Well, well. An 'investigation' (cover-up) by Trump appointees finds there is no Epstein 'client list' and there will be no arrests. This by design puts Trump in the clear (for now) despite Epstein calling him 'my closest friend for ten years'.

This has desperation stamped all over it and will it ever dawn on the MAGA media that you campaigned to power the same mentality that you once claimed to oppose? The Deep State with its signature cover-ups and suppression of information was not replaced in the White House in January 2025. It just changed its personnel.

The Trump DOJ (Bondi) and FBI (Patel and Bongino) say there's 'no credible evidence ... that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals' and no 'evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties'.

Embarrassing. You wonder if Trump is going to make it to end of his presidency for many reasons. Maybe he will, but is that Thiel-owned Vance doing warm-ups?