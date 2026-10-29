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Suddenly Everyone is Talking Preparedness and Survival + Microsoft Eliminating Humans + Interview on Global Food Scarcity
On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams assessed government preparedness warnings, including Dan Bongino’s 30-day supply advice and reports that military bases were told to prepare for 90 days off-grid. He argued that basic supplies such as food, water, flashlights, and backup power are common-sense preparations and suggested possible disru…
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3 hours ago · 11 likes · 1 comment · Mike Adams
Mike Adams Health Ranger
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Does anybody smell a big fat rat with all of this? Since when do they care so much as to give us warning of impending disaster?