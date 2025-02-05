The Legendary David Icke joins Stew Peters for an exclusive in-studio interview where they get fully unfiltered on the greatest threats facing humanity!

In part I, David details the intricacies of the global cosmopolitan elite that are hellbent on killing and enslaving humanity.

In part II, Stew and David discuss Con Inc gatekeepers and the “barricade brigade” attempting to control the alternative media narrative. They also dive into the extraordinary transformation of Alex Jones and the sad reality that Infowars is no longer a dissident media outlet.

In part III, David lays out the unsettling possibility that Trump and his Zionist-controlled administration, beholden to Miriam Adelson’s $100 million donation, will tear down the Al-Aqsa Mosque that currently sits atop the Temple Mount, build the Third Temple in its place, and then usher in the anti-Christ.