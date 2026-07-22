Most of what they say on illegal immigration seems to make sense.

It is the extreme zionism that concerns me.

This appeared 2 days ago and has upset a hornet’s net in Australia

Pauline Hanson’s UK tour has provided her with a ‘warning and political war plan’ for One Nation

Nearly three decades after the burst onto the political scene, the once fish and chip shop owner from Ipswich is now walking the world stage – embraced by the delinquents and the darlings of the UK’s far right.



With One Nation’s polling numbers still threatening the government, Hanson has come on what she calls a fact-finding mission in the mother country.



In this 7NEWS Spotlight exclusive, Liam Bartlett follows Hanson from Australia to London, gaining extraordinary access.



It’s an eye-opening journey as Hanson meets hardcore supporters, political allies and controversial figures who regard her as a trailblazer long before the rise of modern populist politics.



But it’s back home at a Brisbane school where she faces some of her toughest critics.

This elicited this attack.

Let’s see how many pejorative labels we can use in one sentence.

Nobody in the mainstream seems to question Pauline Hanson’s extreme Zionism

Pauline Hanson defends meeting with far-right activist Tommy Robinson

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has defended meeting controversial far-right UK activist Tommy Robinson for his podcast.



Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, his real name, is a convicted criminal and notorious anti-Islam agitator. He's been criticised by UK authorities for inflaming racial tensions, including recent racial attacks in Belfast.



Hanson has been in Europe for a few weeks. She gave a speech at a right-wing conference, and lit up the internet with pictures of her poolside in Italy with Australian mining magnate Gina Rinehart.



One Nation's Barnaby Joyce spoke to 7.30's Sarah Ferguson.



Barnaby Joyce shouting at his dog elicited this headline

On Monday night, One Nation’s Barnaby Joyce beamed into the ABC’s 7.30 programme from his home in New South Wales to defend Hanson’s European gaffe-filled “working holiday” and her vitriolic comments.

However, the MP’s attempt to mop up some of the mess ended up being overshadowed by an aggressive confrontation with his dog, Stella.

Joyce, a former deputy prime minister and turncoat MP who left the mainstream conservative National party for the more rightwing One Nation in December last year, is no stranger to the limelight. Nor was Monday’s outburst the first time the politician has made the news overseas for a dog-related story, after his run-in with Johnny Depp’s pets in 2015.

About halfway through the tense interview on Monday, the 7.30 host, Sarah Ferguson, put to Joyce that his defection to One Nation was “dragging” him “further into a place of intolerance and racial discrimination”. Ferguson continued: “You’re defending your leader, but are you really comfortable with where she is taking you?”

Joyce’s eyes could be seen darting off-screen during the question. He began answering before suddenly yelling: “Sit down!”

“Sorry. It’s the dog,” he said, before continuing his answer without addressing the substance of Ferguson’s question, instead noting One Nation’s growing polling support.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2026/jul/21/australia-one-nation-mp-barnaby-joyce-dog-interview-pauline-hanson

Here is the response from the Right

A day later, and the liberal media is still talking about it

Barnaby Joyce Breaks Silence Over Yelling At Dog Incident Mid-Interview