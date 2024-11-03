Seemorerocks

Yesterday, I posted the following:

I got the following comment from someone who seems quite well-educated to me:

Actually these voting results pretty much comport with my expectations. I read this site because basically every other news source is worse, but I don't always agree with what Robin posts, and I disagree that the election is being stolen - which isn't to say that I disagree that the Dems are corrupt. But the demographics necessary for Trump to win simply aren't there anymore. Trump's support mostly comes from older generations and they're dying off at the moment and being replaced by immigrants. Combine that with that idiot comedian at Trump's rally and you have a recipe for a Trump loss. I think a lot of people lean on the election stealing rhetoric because they can't cope with the idea that millions of people really are stupid enough to vote for mandatory poison vaccines and World War III. I can't say I blame them.

As is so common this commenter conflates what I posted, which was just a selection of tweets that, taken together, indicate that there may be widespread election fraud.

Nowhere did I mention that the election is being stolen even if I include the voices who are saying just that - Patrick Byrne for example.

In fact, if the commenter cared to look further he (and I am sure it is is a he) would find that I have on more than one occasion expressed the opinion that social media is being manipulated taking people away from an awakening that came with covid and is being hijacked and taken into straight-out right wing politics.

That is my view and you can quote it.

The difference is, that in contrast to the commenter I provide actual evidence to back what I say up and I am not cocksure about ANYTHING.

Anything can happen and none of it good.

I am anything but optimistic and people who have followed me rather than just reading selectively will know that.

I would certainly never endorse the following poppycock that has literally nothing to back it up.

…the demographics necessary for Trump to win simply aren't there anymore. Trump's support mostly comes from older generations and they're dying off at the moment and being replaced by immigrants

In the meantime, I have had an interaction with activist, Derrick Broze, with whom I have had a lot to agree on on this theme.

The problem comes that all the emphasis is on the dangers of Trump and his endorsement of zionism whilst totally deflecting away from what is, at present, the much greater danger coming from the ruling Deep State (Harris regime).

One would have to reflect why so many genuine voices from the Left have rejected the Democrats and gone over to the Trump camp, not out of a change of politics but because in their view that offers the best way to avoid tyranny. Naomi Wold, who I have been following for some years, comes to mind.

Another voice that has been very pro-Trump (and generally right-wing is the Health Ranger, Mike Adams.

I regard his stance as being a principled one.

A Twitter discussion with activist, Derrick Broze

This is from yesterday

He came back…

Fifth generation warfare? I’m not even sure what that is. My response to Boze was :

That is just generalisation. I deal in provable facts. I'm not believing any perceptions fed to me. That is an insult.

Derrick Broze expresses his views in two article that he cites:

and:

in which he suggests that Trump may have (despite all the excellent forensic work by Chris Martenson and others) that Trump may have faked his own assassination attempt to stoke “the flames of division while duping well-intentioned ‘Patriots’ into making excuses for his anti-liberty actions”.

An attempted assassination on Trump only empowers him further and solidifies the near deification of him by his devout followers.

But, it seems to me that there is little, other than circumstantial evidence to back up what he says.

Actual forensic evidence such as the excellent work Chris Martenson (no under-educated member of a Trump cult).

To generalise, it seems that Derrick Broze’s conclusion is that the Trump movement is a “false awakening”.

“A false awakening whereby the steadily waking masses of freedom lovers are duped (once more) into falling for fake heroes and messiahs, and stealthily manipulated into supporting their own enslavement.”

That is not so different from conclusions I have made myself but I see a danger in the message which other than talking about the “corruption of the political system” has nothing to say about the actions of the Democrats which is definitely, writing in the days leading up to the (s)election, in my view, the greatest danger to the American people.

This was an interesting discussion from a few weeks ago.

What is Derrick Broze’s solution? It appears to be something he calls Voluntaryism, which equates essentially with community action, none of which I could take issue with.

I wish him well where others have failed and I see it as increasingly difficult in the current authoritarian environment.

Whilst I agree with Derrick Broze in much of what he has to say (as expressed above), I also regard it as a dangerous message.

David Icke and Israel/Gaza

Perhaps I can best illustrate this by talking about David Icke, who has, without doubt, said much to explain where we are today and where we are headed, especially with regard to technocracy and the highjacking of human consciousness.

A short time ago I watched the start of a video made by David Icke on the situation the Middle East. His position is, as it is on every situation, is that both sides of the conflict, Israel and Hamas are all part of the (presumably, demonic) Cult. In the video, as evidence of this he mentioned Hamas as a “forbidden terrorist organisation”

As what, David?!

He seems to be quoting one part of the Cult (the British government) and taking that seriously.

He can’t be serious, surely?

What is his evidence that Hamas is part of the global Cult apart from the above and telling us that Israel set up Hamas and saying the two are part of the same thing?

But none of that stands up to scrutiny.

Hamas has always been close to the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood in opposition to the corrupt, secular Palestinian Authority, ruled by Fatah. Netanyahu has throughout, supported Hamas in a divide-and-rule action.

None of that translates into what David Icke is saying.

Hamas leaders, such as Yahya al-Sinwar came straight out of the brutal Palestinian refugee camps.

Brutalised by their experiences, yes, but the Hamas organisation must surely be classed as a liberation struggle, and the events of October 7, 2023 were an act of war, not an act of terrorism.

Both Broze and Icke are both equating both sides of the struggle and essentially inviting passivity, in Icke’s case, apart from telling us about the satanic genocide is saying that they should not fight back through the Axis of Resistance because, seemingly they do not represent the people.

If not Hamas and Hezbollah then who?

It all comes down to a near -imperial attitude which says that the Palestinian people are somehow not important enough to warrant detailed research like the Israeli zionist movement to which he has devoted an entire book.

Those are my reflections for the day.

In the meantime, I am so constantly unwell and barely functioning so I am finding it hard to imagine how I am going to get through the next days (and I am talking mostly about Israel and Iran rather than the US (s)election which I am sure are going to be world-changing.

Have a happy weekend.