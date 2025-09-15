ANA MARIA MIHALCEA, MD, PHD

SEP 15, 2025

Fig. 1. Black objects found in the exudate of small wounds. On the left is a photo of a skin lesion, on the right, two black objects at high magnification. Black indicates the signal strength from americium, and orange indicates element 115.

This is part 3 of Dr Diana Wojtkowiak’s research work. Many people may completely dismiss the Alien conncection. The Grey Aliens have been described and seen for decades. Are they our future? Microchipped slaves of the Reptilian Race? I saw the Red Dragon in my near death experience and knew since then that this race enslaves humanity through this technology. This is why spiritual awareness is so important - as the late Dr Robert Duncan said - “they cannot hack an enlightened Mind.” For years I discussed that Disclosure needs to be part of the discussion about these bioweapons.

I would like to thank Dr Wojtkowiak for her bravery. Those whistleblowers like Cyrus Parsa, who have warned of the Alien AI takeover of humanity, have been eliminated - as was Dr Robert Duncan, CIA and DARPA whistleblower who revealed that AI can hack the human mind and soul. Project Soul Catcher By Dr. Robert Duncan - CIA Capabilities Of Mind and Soul Hacking. It takes a lot of courage to reveal such information to the world. I just hope it is not too late, since the silence on the self assembly nanotechnology is deafening and the Technocratic Transhumanist Agenda progresses at enormous speed.

Study of biochips found in COVID-19 vaccines parts 1-3. Part 1 - Based on photos by David Nixon. Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak Revolutionary Torsion Spectroscopy Research confirms Silicon Based Microchips And Multiple Exotic Nanotechnology Elements For Integrated Circuitry.

Study of biochips found in COVID-19 vaccines. Part 2 - Based on microscopic studies by Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak

We humans have within us a divine spirit and soul. It does not matter the body, your creed, culture or even belief - everyone has this. This divine unlimited potential is what makes us irreplacable as a species - but if we do not evolve to face this threat, we are dispensable and will be destroyed - again. Does not matter how stupid and egotistic humans choose to be, they still have access by free will and choice to knowledge that can surpass any Artifical Intelligence. We are connected to the platform of all life, the mind of God and are loved into life by an unlimited source and intelligence. The limited humans who sold us to Alien Species for power and greed, are nothing but demented imbeciles who will destroy the Earth, have the athmosphere catch on fire with their poisonous geoengineering and destroy this magnificent planet we call home. Technological knowledge without spiritual wisdom has led to self destruction over and over throughout the epochs of time. When you give egotistic children power and technology, the story does not end well. Maybe we can learn from the microchipped grey alien slave race. Once they were free and had choices to make about the survival of their species, just as we do now, in a closing window of time.

These papers are published on my Substack with permission from the Author. You can find her research here.

Introduction

In the previous part of my bio-chip studies, I showed that they accumulate in the brain and that it isn't a single bio-chip, but rather dozens of them in each injectable dose. This research stems from a study conducted several months earlier, examining the presence of graphene in exudates from small wounds of unknown origin. Perhaps the body is getting rid of the biochips rather than the graphene itself? And what's the point of graphene anyway?

Experimental Part

Biochips in Open Wounds

Fig. 1. Black objects found in the exudate of small wounds. On the left is a photo of a skin lesion, on the right, two black objects at high magnification. Black indicates the signal strength from americium, and orange indicates element 115.

Fig. 1 shows a photo of black objects removed with cotton wool from small wounds of undetermined cause. Torsion field particle spectroscopic measurements indicate that the black objects contain not only graphene (data not shown) but also the element americium and element 115, indicating the presence of microchips.

The Grays and the Hive Mind

Why the mass introduction of biochips into the brain through vaccines and other means? Perhaps it's about creating a hive mind in humans, something the Grays are accused of, or, without the negative connotation, suspected. 1 The hive mind is a collective consciousness associated with a loss of individuality. We know this from the conformist behaviors that exist in many social groups, where people feel they have little value, but this conformism can also be forced by the dominance of a single mind, known for its subordination to religious leaders. Access to knowledge for all would be a positive. It's hard to deny that this is an attractive concept, though fraught with significant technical difficulties despite its simplicity. When we examine our mind and the nervous system subordinated to it, in which trillions of synapses developed throughout life serve solely to organize access to stored information, a simple connection of either minds or nervous systems will not, by itself, generate an orderly system of synapses. Initially, we can only expect pre-made videos to be transmitted from the central station to our sensorium, which we'll be expected to memorize. This suggests that the inventors and proponents of the theory of a holographic world generated by a supercomputer have long since been chipped and connected to the central station. They claim that our world is merely a film we're watching, and that we can, to some extent, choose these films.

Let's see if the Grays are actually chipped. Fig. 2 contains photos of four representatives of this species, with torsion field values ​​for the element americium plotted on them.

Fig. 2. Images of the Grays with measured torsion field particle radiation intensity values ​​for the element americium. The images are from older internet sources, before artificial intelligence was introduced to generate false images.

The obtained values ​​indicate that the Grays' bio-chips are located not only in the brain, but throughout their entire bodies. Therefore, the presence of silicon in the spectrum I once captured of the Gray using a different torsion field particle spectrometer that does not include super-heavy elements is no surprise to me now. Therefore, it's worth examining the spectrum along with the super-heavy elements found in bio-chips implanted in humans.

Fig. 3. A fragment of the torsion field particle spectrum from a Grey's abdomen, compared with a previously analyzed analogous fragment of the spectrum from the Pfizer vaccine bio-chip - Biochip Pf. Am - americium. Numbers under the peaks describe the atomic numbers of super-heavy elements. X axis - angle of the deflected beam relative to the normal for the undeflected beam, measured in degrees. Y axis - Category K10 radiation range from the samples at the spectroscope output, measured in centimeters.

The spectrum fragment in Fig. 3 was taken from the Grey's abdomen on the right side of Fig. 2, but I also checked this region of the spectrum containing super-heavy elements for the left forearm to rule out in the spectrum the appearance of super-heavy superconducting elements that form chakras. Chakras constitute the most fundamental structure of all complex organisms and are present primarily along the spine and joints. Super-heavy elements are also found in the brain. Both spectra of the Grey examined contained the same elements as those in the Pfizer biochip, plus three others.

What is graphene used for in pseudodrugs?

Due to the observed co-occurrence of biochips and graphene, I checked the previously tested injectable preparations containing graphene to see if they also contained biochips. Figure 4 shows these preparations, and Figure 5 shows two spectral fragments from each preparation group, showing the content of americium and element 115.

Figure 4. Injectable drugs previously tested for graphene content. 2, 3

Figure 5. Torsion field spectral fragments for representatives of the preparation groups in

Figure 4. Designations: Vaxigrip - flu vaccine, Insulin - insulin, Neoparin - heparin used after surgical procedures, NaClBraun - saline for intravenous infusions, Citocartin - dental anesthetic, control - spectroscopic background signal; Am - element americium, 115 - element with atomic number 115; other symbols are as in Fig. 3.

From the graphs in Fig. 5, we can see that all tested groups containing graphene 2, 3 contain also biochips, identified by the presence of americium and element 115.

The photos in Fig. 6 show vaccines for childhood vaccination, of which only the HPV vaccine is recommended, not mandatory. The latter three vaccines, shown in the photos, are administered within the first 24 hours of newborns' lives.

Fig. 6. Images of vaccines: human papillomavirus (HPV), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), mixed vaccine (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis), hepatitis B vaccine, anti-tuberculosis vaccine (BCG), and another anti-tuberculosis vaccine from a different company.

Similar to Fig. 5, Fig. 7 shows two spectrum fragments from individual vaccines, showing the content of americium and element 115. All of these vaccines contain americium and element 115. Therefore, they contain biochips.

Fig. 7. Fragments of the torsional field spectrum for the vaccines shown in Fig. 6. Designations: HPV - against human papillomavirus, RSV - against respiratory syncytial virus, Tetanus - mixed - tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, Hepatitis B - against hepatitis B, BCG1, BCG1 - anti-tuberculosis vaccines from two companies. Other designations as in Fig. 3.

Is graphene in childhood vaccines? Figure 8 presents curves for a portion of the graphene spectrum from vaccines (Fig. 6).

Fig. 8. Presence of graphene in vaccines. A portion of the graphene spectrum from vaccine photos (Fig. 6). Symbols: e - shape field signals of the electron orbitals of the graphene aromatic system, e- - electron signal. X axis - separation angle, Y exis - Category K10. radiation range.

Graphene is found in all childhood vaccines, along with biochips. The spectrum from a standard pure graphene is shown in Figure 10.

The biochips' signal radiates into space

I bought saline in 5 ml plastic ampoules at a local pharmacy to prepare a homeopathic eye remedy. I checked two fragments of the torsion field spectrum for americium and element 115. The signal from the ampoules was attenuated 16-fold. Spectroscopic examination revealed strong signals from americium and element 115, indicating the presence of bio-chips – Fig. 9. This saline is unsuitable for use, and according to current European Union regulations, such radioactive preparations, despite the small amount of the isotope, should be disposed of as hazardous materials.

Fig. 9. Fragments of torsion field spectrum from saline purchased at the pharmacy (signal attenuated 16-fold) – phys.salt. Similar fragment from a satellite image of the same pharmacy – pharmacy. For comparison, the same fragment of the spectrum from the road next to the pharmacy - road.

Figure 10 shows the results of the graphene test. The ampoules contain graphene.

Fig. 10. Determination of graphene concentration in physiological saline. Black squares - NaCl Braun (physiological saline for intravenous infusions 0.5 l). Red filled circles - standard graphene 10 μg/ml. Blue triangles - physiological saline from a pharmacy in 5 ml ampoules from Physiodose Gilbert. Red open circles - standard graphene 1 μg/ml. Before being introduced into the spectroscope, the signal from both graphene and physiological saline was attenuated 16-fold. The spectrum was examined using a different spectroscopic configuration than the previous spectra, with torsion field refraction obtained between semicircular electrodes at a voltage of 6 V (+ on the lower electrode). X axis - angle of the deflected beam relative to the normal for the undeflected beam, measured in degrees. Y axis - Category K10 radiation range from the samples at the spectroscope output, measured in centimeters.

The standard curves for graphene concentrations of 1μg/ml and 10 μg/ml shown in Fig. 10 were constructed to determine the graphene concentration in the purchased ampoules. Adjusting for additional nonlinearity at the top of the measurement range, it is approximately 3 μg/ml, which is not significant considering the additional information described in the summary. I also tested Braun saline, which I previously knew contained the highest amount of graphene among six different intravenous fluids. Here, the graphene concentration is approximately 30 μg/ml, at which we can expect very specific physiological effects after intravenous administration of a half-liter container.

All injectables radiate... So, can we use satellite imagery to search for a clean pharmacy without bio-chips in pseudo-medicines, similar to how dowsing measurements can be performed today? Figure 11 shows the pharmacy where I purchased the aforementioned saline solution, with the following fields marked: A – the area encompassing the part of the building where the pharmacy is located; K – the control area, the roadway next to the pharmacy. This is, of course, a pharmacy with no different supplies than any other. We can expect the measurements from each pharmacy to be similar. The satellite image is from last year, judging by the container outside my window, which was placed there about a year ago and is present in the satellite image of Gdańsk.

Fig. 11. View of the local pharmacy from space (satellite image from the Duck Duck Go map search engine).

The spectrum fragments from the pharmacy photo, including americium and element 115, were shown earlier in Fig. 9, along with the spectrum fragments of the saline from this pharmacy. Strong signals from these elements are visible. The pharmacy is therefore radiating element americium and element 115 into space. The signal is very strong, even though it is picked up by cameras located thousands of kilometers away in stationary orbit. The Greys and Reptilians can therefore remotely verify that all pharmacies are stocked with pseudo-medicines based on their technology for psychological manipulation, not only for those who receive vaccinations, but also for those who even wash their eyes with saline with bio-chips. This route of macro-molecule transfer is currently being intensively studied as a beneficial way to introduce what one desires into the brain, as the eyes are part of the brain and can bypass certain aspects of the blood-brain barrier.

Summary

The above studies show that wherever graphene, first discovered in COVID-19 vaccines, is present in injectables produced by pharmaceutical companies, biochips for psychological manipulation are also found. The assault on human mental health has gone so far that bio-chips containing graphene are implanted in mandatory vaccinations for newborns on their first day of life. It's no longer a simple matter of assigning to people, like to dogs, numbers readable by a smartphone running Android 5. This is about total control over all of humanity.

We know that graphene, among other harmful effects, damages the blood-brain barrier, which suggests it's being used here to introduce bio-chips into the brain that wouldn't otherwise reach it. Below, I cite several civilian studies (as opposed to military research funded by the US black budget, as part of contracts with Aliens) on the effect of graphene on the transport of large molecules into the brain. The published studies, of course, do not concern the introduction of biochips, but rather large dyes, for example. Some large-molecule dyes (e.g. methylene blue) are effective in blocking the formation of amyloid deposits in Alzheimer's disease, as well as similar synuclein structures in Parkinson's disease, but only when studied in cell cultures. They are ineffective in the human body because they are not allowed to cross the blood/brain barrier. Hence, there is scientific interest in weakening the blood/brain barrier during drug administration. To date, we have no effective drugs for neurodegenerative diseases.

Publication 6 examined the accumulation of polyethylene glycol-modified reduced graphene in various tissues of mice following intravenous or intraperitoneal administration. The modified graphene accumulates in the brain, liver, kidneys, spleen, and bone marrow. A small amount of graphene was excreted in urine. However, the important point here is that it crossed the blood-brain barrier. The highest levels were found in the brain after about 14 days, then declined, but not completely. In the liver and spleen, high levels were observed after three days, and then declined.

Publication 7 shows in more detail that reduced graphene oxide introduced into a rat’s bloodstream accumulates in its brain, primarily in the thalamus and hippocampus. A very impressive experiment was conducted. Evans blue was introduced into the bloodstream of a rat. As this dye did not cross the blood-brain barrier, it did not stain the brain that was later dissected. A second rat was given both Evans blue and reduced graphene oxide at 7 μg/g (concentration based on body weight). Three hours later, the brain of the second rat was blue after dissecting. However, some of the dye was already in the brain after 15 minutes. The graphene cleared the way for the dye. After seven days, the dye was no longer present in the brain. However, some graphene, despite being removed by the body, remained after seven days in the same amount as 15 minutes after its administration. I'm writing about this because many people ask me whether our bodies are capable of removing graphene. Figure 12 shows this experimental result, taken from publication 7.

Figure 12. General view of a rat brain after introduction of Evans blue dye. On the left, the dye itself was injected into the bloodstream. On the right, the dye with graphene. 7

In publication 8, a similar experiment was conducted in vitro, i.e., on a layer of cultured vascular epithelial cells lining cerebral microvessels. Their differentiation is modulated by surrounding cells: astrocytes and pericytes. These epithelial cells form "tight junctions" that control the transport of substances into the brain through the cell interior. This layer can be considered a model blood-brain barrier. Nanoparticles made from a copolymer of poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid), polybutylcyanoacrylate, silica nanoparticles, and carbon nanotubes have been shown to cross the blood-brain barrier in vivo and in vitro. That work demonstrated that approximately 12% of graphene oxide (20μg/ml) passed through the model blood-brain barrier, while graphene oxide chemically bonded to porphyrin passed approximately twice as efficiently (despite its larger size).

Most studies focus on the reduced or oxidized form of graphene (imprecisely called graphene oxide). However, the unmodified “honeycomb” itself, consisting of a single layer of carbon, which we can refer to as unmodified or pristine graphene, increases the permeability of the blood-brain barrier. 9 The increase in permeability, measured by fluorescein dye passage, occurred at a graphene concentration of 50 μg/ml and not at 10 μg/ml. Similarly, the metabolic impact on tissues, measured, for example, by increased production of the enzyme lactate dehydrogenase, occurred at 50 μg/ml and not at 10 μg/ml. 9 Therefore, we can say that increasing the permeability of the blood-brain barrier is close to the limit of harmfulness when using graphene for this purpose. Another result is also noteworthy. It applies unmodified graphene, showing that at 100 μg/ml concentration, there was a 63.7% reduction in the occludin protein, one of the "tight junction" proteins responsible for the integrity of the blood-brain barrier. 9 Ergo, this is not simply a mechanical disruption of the barrier.

Now let's assess the effectiveness of a 30 μg/ml graphene concentration in the Braun saline solution tested. We must consider that the studies conducted in university laboratories examining graphene were performed on random modifications, not optimized for increased blood-brain permeability, detecting only acute effects, not those where only a small fraction of macroparticles penetrate the brain. We also know nothing about the possibly added synergistic substances. Therefore, despite the dilution of the intravenous infusion to the blood volume, we can expect from the above results that the blood/brain barrier is opened by graphene, allowing a large portion of the biochips to enter the brain. We now know what graphene is used for in injectable fluids.

The bio-chips used are a technology of the Greys who themselves are chipped with similar bio-chips. We know from whistleblowers that such technologies were transferred to the US military from the black budget circle as part of broader contracts initiated by President Eisenhower's administration. However, these are facts that we can verify.

The similarity of the spectral fragments in Figure 3 shows that, after adaptation to human technologies, the composition of super-heavy elements in the COVID-19 vaccine bio-chips and those in the Gray body differs little.

The UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide of 9 December 1948, ratified in accordance with the Act of 18 July 1950, published in the Journal of Laws of the Republic of Poland of 1952, No. 2, item 9, treats the already known effects of currently used vaccines and toxic-nanotechnology injections as resulting from the practice of the crime of genocide.

The Convention clearly defines what constitutes genocide. It includes not only the immediate killing of people, but also the gradual depopulation and serious bodily harm, as well as the infliction of mental disorder. Article 2 of the Convention defines genocide as:

“... any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such:

(a) Killing members of the group;

(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;

(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;

(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;”

Who is guilty of the crime of genocide? We can't blame the elusive corporate authorities alone. After all, we have institutions established to monitor drug quality, a statistical office that monitored the mortality rate of the Polish population only until 2022, and no longer does it. We know how doctors protect their families and close friends from harmful procedures they are well aware of. Therefore, beside pharmaceutical companies, the government, doctors, nurses administering vaccinations, pharmacists, and all those who employed mobbing to force others to vaccinate are jointly and severally responsible. However, doctors, who have the sole right to write prescriptions and enjoy undeserved authority, are particularly influential here.

