https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/summit-future-week-away/

WATCH THE SUMMIT:

Sunday/Monday September 22-23, 2024

Provisional Programme:

https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-summit-of-the-future-provisional-programme-updated.pdf

You should be able to watch the proceedings here:

https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k1u/k1uo9kxjqs

https://webtv.un.org/en/schedule/2024-09-22

Two sets of meetings will be occurring at the same time

Plenary Interactive Dialogues

https://www.un.org/en/summit-of-the-future/programme

The adoption of “A Pact for the Future” is scheduled for 9 am Eastern on Sunday morning, September 22, 2024.

Interactive Dialogues:

Transforming global governance and turbocharging the implementation of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development LIST OF SPEAKERS Enhancing multilateralism for international peace and security LIST OF SPEAKERS Towards a Common Digital Future: strengthening inclusive innovation and cooperation to bridge the digital divides LIST OF SPEAKERS The Future Starts Now: enhancing the global system for current and future generations LIST OF SPEAKERS

READ THE DOCUMENTS:

Pact for the Future

The 4th revised version of the Pact for the Future is now available on the United Nation’s website. It was placed under the “silence procedure” from September 13-16, 2024. It is not known whether or not any nation has “broken the silence” by objecting to any portion of the document.

Pact for the Future Revision #4 (official):

https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-pact-for-the-future-rev.4.pdf

Silence Procedure

https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-co-facs-letter-on-rev.4.pdf

PLEASE NOTE:

Global Digital Compact

The 4th revised version of the Global Digital Compact has NOT been published on the official United Nation’s website.

Rev 4 of the Global Digital Compact was released and put under silence until Thursday 29 August, 3pm (NY time). Silence was broken on a number of paragraphs, including: 8 (a) and 50, 24, 27, 29 (d), 31 (d), 35 (e), 39 (d), 55 (a) and (b), 56, 63, 68, 69 and 74 as well as 11(c), 23(a), 27, 28, 30, 31(b), 31(d), 29(d), 45(b), 56, and 57. http://ngosbeyond2014.org/articles/2024/9/4/summit-of-the-future-no-46-global-digital-compact-rev-4.html

Global Digital Compact Revision #4 (unofficial):

https://static1.1.sqspcdn.com/static/f/1080111/28663562/1725441590387/GDC+rev4_27+August+silence+pocedure3.pdf?token=qNgwK8nCP5XZj3n%2By7EFxZh2nAE%3D

Global Digital Compact Revision #3 (official):

The third revision is the latest version that has been made publicly available. https://www.un.org/techenvoy/sites/www.un.org.techenvoy/files/general/GDC_Rev_3_silence_procedure.pdf

PLEASE NOTE:

Declaration on Future Generations

In a letter dated 9 September, the co-facilitators circulated the final revised text of the declaration, acknowledging that consensus could not be achieved on several paragraphs.

Declaration on Future Generations

(Final Revised Text - A consensus has not been reached)

https://www.un.org/pga/wp-content/uploads/sites/108/2024/09/The-Declaration-on-Future-Generations-as-at-9-September-2024.pdf

Silence was broken on several paragraphs by a few delegations and one group. We have since undertaken further consultations in respect of the paragraphs on which silence was broken with a view to addressing concerns in a manner that maintains the integrity, balance and ambition of the Declaration. We now present our final revised text of the Declaration, attached hereto, which reflects our best efforts to arrive at consensus. In this regard, adjustments to language have been made in the chapeau of the Guiding Principles, as well as paragraphs 22, 26, 27, 29, 32 and 37. It should be noted that, on a limited number of paragraphs, consensus has not been achieved. One delegation is maintaining its concerns on paragraphs 15 and 22, while another delegation is maintaining its concerns on paragraph 25, as well as paragraph 32 as amended. In respect of paragraphs 22, 26 and 29, we note that these elements remain under active consideration in the negotiations on the Pact for the Future. The outcome of these deliberations could have implications for the current language in the Declaration on Future Generations. https://www.un.org/pga/wp-content/uploads/sites/108/2024/09/Letter-to-the-PGA-from-the-DFG-Co-Facilitators-9-September-2024.pdf

PLEASE NOTE:

SOURCES:

https://www.un.org/en/summit-of-the-future

https://sdg.iisd.org/news/silence-broken-on-summit-of-the-future-outcomes-talks-continue/

https://theconversation.com/uns-pact-to-protect-future-generations-will-be-undermined-by-security-councils-veto-and-its-use-in-cases-of-mass-atrocity-238670