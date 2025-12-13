Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
2h

I have also suggested moving to other in my comments on sites over the last three years. YouTube Channels must post on others at the same time. List your alternate channels on ever video, make YouTube abuse of your 1st Amendment rights a public matter. Even better, leave YouTube...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture