ANA MARIA MIHALCEA, MD, PHD

SEP 15, 2025

Here I post part 2 of Dr Wojtkowiak research. You can find Part 1 here:

Study of biochips found in COVID-19 vaccines parts 1-3. Part 1 - Based on photos by David Nixon. Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak Revolutionary Torsion Spectroscopy Research confirms Silicon Based Microchips And Multiple Exotic Nanotechnology Elements For Integrated Circuitry.

These papers are published on my Substack with permission from the Author. You can find her research here.

Introduction

These studies resulted from an attempt to check whether bio-chips present in vaccines accumulate in the brain. The bio-chips are detectable by a smartphone with the Android platform, by tracking the number of the vaccinated person in the Bluetooth band. When it turned out that they can be detected by a strong americium signal, I used this method to find camouflaged bio-chips in the vaccines I had.

Experimental part

Do bio-chips from vaccines have preferential affinity for brain cells?

Using the high sensitivity of my torsion field particle spectroscope, which allows for free examination of substances in a dilution of one to a billion, I examined the presence of vaccine bio-chips in human bodies using the measurement of the element americium that is not naturally present in the human body and is also absent among the super-heavy superconducting elements used by our body to implement the functioning of psycho-physical dualism (mind-body problem), or in short, it connects our body and consciousness. I found on the Internet and used a propaganda photo of vaccinated doctors, encouraging vaccinations - Fig. 1.

Fig. 1. Torsion field radiation level of the radioactive element americium (69 degrees on the spectroscope). The scale is logarithmic, the level of 620 cm is of the background when examining photos.

From the propaganda photo it is easy to see that almost the entire signal of americium is located in the brain of vaccinated people and probably its smaller part — in the spinal cord. In turn, from the photo of people vaccinated in a social care center, several people exhibited 800 cm signal from each: the head, the abdomen and the arm. Examination of photos of unvaccinated people gave results at the level of 620 - 640 cm, i.e. a background level from photos, which was 620 cm for the spectroscope parameters used. Then I examined photos of vials containing Covid-19 vaccines. The americium signal for the Pfizer vaccine was 850 cm, Moderna 840 cm, and Astra Zeneca 850 cm. Next, I checked the Pfizer and Comirnaty vaccines I had. They gave signals of 850 cm in direct measurement from the bottles. Placing a dozen or so microliters of the Pfizer vaccine on a microscope slide located on the receiving electrode of a torsion field particle spectrometer gave a strong americium signal, indicating the presence of a microchip/microchips in the volume. In accordance with my previous suggestion, I immediately added 96% sulfuric acid to this portion of the vaccine.

Microscopic images of COVID-19 vaccine bio-chips

Below I present microscopic images of suspicious objects in the tested vaccines with measurement results for americium and elements with atomic numbers (number of protons) 115, 129 and 132, i.e. much heavier than uranium (atomic number 92).

Fig. 2. Pfizer vaccine biochip in 30% sulfuric acid. The signal levels of the americium element (Am 69 degrees) are marked in black. A 40x lens was used, a Delta Optical Evolution 100 microscope.

Fig. 3. Bio-chip from Fig. 2, after 0.5 hour in 60% sulfuric acid; black indicates the size of the americium signal, orange indicates the value of the 115th element signal. (Am 69 degrees, 115 element 77.5 degrees).

Pfizer vaccine's long, seemingly insignificant crystal shown in Figs. 2 and 3 radiates the americium signal from the atomic batteries that power it. However, sulfuric acid did not clean the microprocessor crystal from the camouflaging shell, for me to see it more closely.

I then looked into a few microliters of the Comirnaty vaccine. It contained smaller and larger transparent, flat, elongated crystals. They radiate the americium signal and the element 115 signal - fig. 4.

Fig. 4. Bio-chip from Comirnaty vaccine; (Am 69 degrees, element 115 77.5 degrees). A 40x lens was used. The photo was taken without a cover glass. After the solution dried, the flat transparent crystals of the bio-chips did not build into the structure of the crystallizing salts.

There may be more than one microprocessor on the long crystals. They had not separated. Hence, I enlarged the crystal from the previous photo to a larger format by computer to collect the signal with higher resolution with the measuring electrode of the spectroscope - fig. 5.

Fig. 5. The examined crystal from Fig. 4, arranged horizontally and divided in half. Elements: 115 77.5 degrees, 129 3degrees, 132 83.5 degrees.

It is easy to notice the repeatability of the positions of the fields with individual elements 115, 129 and 132, which means that the crystal is not cut into individual bio-chips. Seven bio-chips fit on this long crystal. As before for the microchips photographed by David Nixon, we have regularly distributed fields covered with super-heavy elements used for communication with the sensorium.

The transparent crystal is made of silicon

The transparency of the crystals would suggest that we are dealing with microprocessors based solely on organic substances. However, this is not the case. The tested transparent crystal is made of silicon or covered with a layer of crystalline silicon, which I show below - Fig. 6 and 7.

Fig. 6. Identification of silicon in the substrate of Pfizer chips (photos by David Nixon) and Comirnaty. All three isotopes of silicon are present. The magnitude of the 28Si signal outside the chip was 690 cm for Pfizer and 720 cm for Comirnaty.

The crystals contain silicon, which I showed by identifying all three of its isotopes - Fig. 6.

Determining that it is crystalline silicon, not glass

Silicon has a regular crystal structure. As I have shown, it differs significantly from the hexagonal or tetragonal structure in the study using torsion field particle signals. I studied the regular structure for pyrite and pentagonal water (whose structure is a version of the regular structure). I study crystallographic structures by making spectroscopic graphs derived from the shape field associated with a specific element. It is something like X-ray. To study the shape field, one must first preparatively isolate the signal of the element being studied, in this case silicon-28, weaken it to the requirements of the spectroscope, and then perform a spectrum around the position of the element being studied. A spectrum symmetrical with respect to this element is created. Thanks to symmetry, we know that this is not about impurities. Below is the result of the study of the crystallographic structure of the transparent Comirnaty bio-chip, compared with the structure of the reference crystalline silicon. This is the same structure.

Fig. 7. Comparison of the crystal structure of the Comirnaty biochip with that of crystalline silicon.

Summary of part 2

The bio-chips contained in vaccines are either occluded by a layer of substance with uneven surface so as to conceal the technical device, or hide the fact that it is made of transparent crystals of different dimensions, which we do not usually suspect of being microprocessors with an atomic battery and an antenna. One vaccine dose contains at least a dozen to a few dozen bio-chips that the blood would distribute throughout human body and the brain cells would capture one by one before other organs of the body absorb the crystals. This assimilation sequence ensures the closest contact with the brain, the sensorium that is also the center of our consciousness. The connection occurs through superheavy superconducting elements, which are placed on dedicated fields on the microprocessor.

In this way, billions of Earthians' brains have been equipped with the Grays' technology (according to plausible conclusion based on leaks from secret black budget operations of the USA), triggering all the modalities of their psyche in a dramatic way. The technology is not necessarily used on a larger scale now, but observation of thought trends of whole societies suggests that the technology is already exploited at a subliminal level, in relation to persons within the reach of telecommunication networks.

I will post part 3 in a subsequent Substack.