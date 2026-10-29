The Health Ranger's newsletter

Suddenly Everyone is Talking Preparedness and Survival + Microsoft Eliminating Humans + Interview on Global Food Scarcity

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams assessed government preparedness warnings, including Dan Bongino’s 30-day supply advice and reports that military bases were told to prepare for 90 days off-grid. He argued that basic supplies such as food, water, flashlights, and backup power are common-sense preparations and suggested possible disru…