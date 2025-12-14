Even though I’m not in Australia I recieved the message

December 12, 2025

On Wednesday, Australian Substack authors received a message: “Substack is introducing age verification steps for readers in Australia.”

“To say that I was flabbergasted is an understatement,” author of Informed Choice Meryl Dorey said, because “Substack is NOT social media. And it is NOT being required by the Australian Reichstag to ask for age verification.”

Last week, we noted that Substack had caved into the UK censorship regime and was restricting the content that UK users can access unless they verified their age with either a selfie or a government-approved ID.

Age verification is not about keeping children “safe,” it is about control: age verification online is increasingly being integrated with digital ID systems, particularly through government-backed digital identity wallets, and is becoming a foundational component of digital ID systems with several countries, including the US, European Union member states, the UK and Australia, advancing digital ID frameworks where age verification is a core function.

For example, the GOV.UK Wallet is under development and will be used for identity verification, with age verification being a key application. And in Australia, the Digital ID Act 2024 established the Australian Government Digital ID System, allows users to prove identity online.

The example we used in our previous article to demonstrate the type of content being censored for UK users on Substack, unless we comply with the rolling out of the digital ID agenda, was the article ‘UK’s open border policy is not normal; nor is it acceptable’.

Along similar lines, yesterday, a Substack user re-stacked our article ‘London Primary school teacher is banned from working with children for telling a Muslim pupil that Britain is a Christian country’. Substack has censored the article for non-paying users who have not complied with age verification.

Substack has now expanded its censorship to Australian users. In the following, Meryl Dorey explains why she is turning off paid subscriptions to her Substack page. “After nearly 35 years of fighting against censorship, I am not about to give in to the machine at this late date!” she said.

By Meryl Dorey, 11 December 2025

Yesterday, I received this message from Substack – the platform that supposedly was not going to censor or give in to the efforts of external forces to oppose freedom of speech:

To say that I was flabbergasted is an understatement!

You see, Substack is NOT social media. And it is NOT being required by the Australian Reichstag to ask for age verification.

Substack is supposed to provide a venue where free speech is facilitated and differing opinions are respected.

But Substack seems ready, willing and yes, EAGER to comply with tyranny.

Because as I said before, they are not named in the list of social media platforms that eKaren has issued a fatwa against. And yet, they are rolling over and playing dead anyway.

Below from Chat GPT:

Now, I don’t make very much at all from Substack – under $9,000 a year in paid subscriptions (and I appreciate each and every one of you!). But Substack gets a percentage of that money and I refuse to fund my own enslavement – no matter how small that funding is in the long run.

So I am turning off paid subscriptions at this point and they will remain off until such time as Substack develops a backbone and decides to stand up for their supposed commitment to free speech.

Until that time, you are welcome to support my by buying me a cup of coffee at Ko-fi if you feel that you’ve gained something worthwhile from my writing or activism.

Please let me know what you think about this situation [Please leave a comment for Dorey under her article on Substack]. And if possible, let Substack know what you think at either su*****@******ck.com or on this web page for support. You can also leave a public comment at Substack’s X page which is @Substack

If you do write in, please keep the following in mind (again, provided by ChatGPT):

As always, you are welcome and encouraged to cc or bcc me in on your correspondence with them at ad***@******************om.au