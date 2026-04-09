Strike on Saudi Arabia’s East–West Pipeline has knocked out ~700,000 barrels per day – about 10% of its 7 million bpd maximum capacity – hitting the kingdom’s only bypass to the Strait of Hormuz.
CONFIRMED: Strike on Saudi Arabia’s East–West Pipeline has knocked out ~700,000 barrels per day – about 10% of its 7 million bpd maximum capacity – hitting the kingdom’s only bypass to the Strait of Hormuz.
Separately, attacks on upstream fields have cut about 600,000 bpd in production — roughly 7.5% of Saudi Arabia’s prewar output (~8 million bpd) and likely to fall primarily on exports, which were running at about 4.2–4.6 million bpd in early April.
Full Breakdown:
According to the Saudi Press Agency - the kingdom’s official state news outlet - recent attacks have caused widespread damage across the energy sector:
Pumping station on the East–West Pipeline hit, cutting ~700,000 bpd in throughput
The Petroline had been ramped up to full capacity in mid-March to sustain exports during the Hormuz disruption, far above its typical peacetime flow of 1.2–2 million bpd.
Upstream production hit:
Manifa field (major offshore heavy crude source) − ~300,000 bpd
Khurais field (one of Saudi Arabia’s largest onshore fields) − ~300,000 bpd
Major refineries hit, operations disrupted:
SATORP (Jubail) – ~400,000 bpd, one of the world’s largest export refineries
Ras Tanura – ~550,000 bpd + Saudi Arabia’s main export terminal
SAMREF (Yanbu) – ~400,000 bpd, key Red Sea export hub
Riyadh refinery – ~120,000 bpd, central domestic supply
Gas infrastructure hit:
Ju’aymah processing and export hub – hit by fires, disrupting LPG and NGL flows from one of the world’s largest facilities — with ~1.1 million bpd NGL processing capacity and LPG exports averaging ~450,000 tons per month, a key supply source for Asian markets
One worker was killed, seven injured in recent attacks (likely yesterday though unclear)
Saudi officials warned the attacks are tightening global supply, draining inventories, and increasing volatility in oil markets.
https://gulfnews.com/world/gulf/saudi/saudi-suspends-operations-at-key-energy-sites-after-iranian-attacks-1.500501962
CAIRO, April 9 (Reuters) - Attacks on Saudi energy facilities have cut the kingdom’s oil production capacity by around 600,000 barrels per day and throughput on its East-West Pipeline by about 700,000 bpd, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, citing an official source at the Ministry of Energy.
The ministry source did not specify who launched the attacks, but Saudi Arabia has intercepted many Iranian missiles and drones in recent weeks. The latest attacks, including previous strikes on some facilities, also disrupted operations at key oil, gas, refining, petrochemical and electricity sites in Riyadh, the Eastern Province and Yanbu Industrial City, SPA said.
https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/operational-activities-halted-several-energy-facilities-saudi-arabia-state-news-2026-04-09/
This is of importance to New Zealand as South Korea is its biggest supplier of refined oil
South Korea sending special envoy to Iran
South Korea’s foreign ministry says top diplomat Cho Hyun is sending a special envoy to Iran to discuss regional developments and bilateral relations.
In a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the ministry said Cho welcomed Iran’s ceasefire agreement with the US and emphasised the importance of free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.