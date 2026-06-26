The dreadful Piers Morgan interviews zionist supporter of genocide, Gad Saad and Gabor Mate.

Make up your own mind.

“Genius-Level REPTILE!” Gabor Mate vs Gad Saad On Elon Musk, Grooming Gangs & Migration

A controversial concept has been gaining traction among some of the world's most influential voices.



"Suicidal Empathy" - a term popularised by public figures including Elon Musk, Marc Andreessen and Bill Ackman — is the idea that excessive or misdirected compassion can lead societies to make decisions that ultimately undermine their own interests.

Its advocates argue that issues such as mass migration, crime and cultural integration are too often viewed through an emotional lens rather than a practical one, with potentially disastrous consequences for Western civilisation.



Critics, however, say the theory is little more than a justification for abandoning compassion when it conflicts with a particular political worldview. They argue that empathy is a strength, not a weakness, and warn that the concept risks dehumanising vulnerable people.



So who is right?



Piers Morgan is joined by Professor Gad Saad, the evolutionary psychologist who coined the term and whose new book, Suicidal Empathy, expands on the argument.



Piers is then joined by Canadian physician and author Gabor Mate, who responds to Saad’s criticism of his work.

