inroads to DAs throughout America; import unknown and numberless illegal immigrants; and act as a bulwark for war everywhere in the world.
A more rarified argument is that the U.S. military is used by all those "shareholders" sitting on Vanguard's unnamed BOD to plume the minerals and assets of any country or nation worldwide because one main operative plan, as we saw with Hurricane Helene, is to take control of all natural assets wherever they may be. This is currently an ongoing operation. People won't be forcibly moved but, like Hawaii, will see that they can no longer afford to live in their former area.
If Armstrong's prediction is true, (IF!) I see the Trump presidency enormously successful. He will do good. He will also be the inroad--because the population has been programmed to look for more reasonable and centrist positions--for no future elections. BECAUSE the population will demand a continuance of the good government they observe and enjoy under Trump. During that period, biometric surveillance and ID will be unrolled and AI's use expedited throughout our lives. People like Elon Musk, Ron Paul, and RFK, Jr. will do magnificent jobs.
Maybe not. I'm NOT prescient.
So, you see, I agree with your assessment that people are being programmed to like Trump's solutions (or a conservative approach which now equates more with a centrist position because the Democrats moved so far left). Certainly any candidate speaking against war should get many votes. Whether or not his actions support his words, we'll have to wait and see.
See what they've done? Problem-Chaos-Solution. Will the same agenda be advanced? Yes...in a very clever maneuver.
What is so mind-numbing is how anyone could have voted for Biden four years ago. I was keenly aware that he suffered dementia back then. Why didn't everyone understand this point? Why didn't they question why he never initiated a campaign? I was amazed--corrupt election or not--how many people voted for a total incompetent.
And this is where the "problem" started. Through his incompetence (cleverly orchestrated), a "committee" in the background ran this country fast forward into a liberal-progressive morass so all consuming that voters and citizens could not turn their heads from obvious results of anarchy, crime, encroaching poverty, and chaos.
I think the Covid Phase began the programming. The Covid Plandemic has been an abysmal failure. An astute mind could judge the Covid Caper unrolled too soon. But WAIT! What was the real reason for Covid?
When the election occurred in the start-up of this fear-mind-bending exercise (November 2020), people's minds were pliable and moldable from stark, raving, maddening fear. People with NO SYMPTOMS could infect another person!! This is a mind-blowing horror!!! A script for a Hollywood horror movie!!
From that point, they were brainwashed to see Biden as a viable candidate. Trump is the "solution" to the problem "they" created. The problem with truth today is that many layers exist. He will do a super job, but total surveillance and compliance will be unrolled into a willing population.
P.S. The reason Hamas plays on the same team (ultimately) as Israel is because their attack on Oct. 7, 2023 had no military objective and invited the response we see: they invited the genocide. They knew full well what would happen. What was their military objective? Hostages? Come on. To take a mere few hundred hostages for what they surely knew would be the absolute horror unleashed against the people in Gaza? No. It doesn't make sense. What was their military objective once the bombing and killing began? We now have 80% of Gaza bombed and destroyed. What's their military objective?
Are they caricatures? Of course not. They've been ALLOWED to grow up in refugee camps bombarded by the Israelis. The apartheid has been deliberately orchestrated in Palestine. "They" simply let nature take its course. Easy peasy. Hamas is genuine. The sides have been created. The planning is long-sighted.
Does this nullify or invalidate the genocide? Of course not. The genocide was the main point of the exercise. If Hamas truly supported the Palestinian people, they would not have invited this kind of terrible response for an operation which created ZERO military value or advancement for them.
A true military objective--to rid the Middle East of Israel--would have been the Oct. 7 operation + CO-JOINTLY heavy military bombardment from Hamas in Gaza; Hezbollah in Lebanon; and Iran with supersonic missiles taking out every square inch of Israel. The bombs would have fallen like rain. This is a military objective. Not flying in a 100 Hamas fighters on mower-engines and taking hostages on the back of scooters.
Sorry if my comment seemed like I was skimping on the evidence. I'd have to write a full-fledged article to communicate all of my reasons for believing what I said, and it's not my blog, but I recently watched footage of Trump's second rally in Butler, PA and looking at the crowd, it didn't seem like it had a single person younger than 40 or with significant melanin content in their skin. The US Census Bureau's findings have consistently shown growth in racial diversity in America for many years now, especially in key swing states, so to have such a racial and age breakdown at his rallies isn't a good sign for him.
I detect some amount of hostility in your response to me which I feel is unwarranted because I agree with the majority of what you've said here, particularly the idea that Trump is controlled opposition. The only thing I can say about the immediate danger from the Harris camp is that many people recognize her for what she is, a big government tyrant, and they will resist more readily than they would if Trump was in office making them think things are hunky-dory while enacting most of what Harris would have done. You can balance that against the benefits offered by a second Trump presidency, and I can't fault people for coming to the conclusion that it's better to support Trump.
I've never voted in any previous election and I don't intend to vote now because both candidates disgust me. I'm sure neither possible result will lead to anything good for the world. But maybe once the election is over, regardless of the outcome, people can stop talking about elections and start talking about what will fix the world, because that clearly isn't elections. Unfortunately I find myself at a loss to describe what it might be instead.