From David Icke:
Well, well. An 'investigation' (cover-up) by Trump appointees finds there is no Epstein 'client list' and there will be no arrests. This by design puts Trump in the clear (for now) despite Epstein calling him 'my closest friend for ten years'.
This has desperation stamped all over it and will it ever dawn on the MAGA media that you campaigned to power the same mentality that you once claimed to oppose? The Deep State with its signature cover-ups and suppression of information was not replaced in the White House in January 2025. It just changed its personnel.
The Trump DOJ (Bondi) and FBI (Patel and Bongino) say there's 'no credible evidence ... that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals' and no 'evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties'.
Embarrassing. You wonder if Trump is going to make it to end of his presidency for many reasons. Maybe he will, but is that Thiel-owned Vance doing warm-ups?
This is the version I hold to.
A judge in the Virgin Islands has declared “there is no explanation” for why millions of dollars have been moving between one of Jeffrey Epstein’s secret bank accounts after his alleged death.
Tens of millions of dollars have been flowing from Epstein’s estate into this Virgin Islands account since his alleged suicide. To make matters even more suspicious, the account was nearly cleaned out by the beginning of 2020 with no clear explanation of where the money went.
The news that somebody has been using Epstein’s bank account since his death has added credibility to rumors that the disgraced associate of multiple VIP elites is still alive.
If the criminality, loss of integrity and flat out lies were not so serious this would be a joke.Zion Don and his AG and assorted cronies are playing this fraud because they are OWNED by a foreign nation... Oh, the list and Mountains of video, Polaroids and tapes are VERY real.Just like all the stuff Diddy did at his parties to...
