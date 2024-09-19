Summit of the Future
The Summit of the Future will be held starting at 5:30 am Pacific on Sunday, September 22, 2024. I encourage you to watch the event and read the documents.
SEP 19, 2024
Please watch the video below…
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/summit-future-week-away/
WATCH THE SUMMIT:
Sunday/Monday September 22-23, 2024
Provisional Programme:
https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-summit-of-the-future-provisional-programme-updated.pdf
You should be able to watch the proceedings here:
https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k1u/k1uo9kxjqs
https://webtv.un.org/en/schedule/2024-09-22
Two sets of meetings will be occurring at the same time
Plenary
Interactive Dialogues
https://www.un.org/en/summit-of-the-future/programme
The adoption of “A Pact for the Future” is scheduled for 9 am Eastern on Sunday morning, September 22, 2024.
Interactive Dialogues:
Transforming global governance and turbocharging the implementation of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development LIST OF SPEAKERS
Enhancing multilateralism for international peace and security LIST OF SPEAKERS
Towards a Common Digital Future: strengthening inclusive innovation and cooperation to bridge the digital divides LIST OF SPEAKERS
The Future Starts Now: enhancing the global system for current and future generations LIST OF SPEAKERS
READ THE DOCUMENTS:
Pact for the Future
The 4th revised version of the Pact for the Future is now available on the United Nation’s website. It was placed under the “silence procedure” from September 13-16, 2024. It is not known whether or not any nation has “broken the silence” by objecting to any portion of the document.
Pact for the Future Revision #4 (official):
https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-pact-for-the-future-rev.4.pdf
Silence Procedure
https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-co-facs-letter-on-rev.4.pdf
PLEASE NOTE:
Global Digital Compact
The 4th revised version of the Global Digital Compact has NOT been published on the official United Nation’s website.
Rev 4 of the Global Digital Compact was released and put under silence until Thursday 29 August, 3pm (NY time). Silence was broken on a number of paragraphs, including: 8 (a) and 50, 24, 27, 29 (d), 31 (d), 35 (e), 39 (d), 55 (a) and (b), 56, 63, 68, 69 and 74 as well as 11(c), 23(a), 27, 28, 30, 31(b), 31(d), 29(d), 45(b), 56, and 57.
http://ngosbeyond2014.org/articles/2024/9/4/summit-of-the-future-no-46-global-digital-compact-rev-4.html
Global Digital Compact Revision #4 (unofficial):
https://static1.1.sqspcdn.com/static/f/1080111/28663562/1725441590387/GDC+rev4_27+August+silence+pocedure3.pdf?token=qNgwK8nCP5XZj3n%2By7EFxZh2nAE%3D
Global Digital Compact Revision #3 (official):
The third revision is the latest version that has been made publicly available. https://www.un.org/techenvoy/sites/www.un.org.techenvoy/files/general/GDC_Rev_3_silence_procedure.pdf
PLEASE NOTE:
Declaration on Future Generations
In a letter dated 9 September, the co-facilitators circulated the final revised text of the declaration, acknowledging that consensus could not be achieved on several paragraphs.
Declaration on Future Generations
(Final Revised Text - A consensus has not been reached)
https://www.un.org/pga/wp-content/uploads/sites/108/2024/09/The-Declaration-on-Future-Generations-as-at-9-September-2024.pdf
Silence was broken on several paragraphs by a few delegations and one group. We have since undertaken further consultations in respect of the paragraphs on which silence was broken with a view to addressing concerns in a manner that maintains the integrity, balance and ambition of the Declaration.
We now present our final revised text of the Declaration, attached hereto, which reflects our best efforts to arrive at consensus. In this regard, adjustments to language have been made in the chapeau of the Guiding Principles, as well as paragraphs 22, 26, 27, 29, 32 and 37. It should be noted that, on a limited number of paragraphs, consensus has not been achieved.
One delegation is maintaining its concerns on paragraphs 15 and 22, while another delegation is maintaining its concerns on paragraph 25, as well as paragraph 32 as amended. In respect of paragraphs 22, 26 and 29, we note that these elements remain under active consideration in the negotiations on the Pact for the Future.
The outcome of these deliberations could have implications for the current language in the Declaration on Future Generations.
https://www.un.org/pga/wp-content/uploads/sites/108/2024/09/Letter-to-the-PGA-from-the-DFG-Co-Facilitators-9-September-2024.pdf
PLEASE NOTE:
SOURCES:
https://www.un.org/en/summit-of-the-future
https://sdg.iisd.org/news/silence-broken-on-summit-of-the-future-outcomes-talks-continue/
https://theconversation.com/uns-pact-to-protect-future-generations-will-be-undermined-by-security-councils-veto-and-its-use-in-cases-of-mass-atrocity-238670